Tony's Bar & Grill 1901 Club de Amistad

review star

No reviews yet

1901 Club de Amistad

Weslaco, TX 78599

Breakfast Plates

Tierra Santa Classic

$9.95

Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, hashbrown, & choice of toast.

Ranchero Breakfast

$10.95

Two eggs any style topped with a ranchero sauce, diced potatoes, refried beans, choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with corn or flour tortillas.

French Toast Plate

$9.95

Two eggs topped with a ranchero sauce, diced potatoes, refried beans, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Flour or Corn tortillas.

2x2x2

$8.95

Two eggs any style, two pancakes. Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

Lite Breakfast

$8.95

Egg whites, 1 slice of choice of toast, and seasonal fruit cup.

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.95+

1 or 2 Biscuits smothered in country gravy.

Cheese Omelet

$8.95

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Chorizo & Egg Plate

$8.95

Potato & Egg Plate

$7.95

Migas Con Huevo Plate

$8.95

Build your own Omelet

BYOO

$10.95

Up to 6 items. $.50 for additional items

Breakfast Tacos

Build your own taco

$2.95

Bacon & Egg Taco

$2.95

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.95

Chorizo & Beans Taco

$2.95

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$2.95

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$2.95

Egg & Cheese Taco

$2.95

Ham & Egg Taco

$2.95

Migas & Eggs

$2.95

Migas & Egg Ala Mexicana Taco

$3.79

Papas a la Mexicana Taco

$3.79

Potato & Bacon

$2.95

Potato & Egg Taco

$2.95

Sausage & Egg Taco

$2.95

School Tacos

$2.95

Breakfast Sides

French Toast

$4.95+

Pancakes

$5.95+

Sausage

$2.95

3 Slices of Bacon

$3.95

Ham

$2.95

Toast

$1.95

Hashbrowns

$1.95

1 Egg

$1.95

English Muffin

$1.95

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$3.95

Side of Tortillas

$1.95

Biscuit

$1.95

Oatmeal & Toast

$5.95

Salsa

$2.95+

Beans

$2.95+

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Guacamole & Chips

$13.95

Tierra Santa Panchos

$16.95

Skillet Choriqueso

$9.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Wings & Fries

$11.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

Lunch / Dinner

Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Fresh bed of leafy greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, avocados, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and cheese. Served with Bleu Chesse dressing

Tierra Santa Citrus Salad

$15.95

Tripple Decker Club Sandwich

$16.95

All American Burger

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Tampiquena Plate

$16.95

Fried Chicken

$14.95

Fried Steak

$16.95

Dominic's Special

$7.95

Botana for 2

$37.95+

Tierra Santa Taco

$10.95

Mexican Plate

$12.95

Ground Beef Tacos

$9.95

3 pc Fried Chicken

$12.95

Dinner

Prime Rib with Au Jus

$38.95+

Ribeye Steak

$33.94+

Tierra Santa Salmon

$21.95

Sides

Loaded baked potato

$3.95

Mashed potato

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Broccolini

$2.95

Sauteed Green Beans

$2.95

Buttered Yellow Corn

$2.95

Cauliflower Rice

$2.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Fajita Taco

$5.95

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Add Beef Fajita

$4.95

Add chicken fajita

$3.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.95

Mexican Rice

$2.95

Refried Beans

$2.95

Chile Toreado

$1.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Hot Dog

$6.95

Sliders & Fries

$8.95

Dessert

Plain Cheesecake

$6.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.95

Brownie

$4.95

Tres Leches

$6.95

Strawberry Creme

$5.95

Flan

$5.95

Pudding Cup

$4.95

Pineapple cake

$4.95

Red Velvet

$4.95

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Molten Cake w/ 1-scoop of Ice Cream

$10.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.95

Colossal Plain Cheese Cake

$8.95

Colossal Strawberry Cheese Cake w/Whip Cream

$10.95

1- Ice cream Scoop

$2.00

Specials

$5 Special

$5.00

$8 Special

$8.00

$10

$10.00

Monday Special- Hawaiian Ham & Soup

$11.95

Monday Special -Open Face Roast Beef

$11.50

Tuesday Special- BBQ Chicken

$9.95

Tuesday Special-Taco Salad

$10.95

Wed Special- Reuben Sandwich

$11.95

Wed. Special - Carne Guisada

$11.25

Thurs Special- Marinara Pasta

$12.95

Thurs Special - Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.95

Fri. Special - Fish

$11.95

Fri. Special- Flautas

$10.95

Sat. Special- 8 shrimp

$14.95

Sat. Special- Salisbury Steak

$11.95

Spaghetti Special

$8.95

Fish & Chips Basket

$10.95

10-29 Chic Fried Steak

$13.95

10-29 8 oz Prime Rib

$29.95

10-29 Chix Fried Chix

$12.95

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Foam Cup

$0.50+

Orange Juice

$3.49

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Milk

$2.95

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

1/2 & 1/2

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Gatorade

$3.79

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull SugarFree

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.84

Draft Beer

Bud Light Pint

$4.50

Mich Ultra Pint

$4.50

Crawford Bock Pint

$5.00

Corona Premiere

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Ultra Gold Pint

$4.50

Domestic Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Bud light Chelada

$3.28

Budweiser

$3.28

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Lite

$3.28

Busch

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Seagrams Coolers

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Michelob Ultra Gold

$3.75

Blue Moon

$4.00

El Chingon

$5.00

Bud lite Next

$2.00

Imported Bottle Beer

Dos Equis

$4.15

Corona

$4.15

805 Cerveza

$2.00

Modelo

$4.15

8th Wonder Achtoberfest

$2.00

Warsteiner Pils

$2.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$2.84

Topo Chico Strawberry

$2.84

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$2.84

Mixed Drinks

Blue Hawaiian

$7.25

Hurricane

$7.25

Old Fashion

$9.50

Cape Cod

$7.25

Caretta

$9.50

LIT (Long Island)

$8.25

Reyna Paloma

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mojito

$10.50

Tom Collins

$7.25

Amaretto Sour

$7.25

Well Margarita

$8.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.50

White Russian

$9.50

Vodka

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

SKYY

$5.50+

TAAKA (Well Vodka)

$4.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$7.00+

Smirnoff Tamarind

$6.00+

Pearl Berry

$5.00+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00+

Rum

Malibu

$6.00+

Cruzan

$6.00+

Well Rum - Ron Rio

$4.50

Flor De Cana 12Yr.

$7.00+

Rumchata

$6.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Well Coconut Rum

$4.50

Bacardi Silver

$6.00+

Capt. Morgan

$6.00+

Meyers Dark Rum

$6.00+

Flor de Cana 4 yr

$5.50+

Gin

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00+

Well Gin - Taaka

$4.50

Whiskey/Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$44.00

Makers Mark

$6.50+

Jameson

$6.00+

Macallen 12

$14.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00+

Bulleit

$6.00+

Fireball

$5.00

Well Whiskey (Kentucky Deluxe)

$4.50

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00+

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$8.50+

Buchanan 12 Yr.

$7.00+

Chivas Regal 12 Yr.

$8.25+

Crown Royal Reserve

$9.00+

Gentleman Jack

$7.25+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Gold

$14.00+

Tequila

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Hornitos

$6.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$10.50+

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Juarez (Well Tequila)

$4.50

Casa Amigos Anejo

$10.00+

Casa Amigos Silver

$9.00+

Flecha Azul Blanco

$6.00+

Flecha Azul Anejo

$8.00+

Maestro Dobel

$12.00+

Brandy/Cognac

Hennessy

$9.00+

Presidente

$6.00+

TUACA

$7.75

Cordials/Liqueurs

Disarronno

$8.00+

Gran Marnier

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Amaretto (Well)

$5.00

Flavored Martinis

AppleTini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Mex. Candy Tini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Shots

JagerBomb

$8.50

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jell-O Shots

$2.00

Gatoraid Shot

$8.00

Royal F**k

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Scooby Snax

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

Purple Gecko

$8.00

Blue Freeze

$8.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.25

CHARDONNAY

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$6.75

Crossbarn Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

$7.31+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Hillside

$9.85+

Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve

$9.29

Josh

$5.34

MERLOT

Charles King

$6.75

Sterling Napa Valley

$6.75+

Cakebread Cellars

$42.00+

Merlot 2017

$8.00+

PINOT NOIR

KENDALL-JACKSON VINTAGE

$6.75

Meiomi

$7.88+

Wine BTG

St. Huberts Chardonnay

$10.00

Llano Harvest Sauvignon Blanc

$9.50

Kendall Jackson Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00

Cambria "Julia" Pinot Noir

$15.00

Becker Reserve Merlot

$10.00

Austin Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Chic Barcelona Brut Sparkling

$6.00

Bottles Malbec

Llano Harvest Reserve

$27.00

Susana Balbao

$35.00

Luca 'Beso de Dante'

$50.00

Catena Alta

$71.00

Bottles Pinot Grigio

San Angelo

$35.00

Santa Margherita

$36.00

Bottles Cabernet Sauvignon

Owen's 'Caesarian Single Vineyard'

$40.00

Arrowood

$44.00

Conn Creek

$65.00

Honig

$70.00

St. Francis Reserve

$70.00

DOAU Reserve

$80.00

Frank Family Vineyards

$85.00

Freemark Abbey

$90.00

Chateau Montelena Napa

$97.00

Duckhorn Napa

$110.00

Bottles Chardonnay

Sonoma-Cutrer Russian River Valley

$30.00

Au Contraire

$40.00

Frank Family Vineyards

$60.00

Phelps

$70.00

Chateau Montelena

$80.00

Bottles Merlot

Gradis Ciutta Collio

$30.00

Northstar

$58.00

Emmolo

$60.00

Cakebread

$97.00

Bottles Pinot Noir

Complicated

$30.00

Au Contraire

$40.00

Cakebread 'Two Creek'

$75.00

Bottles Red Blend

Rebellious

$36.00

Becker 'Ranger Hayes'

$50.00

Penfolds Bin 389

$100.00

Bottles Rosé

Tormaresca Calafuria

Miraval

Bottles Sauvignon Blanc

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

Twomey Sauvignon Blanc

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

Bottles Zinfandel (Red)

Joel Gott Zinfandel

$35.00

St. Francis Reserve Zinfandel

$60.00

Bubbles

Mumm Napa 'Brut Rose'

Nicolas Fueillatte

GH Mumm

Perrier-Jouet 'Belle Epoque'

Taittinger 'Comtes de Champagne'

Reserve List

Beaulieu Vineyards 'Reserve' Rutherford CS

Silver Oak Alexander Valley CS

Caymus CS

Joseph Phelps CS

Honig 'Bartolucci' CS

Darioush Merlot

Cakebread Reserve Chardonnay

Jadot, Chassange-Montrachet 1er Cru

Snacks/drinks

Chips/Candy

$2.50

Gatorade

$3.79

Red Bull

$3.95

Granola Bars

$2.00

Bag of Ice

$2.95

Cheese crackers

$1.50

Food

Happy Hr Burger Basket

$10.95

Happy Hr Wing Basket

$9.95

Happy Hr Chicken Quesadillas

$8.95

Happy Hr Ground Beef Panchos

$10.95

Happy Hr. Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Happy Hr. Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95

Happy Hr. Sliders & Fries

$8.95

Oktoberfest

Ticket

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1901 Club de Amistad, Weslaco, TX 78599

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

