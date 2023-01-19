Main picView gallery

Tony D's New Pal

review star

No reviews yet

5918 Dragon Drive

New Palestine, IN 46163

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Beer Battered Curds

$9.00

White cheddar curds, coated in our savory beer batter and deep fried. Served with our house made sweet heat sauce and ranch.

Boneless Wings (12)

$15.00

Boneless Wings (8)

$10.00

Boneless wings, breaded and fried, served as 8 count for $10.00 or 12 count for $15.00 and your choice of sauce

Loaded French Fries

$11.00

Crispy french fries covered in our house made beer cheese, topped with bacon, diced tomatoes and green onions

Onion Rings

$8.00

Crispy, beer battered onion rings served with our house made sweet heat sauce and ranch

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Delicious dill pickle fries, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our house made sweet heat sauce and ranch

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Soft and salty pretzel bites served with our house made beer cheese

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, house made beer cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon, green onions and drizzled with our house made BBQ

Wings (12)

$17.00

Wings (8)

$12.00

Traditional bone in wings baked and broiled, served with your choice of sauce. $12.00 for 8 count/ $17.00 for 12 count Fire roasted cauliflower wings can be substituted for no additional charge.

Brick Oven Pizza 11"

Classic Cheese

$11.50

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Create Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Pizza or barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese and choice of any 3 toppings listed. (Additional toppings will be an extra charge of $1.50 each) Toppings: Diced tomatoes, diced red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, pineapple, diced ham, bacon, sausage or pepperoni

Hawaiian

$15.50

House made peach bourbon barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced ham, bacon and pineapple

The Garden

$14.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, spinach and mushrooms

Tony's Signature Pizza

$15.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni

Burgers

BBQ Cheddar

$14.00

Half pound beef patty, topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork and barbecue sauce stacked on a brioche

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$15.00

Half pound beef patty, topped with cheddar cheese, our house made maple bacon jam and peach bourbon barbecue sauce all on a toasted brioche bun

Classic Cheese Burger

$11.00

Half pound beef patty, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

PB&J Burger

$14.00

Half pound beef patty, topped with our house made maple bacon jam and crunchy peanut butter

Tony D's Chili Burger

$14.00

Half pound beef patty, topped with LOTS of our house made chili, dripping with our house made beer cheese and held together by a toasted brioche bun

Vegan Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado and our house made sweet heat sauce

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Soft and gooey bread pudding served with a creamy butterscotch sauce

Four Layer S'Mores Cake

$8.00

Four layers of fudgy chocolate cake and crumbled graham crackers, layered with chocolate buttercream icing. All coated in a toasty layer of marshmallow cream

Mini Apple Pie

$6.00

Baked to order miniature apple pie with a crispy streusel topping served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Creamy new york style cheesecake served plain or with your choice of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce

Entrees

Beef Manhattan

$15.00

Thinly sliced flank steak, served on a bed of mashed potatoes and texas toast with your choice 1 side

Catfish Dinner

$16.00

2 pieces of catfish breaded in our house made cornmeal breading, served with tartar sauce, lemon slices and your choice of 2 sides

Chicken & Dumplings

$11.00

Our house made chicken and dumplings served wuth your choice of 2 sides

Chicken & Waffles

$11.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in hot honey and served on a bed of Belgian Waffles

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Breaded and deep fried chicken strips. Served with your choice of sauce and 2 sides

Country Fried Steak

$16.00

Seasoned steak breaded and deep fried, covered in our country gravy and served with your choice of 2 sides

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.00

2 chicken breasts grilled and served with your choice of 2 sides

Lemon Pepper Pork Chops

$16.00

Grilled pork chops sprinkled with our lemon pepper seasoning and served with your choice of 2 sides

Meatloaf

$14.00

House made meatloaf wrapped in bacon and served with mashed potatoes and your choice of 1 side

Salmon

$19.00

Pan seared salmon served on a bed of quinoa and your choice of 1 side

Sirloin

$17.00

8oz sirloin cooked to your desired temperature, topped with garlic herb butter and served with your choice of 2 sides

Steak tips with Provolone Soubise Sauce

$16.00

Sirloin tips cooked to your desired temperature, topped with a provolone soubise sauce and served with your choice of 2 sides

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$15.00

Red bell pepper stuffed with quinoa, spinach, diced tomatoes and topped with mozzarella. Roasted to perfection in our lava brick pizza oven. Served with your choice of 2 sides

The Big Niemier

$26.00

12oz hand cut ribeye cooked to your desired temperature, topped with garlic herb butter and served with your choice of 2 sides

Balsamic

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Carolina Style BBQ Sauce

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Peach Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Pineapple Mango Ghostpepper

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Quarter pound beef patty topped with american cheese on a toasted bun

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

3 crispy chicken strips served with your choice of sauce & your choice of chips or french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American cheese melted between 2 pieces of toasted bread, served with your choice of chips or french fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

House made cheddar mac & cheese, served with your choice of chips or french fries

Kids Pizza

$7.00

6" round pizza topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add pepperoni or sausage for $1.00

Salads

Grilled Lemon Herb Salad

$16.00

Diced cucumbers, tomato, sliced avocado, red onion and lemon pepper seasoned grilled chicken

Hot Honey Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Diced cucumbers, tomato, red onion, eggs, shredded Monterey jack cheese and our chicken strips coated in hot honey

House Salad

$10.00

Diced cucumber, tomato, red onion, shredded Monterey jack cheese, eggs and croutons

Summer Salad

$14.00

Strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, goat cheese, crunchy granola & served with a side of our honey balsamic vinagerette

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Our house made chicken salad made with apples, dried cranberries and pecans, served on a toasted crossiant

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, rolled in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bacon, Monterey jack cheese and your choice or sauce (buffalo, honey mustard, hot honey,or ranch) (other sauces are available for an upcharge)

Fried or Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, diced tomato, avocado, pepperjack cheese and bacon rolled into a tortilla shell

Layered BLT

$12.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, and juicy tomato layered between 3 pieces of sourdough toast with mayonnaise

Philly Cheese Chicken

$12.00

Thinly sliced grilled chicken with sauteed red and green bell peppers and onion topped with provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.50

Thinly sliced flank steak with sauteed red and green bell peppers and onion topped with provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll. Steak $13.50/Chicken $!2.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

BBQ pulled pork topped with pickles and house made coleslaw served on a toasted brioche bun

Reuben

$13.00

House made rye bread filled with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sliced corned beef

Stacked Catfish

$11.00

A generous fillet breaded in our house made cornmeal breading, deep fried, cut in half and served stacked together on a toasted brioche bun

Tenderloin

$13.00

Traditional Hoosier tenderloin, breaded or grilled. Served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Sauces

Balsamic

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Carolina Style BBQ Sauce

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Peach Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Pineapple Mango Ghostpepper

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

A La Carte Sides

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Chicken & Dumplings

$3.50

Chili

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Fire Roasted Asparagus

$5.00

Fire Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Fire Roasted Cauliflower

$5.00

French Fries

$3.50

(Make your fries loaded for an additional $3.00)

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Green Beans

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Potato Chips

$3.50

Quinoa

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Code Red Mountain Dew

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Homemade Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Large Apple Juice

$3.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Large Milk

$3.00

Large Orange Juice

$3.00

Large Tomato Juice

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Small Apple Juice

$2.50

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Small Milk

$2.50

Small Orange Juice

$2.50

Small Tomato Juice

$2.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5918 Dragon Drive, New Palestine, IN 46163

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Generations Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7628 Southeast Ave Indianaplois, IN 46239
View restaurantnext
Shakers Good Eats & Ale - 8142 East Southport Road
orange starNo Reviews
8142 East Southport Road Indianapolis, IN 46259
View restaurantnext
Cul De Sac Kitchen - 3827 N. Mitthoeffer Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3827 Mitthoeffer Rd Indianapolis, IN 46235
View restaurantnext
Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour
orange star4.9 • 279
1558 n State St Greenfield, IN 46140
View restaurantnext
Hometown Classic Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1002 E Main St Greenfield, IN 46140
View restaurantnext
The Mug - Greenfield
orange star4.5 • 1,854
117 Apple Street Greenfield, IN 46140
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Palestine
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston