Tony's Galley Seafood&Bar

review star

No reviews yet

722 Village Court

Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chip
Fish Tacos
Clam Chowder

Lobster Rolls

Maine Style Lobster Roll

$32.00

(tail, knuckle & claws) served chilled with mayo, celery, chives comes with fries and apple slaw

Connecticut Style Lobster Roll

$32.00

Raw Bar

Ahi Tuna Ceviche

$16.00

hass avocado, seaweed, red onion, roasted coconut, lime, chili, cilantro, sesame oil, crispy tortillas

Baked Oyster per piece

$4.00

garlic butter, Korean BBQ sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna

$18.00

wilted dandelion greens, mushrooms, garlic soy glazed

The Sharings

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

flash fried rock shrimp, siracha, asian aioli

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$16.00

asian aioli, sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Spring Roll

Crispy Spring Roll

$15.00

mushrooms, taro, carrot, glass noodle, sweet &sour sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

served with sweet and sour sauce

Fried Seafood Medley

Fried Seafood Medley

$35.00

Prawns, oysters, calamari, fish, and house fries

Garlic & Butter Shrimp

$15.00

Korean Fried Oysters

$15.00

3 flash fried oysters, curry BBQ , wasabi aioli served in lettuce cups

Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

 little gem lettuce, crouton, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, anchovies

Galley's Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, fennel, pear, avocado, toasted hazelnut with honey-lime vinaigrette

Best Sellers

Clam Chowder

$12.00

bacon, potato, roasted corn, parsley, kale, crouton

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Rock cod, pico de gallo, roasted chili, asian aioli

BLTA

$17.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Asian aioli served with house fries

Fish & Chip

Fish & Chip

$21.00

apple slaw, japanese tartar sauce

Oyster Po Boy

$17.00

Asian tartare sauce, cabbage served with house fries

Seafood Cioppino

$26.00

fish, prawns, crab claw, calamari, mussels, clams served with toast

Catch of the day

$26.00

Chef’s preparation

Scallop Tacos

$22.00

Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, asian aioli.

Spaghetti

$24.00

prawns, Hokkaido scallops, onion, smoked paprika, tomatoes, garlic butter wine sauce

Lobster Poutine

Lobster Poutine

$30.00

6 oz lobster tail, lobster gravy, chives, bacon over house fries

Tony's Favorites

Manila Clams

$20.00

cherry tomatoes, onion, cilantro in garlic butter wine sauce served with toast

Panang Curry

$32.00

cherry tomatoes, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, basil in Panang cream sauce served with jasmine rice

Peanut sauce Seafood

Peanut sauce Seafood

$26.00

fish, prawns, calamari, Hokkaido scallops, season vegetables, peanut sauce, hazelnuts served over jasmine rice

Sauteed Prawns & Scallops

Sauteed Prawns & Scallops

$26.00

onions, egg, seasonal vegetables, pickled fresno chili, turmeric in garlic sauce served with jasmine rice

Spicy Seafood Pasta

Spicy Seafood Pasta

$26.00

prawns, Hokkaido scallops, calamari, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, basil, garlic, jalapeno

Steak & Fries

$30.00

Ribeye steak, Asian chimichurri sauce & house fries

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

in Panang curry broth, onion, garlic, cilantro served with house fries

Thai Cheesesteak

Thai Cheesesteak

$18.00

Lemongrass steak, bell pepper pineapple jam, lobster cream, parmesan served with house fries

Green Bean With Tri Tip

$18.00

carrots, mushrooms, curry paste, served with jasmine rice

Spicy Calamari

$20.00

green beans, onion, jalapeno, tomatoes, basil, thai chili served with jasmine rice

Dessert

Duo Sorbet

$10.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00
Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

B-Day Ice Cream (Rum Raisin)

Sides

Apple Slaw

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00
Green Bean

Green Bean

$10.00

roasted peanut, plum sugar, lime

Grilled Vegetables

$10.00

olive oil, sea salt

Kid Pasta(Butter&Parmesan)

$8.00

Kids Fish Chips

$11.00

Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Toast (2pcs)

$3.00

Toast (6pcs)

$6.00

Small Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Side Of Rice

$3.00

$Add Avocado

$3.00

Sauces&Condiments

Aioli

Cocktail sauce

Parmesan Cheese

$2.00

Melted Butter

Tartar Sauce

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

722 Village Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Directions

Gallery
Tony's Galley image
Tony's Galley image

