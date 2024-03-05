- Home
Tony's Fried Chicken
No reviews yet
4147 23rd Ave
Sacramento, CA 95820
Chicken Combo
- 2PCS Chicken Combo$5.99
Mix of white and/or dark meat.
- 3PCS Chicken Combo$8.99
Mix of white and/or dark meat.
- 4PCS Chicken Combo$10.99
Mix of white and/or dark meat.
- 8PCS Chicken Combo$16.99
Mix of white and/or dark meat.
- 8PCS Chicken Combo (Dark)$14.99
Dark chicken meat.
- 12PCS Chicken Combo$23.99
Mix of white and/or dark meat.
- 2PCS Chicken Combo W/ Meal$9.99
Mix of white and/or dark meat with 1 biscuit, 1 regular side, and a small drink.
- 3PCS Chicken Combo W/ Meal$11.99
Mix of white and/or dark meat with 1 biscuit, 1 regular side, and a small drink.
- 4PCS Chicken Combo W/ Meal$14.99
Mix of white and/or dark meat with 1 biscuit, 1 regular side, and a small drink.
- 8PCS Chicken Combo (Dark) W/ Meal$18.99
- 8PCS Chicken Combo W/ Meal$20.99
Mix of white and/or dark meat with 1 biscuit, 1 regular side, and a small drink.
- 12PCS Chicken Combo W/ Meal$26.99
Mix of white and/or dark meat with 1 biscuit, 1 regular side, and a small drink.
- 2PCS Chicken Combo W/ 1 Biscuit$4.99