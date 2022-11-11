Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony's Barbecue & Steakhouse

2219 Underwood Road

La Porte, TX 77523

Order Again

DINNERS

EACH DINNER COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT & 2 SIDE OPTIONS

BRISKET DINNER

$13.69

POR RIB DINNER

$14.69

LINK SAUSAGE DINNER

$13.69

CHICKEN DINNER

$12.39

TURKEY DINNER

$13.69

2 MEAT DINNER

$14.89

3 MEAT DINNER

$15.99

SANDWICHES

SLICED BRISKET SANDWICH

$8.39

CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH

$8.39

LINK SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$7.69

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$7.79

FAMOUS SPUDS

BAKED POTATO

$6.69

BBQ BAKED POTATO

$11.69

GRILLED CHICKEN POTATO

$10.59

MEAT BY THE LB

BRISKET BY LB

$18.39

SAUSAGE BY LB

$18.39

WHOLE CHICKEN

$13.69

PORK RIBS BY LB

$17.89

SMOKED TURKEY BY LB

$18.19

TONY'S SPECIALS

RIBEYE SANDWICH

$11.25

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.25

GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER

$15.25

TEXAS BURGER

$9.49

BEANS, RICE & SAUSAGE

$8.95

BBQ CHEF SALAD

$13.00

Chicken Breast Only

$8.99

Customer Brisket

$2.00

FAMILY PACKS

FAMILY PACK 1

$54.89

YOUR CHOICE OF 2LBS OF MEAT AND 3 16OZ SIDES

FAMILY PACK 2

$71.69

YOUR CHOICE OF 3LBS OF MEAT AND 4 16OZ SIDES

FAMILY PACK 3

$91.79

YOUR CHOICE OF 4 LBS OF MEAT AND 3 32 OZ SIDES

FAMILY PACK 4

$115.39

YOUR CHOICE OF 5 LBS OF MEAT AND 4 32 OZ SIDES

BAKED CORN

6OZ BAKED CORN

$3.15

8OZ BAKED CORN

$4.24

16OZ BAKED CORN

$5.54

32OZ BAKED CORN

$9.24

BAKED BEANS

6OZ BAKED BEANS

$2.15

8OZ BAKED BEANS

$3.25

16OZ BAKED BEANS

$4.55

32OZ BAKED BEANS

$8.25

COLE SLAW

6OZ COLE SLAW

$2.15

8OZ COLE SLAW

$3.25

16OZ COLE SLAW

$4.55

32OZ COLE SLAW

$8.25

DIRTY RICE

6OZ DIRTY RICE

$2.15

8OZ DIRTY RICE

$3.25

16OZ DIRTY RICE

$4.55

32OZ DIRTY RICE

$8.25

FRENCH FRIES

6OZ FRENCH FRIES

$2.15

8OZ FRENCH FRIES

$3.25

16OZ FRENCH FRIES

$4.55

32OZ FRENCH FRIES

$8.25

FRIED OKRA

6OZ FRIED OKRA

$2.15

8OZ FRIED OKRA

$3.25

16OZ FRIED OKRA

$4.55

32OZ FRIED OKRA

$8.25

GREEN BEANS

6OZ GREEN BEANS

$2.15

8OZ GREEN BEANS

$3.25

16OZ GREEN BEANS

$4.55

32OZ GREEN BEANS

$8.25

MAC N CHEESE

6OZ MAC N CHEESE

$3.14

8OZ MAC N CHEESE

$4.24

16OZ MAC N CHEESE

$5.54

32OZ MAC N CHEESE

$9.24

PINTO BEANS

6OZ PINTO BEANS

$2.15

8OZ PINTO BEANS

$3.25

16OZ PINTO BEANS

$4.55

32OZ PINTO BEANS

$8.25

POTATO SALAD

6OZ POTATO SALAD

$2.15

8OZ POTATO SALAD

$3.25

16OZ POTATO SALAD

$4.55

32OZ POTATO SALAD

$8.25

RANCH POTATOES

6OZ RANCH POTATOES

$3.14

8OZ RANCH POTATOES

$4.24

16OZ RANCH POTATOES

$5.54

32OZ RANCH POTATOES

$9.24

VEGETABLE MEDLEY

6OZ VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$2.15

8OZ VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$3.25

16OZ VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$4.55

32OZ VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$8.25

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$2.15

CHIPS

ORIGINAL LAYS

$1.25

DORITOS

$1.25

RUFFLES

$1.25

BBQ LAYS

$1.25

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.29

KIDS MEALS

KIDS CHOPPED SANDWICH

$6.95

SAUSAGE ON A STICK

$6.45

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.95

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.95

DESSERTS

COCONUT PIE

$3.49

LEMON PIE

$3.49

PECAN PIE

$3.49

CHOCOLATE PIE

$3.49

PEACH COBBLER

$3.99

BLACKBERRY COBBLER

$3.99

BANNANA PUDDING

$3.99

BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINK

$2.89

FRESH BREWED TEA

$2.29

GALLON FRESH BREWED TEA

$7.99

CANNED DRINKS

$1.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

GATORADE

$2.50

MONDAY

GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER

$15.00

TUESDAY

RIBEYE SANDWICH

$11.15

BRISKET TACOS

$10.50

WEDNESDAY

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$14.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Slow Smoked Texas BBQ

Location

2219 Underwood Road, La Porte, TX 77523

Directions

