Pizza
Sandwiches

Tony's Farm Table - FRIDAY HOME DELIVERY ONLY

review star

No reviews yet

300 Oriental Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sea Salt Mozzarella

$4.25

3x Cream Mozzarella

$5.00

Truffle Mozzarella

$5.00

Chilli Mozzarella

$5.00

Artichoke Case

$36.00

Caponata Case

$36.00

Sun Dried Case

$36.00

String Mozzarella

$5.00

SPREAD

Artichoke - WHOLE

$15.00

Artichoke Cream

$12.00

Caponata

$12.00

Sicilian Chili

$12.00

Zuchinni Cream

$12.00

Sun Dried Tomato

$12.00

Olive Paste

$12.00

Olive - WHOLE

$15.00

RETAIL

SHIRT

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$10.99

Short Sleeve

$6.49

Hoodie

$18.39

Beanies

$7.49

Halloween Bags

$1.60

Hoodie 2xl

$20.39

Short Sleeve 2xl

$8.49

Long Sleeve 2xl

$12.99

Trucker Hat

$6.99

Bread Upcharge

$0.10

FRESH MOZZARELLA

Sea Salt Original Mozzarella 16 oz

Sea Salt Original Mozzarella 16 oz

$14.00

MADE BY HAND FRESH DAILY

Little Balls-Marinated

Little Balls-Marinated

$12.00

MADE BY HAND FRESH DAILY

FLAVOR

FLAVOR

$18.00

MADE BY HAND FRESH DAILY

RICOTTA

$12.00

LIL BIG

$20.00

BUFFALO

$14.00

SUBS

Tuna

Tuna

$15.00

tuna, smoked mozzarella, roasted long hots, sicilian chili olive oil

Commission Italian

Commission Italian

$15.00

chili spread, chili mozzarella, soppressata, capicollo, crispy onion, evoo

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$15.00

truffle cream, truffle mozzarella, smoked prosciutto, truffle olive oil

Caprese

Caprese

$15.00

ricotta, artichoke cream, sage pesto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic, evoo

Porchetta

$15.00

garlic aioli, crispy porchetta, tuscan mozzarella, rosemary evoo

Meatball

$15.00

garlic aioli, fresh mozzarella, short-rib meatball, pecorino, cacio sauce

Caponata Eggplant

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, sicilian caponata, eggplant, celery, caper, tomato

NEO

COAL FIRED PIZZA AT 850 DEGREES
Vodka Burrata

Vodka Burrata

$20.00

vodka sauce, truffle burrata, basil, pecorino, truffle evoo

Recco

Recco

$25.00

stracchino cheese (creamy), fresh & dry aged mozzarella, sesame crust, fried sage, evoo

Lobster

$30.00

steamed lobster, celery salt, dry aged & fresh mozzarella, bayou butter, evoo

Clam

$30.00

baby clams, dry aged, smoked & fresh mozzarella, butter, garlic, parsley, evoo, lemon

OLIVE OIL

HAND HARVESTED OLIVE OIL IN SICILY BY TONY HIMSELF
Extra Virgin

Extra Virgin

$20.00
Basil

Basil

$25.00

Rosemary

$25.00

Garlic

$25.00

Chili

$25.00

Truffle

$35.00

Smoked

$25.00

Citrus

$25.00

Unfiltered

$30.00

ARANCINI

SICILIAN RICEBALLS

Carne

$10.00

arborio rice, italian heavy cream, dry aged mozzarella, bolognese, parsley, bread crumbs

Verde - Vegetarian

$8.00

arborio rice, italian heavy cream, dry aged mozzarella, sea salt, bread crumbs

SAUCES

ALL SAUCES MADE IN-HOUSE

Green Pesto 8oz

$12.00

Garden State Marinara 24 oz

$10.00

Long Hot Marinara 24 oz

$15.00

Moonshiner Marinara 24 oz

$12.00

East India Tikka Marinara 24 oz

$15.00

Balsamic

$15.00

FRESH PASTA

HOMEMADE WITH SEMOLINA

PASTA

$13.00

FOCCACIA

SICILIAN BREAD
ROSEMARY

ROSEMARY

$15.00

rosemary, evoo, sea salt

TOMATO

$15.00

Seafood fest

Classic cheese

$15.00

Ate aye

$28.00

Hungry hungry

$28.00

Digger

$28.00

Crabby pants

$28.00

Pope leo

$20.00

Of vegan

$25.00

Water

$3.00

Shirt

$5.00

Hoodie

$10.00

Fall Fest

Plain Slice

$5.00

Shitfaced Slice

$6.00

Pope Leo

$6.00

Ole

$15.00

Snuggler

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
THIS ORDERING SITE IS FOR FRIDAY AM ONLY. ANY ORDER PLACED WILL BE DELIVERED AND LEFT ON YOUR DOORSTEP FRIDAY AM BETWEEN 8AM-2PM.

300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

