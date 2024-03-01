Tonys Cable Car Restaurant Tonys Cable Car Restaurant -2500 Geary Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tony's Cable Car has been owned and operated by the same family since 1972. All our food is made to order. We look forward to serving you!
Location
2500 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115
