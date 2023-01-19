- Home
- /
- New Palestine
- /
- Tony D's - New Pal
Tony D's New Pal
No reviews yet
5918 Dragon Drive
New Palestine, IN 46163
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Beer Battered Curds
White cheddar curds, coated in our savory beer batter and deep fried. Served with our house made sweet heat sauce and ranch.
Boneless Wings (12)
Boneless Wings (8)
Boneless wings, breaded and fried, served as 8 count for $10.00 or 12 count for $15.00 and your choice of sauce
Loaded French Fries
Crispy french fries covered in our house made beer cheese, topped with bacon, diced tomatoes and green onions
Onion Rings
Crispy, beer battered onion rings served with our house made sweet heat sauce and ranch
Pickle Fries
Delicious dill pickle fries, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our house made sweet heat sauce and ranch
Pretzel Bites
Soft and salty pretzel bites served with our house made beer cheese
Pulled Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, house made beer cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon, green onions and drizzled with our house made BBQ
Wings (12)
Wings (8)
Traditional bone in wings baked and broiled, served with your choice of sauce. $12.00 for 8 count/ $17.00 for 12 count Fire roasted cauliflower wings can be substituted for no additional charge.
Brick Oven Pizza 11"
Classic Cheese
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Create Your Own Pizza
Pizza or barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese and choice of any 3 toppings listed. (Additional toppings will be an extra charge of $1.50 each) Toppings: Diced tomatoes, diced red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, pineapple, diced ham, bacon, sausage or pepperoni
Hawaiian
House made peach bourbon barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced ham, bacon and pineapple
The Garden
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, spinach and mushrooms
Tony's Signature Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni
Burgers
BBQ Cheddar
Half pound beef patty, topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork and barbecue sauce stacked on a brioche
Bourbon Bacon Burger
Half pound beef patty, topped with cheddar cheese, our house made maple bacon jam and peach bourbon barbecue sauce all on a toasted brioche bun
Classic Cheese Burger
Half pound beef patty, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
PB&J Burger
Half pound beef patty, topped with our house made maple bacon jam and crunchy peanut butter
Tony D's Chili Burger
Half pound beef patty, topped with LOTS of our house made chili, dripping with our house made beer cheese and held together by a toasted brioche bun
Vegan Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado and our house made sweet heat sauce
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Soft and gooey bread pudding served with a creamy butterscotch sauce
Four Layer S'Mores Cake
Four layers of fudgy chocolate cake and crumbled graham crackers, layered with chocolate buttercream icing. All coated in a toasty layer of marshmallow cream
Mini Apple Pie
Baked to order miniature apple pie with a crispy streusel topping served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
New York Cheesecake
Creamy new york style cheesecake served plain or with your choice of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce
Entrees
Beef Manhattan
Thinly sliced flank steak, served on a bed of mashed potatoes and texas toast with your choice 1 side
Catfish Dinner
2 pieces of catfish breaded in our house made cornmeal breading, served with tartar sauce, lemon slices and your choice of 2 sides
Chicken & Dumplings
Our house made chicken and dumplings served wuth your choice of 2 sides
Chicken & Waffles
Crispy fried chicken tossed in hot honey and served on a bed of Belgian Waffles
Chicken Strips
Breaded and deep fried chicken strips. Served with your choice of sauce and 2 sides
Country Fried Steak
Seasoned steak breaded and deep fried, covered in our country gravy and served with your choice of 2 sides
Grilled Chicken Dinner
2 chicken breasts grilled and served with your choice of 2 sides
Lemon Pepper Pork Chops
Grilled pork chops sprinkled with our lemon pepper seasoning and served with your choice of 2 sides
Meatloaf
House made meatloaf wrapped in bacon and served with mashed potatoes and your choice of 1 side
Salmon
Pan seared salmon served on a bed of quinoa and your choice of 1 side
Sirloin
8oz sirloin cooked to your desired temperature, topped with garlic herb butter and served with your choice of 2 sides
Steak tips with Provolone Soubise Sauce
Sirloin tips cooked to your desired temperature, topped with a provolone soubise sauce and served with your choice of 2 sides
Stuffed Bell Pepper
Red bell pepper stuffed with quinoa, spinach, diced tomatoes and topped with mozzarella. Roasted to perfection in our lava brick pizza oven. Served with your choice of 2 sides
The Big Niemier
12oz hand cut ribeye cooked to your desired temperature, topped with garlic herb butter and served with your choice of 2 sides
Balsamic
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo
Carolina Style BBQ Sauce
French
Garlic Parmesan
Honey Mustard
Hot Honey
Italian
Mango Habanero
Mayo
Mild
Oil & Vinegar
Peach Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Pineapple Mango Ghostpepper
Ranch
Thousand Island
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
Quarter pound beef patty topped with american cheese on a toasted bun
Kids Chicken Strips
3 crispy chicken strips served with your choice of sauce & your choice of chips or french fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted between 2 pieces of toasted bread, served with your choice of chips or french fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
House made cheddar mac & cheese, served with your choice of chips or french fries
Kids Pizza
6" round pizza topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add pepperoni or sausage for $1.00
Salads
Grilled Lemon Herb Salad
Diced cucumbers, tomato, sliced avocado, red onion and lemon pepper seasoned grilled chicken
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Salad
Diced cucumbers, tomato, red onion, eggs, shredded Monterey jack cheese and our chicken strips coated in hot honey
House Salad
Diced cucumber, tomato, red onion, shredded Monterey jack cheese, eggs and croutons
Summer Salad
Strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, goat cheese, crunchy granola & served with a side of our honey balsamic vinagerette
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our house made chicken salad made with apples, dried cranberries and pecans, served on a toasted crossiant
Chicken Wrap
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, rolled in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bacon, Monterey jack cheese and your choice or sauce (buffalo, honey mustard, hot honey,or ranch) (other sauces are available for an upcharge)
Fried or Grilled Chicken
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served on a brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, diced tomato, avocado, pepperjack cheese and bacon rolled into a tortilla shell
Layered BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, and juicy tomato layered between 3 pieces of sourdough toast with mayonnaise
Philly Cheese Chicken
Thinly sliced grilled chicken with sauteed red and green bell peppers and onion topped with provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced flank steak with sauteed red and green bell peppers and onion topped with provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll. Steak $13.50/Chicken $!2.00
Pulled Pork
BBQ pulled pork topped with pickles and house made coleslaw served on a toasted brioche bun
Reuben
House made rye bread filled with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sliced corned beef
Stacked Catfish
A generous fillet breaded in our house made cornmeal breading, deep fried, cut in half and served stacked together on a toasted brioche bun
Tenderloin
Traditional Hoosier tenderloin, breaded or grilled. Served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Sauces
A La Carte Sides
Baked Mac & Cheese
Chicken & Dumplings
Chili
Coleslaw
Fire Roasted Asparagus
Fire Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Fire Roasted Cauliflower
French Fries
(Make your fries loaded for an additional $3.00)
Fruit Cup
Green Beans
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Potato Chips
Quinoa
Side Salad
Cocktails
Soft Drinks
Code Red Mountain Dew
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Flavored Lemonade
Homemade Lemonade
Hot Tea
Large Apple Juice
Large Chocolate Milk
Large Milk
Large Orange Juice
Large Tomato Juice
Mountain Dew
Pepsi
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Small Apple Juice
Small Chocolate Milk
Small Milk
Small Orange Juice
Small Tomato Juice
Sweet Iced Tea
Unsweet Iced Tea
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5918 Dragon Drive, New Palestine, IN 46163