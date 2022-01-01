Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony's Mexican Restaurant - Barker Cypress

372 Reviews

$$

17790 Katy Freeway

Houston, TX 77094

Brunch - Adults

Brunch - Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Brunch - Chilaquiles Verde

$11.95

Brunch - Chilaquiles Rojo

$11.95

Brunch - El Guero

$11.95

Brunch - Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Brunch - Tacos Dorados de Papa

$11.95

Brunch - Huevos Mix with Beans

$11.95

Brunch - Flautas de Queso

$11.95

Brunch - Arepa Mia

$11.95

Burnch - Un Poco de Todo

$13.95

2 Arepas

1 Buttermilk Pancake

Brunch - Orange Juice

$2.90

Brunch - Cafe

$2.90

Brunch - Milk

$2.90

Brunch - Apple Juice

$2.90

Brunch - Agua de Pina

$3.50

Brunch - Agua de Sandia

$3.50

Brunch - Horchata

$3.50

Brunch - Mimosa

$1.95

Brunch - Kids

Brunch - Kids Flautas de Queso

$5.75

Brunch - Kids Eggs and Bacon

$5.75

Brunch - Kids Pancake with Fruit

$5.75

Brunch - Kids Cereal

$3.75

Brunch - Orange Juice

$2.90

Brunch - Cafe

$2.90

Brunch - Milk

$2.90

Brunch - Apple Juice

$2.90

Brunch - Agua de Pina

$3.50

Brunch - Agua de Sandia

$3.50

No Utensils

Delivery Fee

5-10 Miles

$10.15

11-25 Miles

$15.00

25 Miles

$20.00

Extra Mile

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

17790 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094

Directions

Tony's Tex-Mex image
Tony's Tex-Mex image

