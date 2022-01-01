Tony's Bar & Grill 1901 Club de Amistad
No reviews yet
1901 Club de Amistad
Weslaco, TX 78599
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Plates
Tierra Santa Classic
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, hashbrown, & choice of toast.
Ranchero Breakfast
Two eggs any style topped with a ranchero sauce, diced potatoes, refried beans, choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with corn or flour tortillas.
French Toast Plate
Two eggs topped with a ranchero sauce, diced potatoes, refried beans, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Flour or Corn tortillas.
2x2x2
Two eggs any style, two pancakes. Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
Lite Breakfast
Egg whites, 1 slice of choice of toast, and seasonal fruit cup.
Biscuits & Gravy
1 or 2 Biscuits smothered in country gravy.
Cheese Omelet
Chilaquiles
Chorizo & Egg Plate
Potato & Egg Plate
Migas Con Huevo Plate
Build your own Omelet
Breakfast Tacos
Build your own taco
Bacon & Egg Taco
Bean & Cheese Taco
Chorizo & Beans Taco
Chorizo & Egg Taco
Chorizo & Potato Taco
Egg & Cheese Taco
Ham & Egg Taco
Migas & Eggs
Migas & Egg Ala Mexicana Taco
Papas a la Mexicana Taco
Potato & Bacon
Potato & Egg Taco
Sausage & Egg Taco
School Tacos
Breakfast Sides
Appetizers
Lunch / Dinner
Chicken Wrap
Cobb Salad
Fresh bed of leafy greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, avocados, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and cheese. Served with Bleu Chesse dressing
Tierra Santa Citrus Salad
Tripple Decker Club Sandwich
All American Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Tampiquena Plate
Fried Chicken
Fried Steak
Dominic's Special
Botana for 2
Tierra Santa Taco
Mexican Plate
Ground Beef Tacos
3 pc Fried Chicken
Sides
Loaded baked potato
Mashed potato
French Fries
Broccolini
Sauteed Green Beans
Buttered Yellow Corn
Cauliflower Rice
Side Salad
Fajita Taco
Grilled Onions
Add Beef Fajita
Add chicken fajita
Sauteed Mushrooms
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Chile Toreado
Dessert
Plain Cheesecake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Brownie
Tres Leches
Strawberry Creme
Flan
Pudding Cup
Pineapple cake
Red Velvet
Molten Chocolate Cake
Molten Cake w/ 1-scoop of Ice Cream
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Colossal Plain Cheese Cake
Colossal Strawberry Cheese Cake w/Whip Cream
1- Ice cream Scoop
Specials
$5 Special
$8 Special
$10
Monday Special- Hawaiian Ham & Soup
Monday Special -Open Face Roast Beef
Tuesday Special- BBQ Chicken
Tuesday Special-Taco Salad
Wed Special- Reuben Sandwich
Wed. Special - Carne Guisada
Thurs Special- Marinara Pasta
Thurs Special - Grilled Chicken Breast
Fri. Special - Fish
Fri. Special- Flautas
Sat. Special- 8 shrimp
Sat. Special- Salisbury Steak
Spaghetti Special
Fish & Chips Basket
10-29 Chic Fried Steak
10-29 8 oz Prime Rib
10-29 Chix Fried Chix
Draft Beer
Domestic Bottle Beer
Imported Bottle Beer
Mixed Drinks
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey/Scotch
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Makers Mark
Jameson
Macallen 12
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Bulleit
Fireball
Well Whiskey (Kentucky Deluxe)
Baileys Irish Cream
Glenlivet 12 Yr
Buchanan 12 Yr.
Chivas Regal 12 Yr.
Crown Royal Reserve
Gentleman Jack
Woodford Reserve
Johnnie Walker Gold
Tequila
Brandy/Cognac
Shots
Brunch Drinks
CABERNET SAUVIGNON
PINOT NOIR
Wine BTG
Bottles Malbec
Bottles Pinot Grigio
Bottles Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottles Chardonnay
Bottles Pinot Noir
Bottles Red Blend
Bottles Rosé
Bottles Sauvignon Blanc
Bottles Zinfandel (Red)
Bubbles
Reserve List
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1901 Club de Amistad, Weslaco, TX 78599