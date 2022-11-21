Burgers
Tonyburgers West Valley
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2731 S 5600 W Suite F, West Valley, UT 84120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bout Time Pub & Grub - West Jordan
No Reviews
7211 Plaza Center Dr West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Valley
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near West Valley