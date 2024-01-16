- Home
Tony's Meat Market 17 East North Street
Tony's Meat Market 17 East North Street
17 East North Street
Minersville, PA 17954
FOOD
Appetizers
- Deep Fried Pierogies$5.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$6.95
- Steak Quesadilla$6.95
- Breaded Mushrooms$5.00
- Mozzerella Sticks$5.00
- Jalepeno Poppers$5.50
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Fried Ravioli$5.00
- Broccoli Cheddar Bites$5.25
- Deep Fried Pickles$5.25
- Corn Nuggets$5.00
- Chicken Fingers$6.50
- Chicken Fingers and Fries$8.95
- Shrimp and Fries$10.95
- Beer Battered Fish and Wedges$11.95
- Eggplant Fries$5.00
- Mini Tacos w/ Salsa and Sour Cream$5.50
- Breaded Cauliflower$5.00
- Mac and Cheese Bites$5.25
- Potato Wedges$4.00
- Zucchini Fries$5.00
- 2 Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$5.99
- 2 Buffalo Egg Rolls$5.99
- Small French Fries$3.00
- Large French Fries$4.00
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.50
Salads
Wings
Cold Subs
Hot Subs
Burgers
BYO Pizza & Calzones
Sicilian Pizzas
- SM Sicilian Cheese Pizza$10.00
- LG Sicilian Cheese$16.00
- LG Sicilian Grandma Pizza$18.00
- LG Sicilian Bacon Lovers
Lots of bacon, american cheese & cheddar jack cheese$19.00
- LG Sicilian BBQ Chicken
Diced grilled chicken, bbq sauce, cheddar jack, mozzarella & american cheese$19.00
- LG Sicilian Philly Steak
Steak, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese$19.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Sicilian
Flatbread Specialty Pizzas
- Cheese Flatbread$6.50
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella$7.50
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, ranch, cheddar jack, mozzarella & american cheese$7.50
- Meatlovers Flatbread
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni & bacon$7.50
- Steak and Cheese Flatbread
Steak, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese$7.50
- Steak Special Flatbread
Steak, mozzarella, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers$8.50
- 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Flatbread
Small Specialty Pizzas
- SM Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella$13.95
- SM BBQ Chicken
Diced grilled chicken, bbq sauce, cheddar jack, mozzarella & american cheese$13.95
- SM Chicken Bacon Ranch
Diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, ranch, cheddar jack, mozzarella & american cheese$13.95
- SM Steak Pie
Steak, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese$14.95
- SM Steak Special
Steak, mozzarella, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers$14.95
- SM White Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan & spices$11.95
- SM White Broccoli
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, broccoli & spices$11.95
- SM Veggie
Tomatoes, onions, broccoli, mushrooms & sweet peppers$11.95
- SM Meatlovers
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni & bacon$13.95
- SM Tony's Special
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions & sweet peppers$14.95
- SM Bacon Lovers
Lots of bacon, american cheese & cheddar jack cheese$13.95
- SM 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
Large Specialty Pizzas
- LG Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella$16.95
- LG BBQ Chicken
Diced grilled chicken, bbq sauce, cheddar jack, mozzarella & american cheese$16.95
- LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
Diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, ranch, cheddar jack, mozzarella & american cheese$16.95
- LG Steak Pie
Steak, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese$17.95
- LG Steak Special
Steak, mozzarella, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers$18.95
- LG White Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan & spices$13.95
- LG White Broccoli
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, broccoli & spices$14.95
- LG Veggie
Tomatoes, onions, broccoli, mushrooms & sweet peppers$13.95
- LG Meatlovers
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni & bacon$16.95
- LG Tony's Special
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions & sweet peppers$18.95
- LG Bacon Lovers
Lots of bacon, american cheese & cheddar jack cheese$17.95
- LG 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
Personal Strombolis
- PERS Italian Stromboli$5.00
- PERS Ham & Cheese Stromboli
Ham & mozzarella cheese$5.00
- PERS Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli
Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese$5.00
- PERS Steak & Cheese Stromboli
Steak, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese$5.00
- PERS Steak Special Stromboli
Steak, mozzarella, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers$5.00
- PERS Chicken Ranch Stromboli
Diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, ranch, cheddar jack, mozzarella & american cheese$5.00
- PERS Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella$5.00
- PERS Meat Lovers Stromboli
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni & bacon$5.00
- PERS Chicken Parm Stromboli$5.00
Small Strombolis
- SM Italian Stromboli$11.95
- SM Ham & Cheese Stromboli
Ham & mozzarella cheese$10.95
- SM Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli
Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese$10.95
- SM Steak & Cheese Stromboli
Steak, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese$12.95
- SM Steak Special Stromboli
Steak, mozzarella, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers$13.95
- SM Chicken Ranch Stromboli
Diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, ranch, cheddar jack, mozzarella & american cheese$11.95
- SM Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella$11.95
- SM Meat Lovers Stromboli
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni & bacon$12.95
- SM Chicken Parm Stromboli$13.95
Large Strombolis
- LG Italian Stromboli$15.95
- LG Ham & Cheese Stromboli
Ham & mozzarella cheese$14.95
- LG Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli
Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese$14.95
- LG Steak & Cheese Stromboli
Steak, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese$16.95
- LG Steak Special Stromboli
Steak, mozzarella, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers$17.95
- LG Chicken Ranch Stromboli
Diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, ranch, cheddar jack, mozzarella & american cheese$15.95
- LG Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella$15.95
- LG Meat Lovers Stromboli
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni & bacon$16.95
- LG Chicken Parm Stromboli$17.95
Brioche Sandwiches
Club Sandwiches
Deli Sandwiches
Hot & Cold Wraps
- Ham Wrap$7.95
- Turkey Wrap$7.95
- Italian Wrap$7.95
- Belly Wrap$7.95
- Tuna Wrap$7.95
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.95
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.95
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$7.95
- Cheesesteak Wrap$7.95
- Cheesesteak Special Wrap$7.95
- Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$7.95
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.95
- Cheeseburger Wrap$7.95
- Cali Cheesesteak Wrap$7.95
- Cali Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$7.95
Pasta House Specialties
- Shrimp Scampi Dinner$15.95
- Chicken Parmesean Pasta$12.95
- Veal Parmesean Pasta$12.95
- Jumbo 5-Cheese Ravioli$11.95
- Stuffed Shells$11.95
- Manicotti$11.95
- Gnocchi$11.95
- Lasagna$11.95
- Baked Ziti$11.95
- Vodka Sauce$11.95
- Red Sauce & Pasta$11.95
- Meat Sauce w/ Pasta$11.95
- Meatballs w/ Pasta$11.95
- Bolognese$11.95
- Clam Sauce (Red or White) w/ Pasta$14.95
- Lobster Ravioli$15.95
- Chicken Alfredo$14.95
- Shrimp Alfredo$15.95
- Broccoli Alfredo$13.95
- Alfredo$12.95
DRINKS
Coke
Guers
- Reg Gallon$3.99
- Reg 1/2 gallon$2.29
- Reg tea Pint$1.25
- Diet green Tea gallon$3.99
- Diet green tea 1/2 gallon$2.29
- Diet green tea pint$1.25
- Green tea gallon$3.99
- Green tea 1/2 gallon$2.29
- Green Tea Pint$1.25
- Orange drink 1/2 gallon$2.29
- Orange Drink Pint$1.25
- Lemonade 1/2 gallon$2.29
- Lemonade Pint$1.25
- Diet Raspberry Pints$1.25
Misc Drinks
DAILY SPECIALS
Monday Specials
Tuesday Specials
- Dozen Bone-In Wings Special$10.95
- Dozen Boneless Wings Specials$10.95
- Two Plain Slices & a Guers Tea$4.50
- Meatlovers Flatbread$6.95
- Italian Pulled Pork Panini w/ Chips & Pickle
Italian Pulled Pork Panini with Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Aioli with Chips, and a Pickle$7.50
- California Double Smash Cheeseburger with Potato Wedges and a Pickle$6.95
- Jr. Roast Beef with Swiss Club Sandwich, Chips and a Pickle$6.95
- Flatbread Pizza$5.95
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
Friday Specials
Weekend Specials
- Bone In Wing Special$10.95
- Bone OUT Wing Special$10.95
- Double Smashed Cali Cheeseburger 🍔 with Potato Wedges$7.50
- Fried Cali Chicken Sandwich$7.50
- Beef and Cheddar on a Pretzel Roll with Potato Wedges$7.50
- Buffalo Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich with Potato Wedges and a Pickle$7.50
- Chicken Bacon Ranch on a Brioche w potato wedges$7.50
- Pork Chop Dinner$7.95
Sunday Dinners
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
Pizza, Wings, Subs, and More!!
17 East North Street, Minersville, PA 17954