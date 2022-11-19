Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tony's Mexican Restaurant - Heights

2,065 Reviews

$$

2222 Ella Blvd

houston, TX 77008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Chile con Queso
Ground Beef enchiladas
Chicken fajita quesadillas

Appetizers

Regular Chile con Queso

$7.50

Large Chile con queso

$11.99

Regular Mexican guacamole

$9.50

Large Mexican guacamole

$12.50

Small side Guacamole

$2.75

Med side Guacamole

$5.50

Large side Guacamole

$8.25

Kids Menu

Child Plate #1 (crispy taco)

$5.95

Child Plate #2 (cheese enchilada)

$5.95

Child #3 (cheese puff)

$5.95

Child #4 (Hamburger)

$5.95

Child #6 (cheese quesadilla)

$5.95

Child #7 (mac and cheese)

$5.95

Sides

Rice

$1.79

Beans

$1.79

Rice and Beans

$3.04

Shredded Cheese

$1.29

Pico de Gallo

$1.29

Sour Cream

$1.29

3 Flour tortillas

$1.29

4 Corn tortillas

$1.29

Sd Ranch

$1.04

Sd lettuce

$1.29

Sd tomato

$1.04

Charro beans

$2.29

Fajitas

Fajitas X1 Beef

$25.50

Fajitas X2 Beef

$49.99

Fajitas X1 Chicken

$19.99

Fajitas X2 Chicken

$38.99

Fajitas X1 Combo

$23.99

Fajitas X2 Combo

$47.75

Enchiladas

Cheese enchiladas

$12.50

Ground Beef enchiladas

$14.50

Shredded Chicken enchiladas

$14.50

Fajita beef enchiladas

$18.50

Fajita chicken enchiladas

$15.99

Carnitas enchiladas

$14.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$14.99

Mole Enchiladas

$14.99

Chipotle Enchiladas

$14.99

Tacos

Tacos Al Carbon Beef

$17.99

Tacos Al Carbon Chicken

$15.79

Crispy Tacos (ground beef)

$12.69

Chile con queso on top of tacos

$1.50

Carnitas Tacos

$13.50

Burrito

Burrito Especial Beef

$17.99

Burrito Especial Chicken

$15.79

Salad

Leon's Salad Beef

$19.99

Leon's Salad Chicken

$15.99

Combos

Tony’s combo (taco al carbon, choice of enchilada, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole)

$15.99

Toño’s combo (beef burrito, cheese enchilada both covered in gravy and cheese with rice and beans

$13.99

Number One

$11.50

Number Two

$11.50

Number Three

$11.50

Number Four

$11.50

Quesadillas

2 quesadillas for the price of 1.

Beef fajita quesadillas

$19.25

Chicken fajita quesadillas

$15.25

Combo fajita quesadillas

$15.25

Veggie quesadillas

$15.25

Cheese quesadillas

$15.25

Shrimp quesadilla

$15.25

Alcohol Drinks

Margarita Frozen - Gallon

$90.00

Margarita Rocks - Gallon

$90.00

Frozen Marg strawberry - Quart

$25.00

Frozen Marg strawberry - Gallon

$104.00

Frozen Marg Mango - Quart

$25.00

Frozen Marg Mango - Gallon

$104.00

Top shelf Marg - Quart

$33.00

Top shelf Marg - Gallon

$132.00

Premium Marg - Quart

$47.00

Premium Marg - Gallon

$190.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.60

Diet Coke

$2.60

Dr. Pepper

$2.60

Orange Fanta

$2.60

Lemonade

$2.60

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.60

Sprite

$2.60

Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2222 Ella Blvd, houston, TX 77008

Directions

Gallery
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow image
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tony's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,065
2222 ELLA BLVD HOUSTON, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
orange starNo Reviews
2009 W 34th St A Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Nana's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4620 W 34th St Houston, TX 77092
View restaurantnext
Eight Row Flint Heights
orange star3.5 • 406
1039 Yale Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Chivos - 222 W 11th St
orange starNo Reviews
222 W 11th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
orange starNo Reviews
6329 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in houston

Coltivare
orange star4.4 • 3,927
3320 White Oak Drive Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering - 2912 White Oak Dr
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go Heights - 2912 White Oak Dr. - 713-864-8226
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Squable
orange star5.0 • 3,586
632 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Houston - Washington & Waugh
orange star4.7 • 3,261
3715 Washington Avenue Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
orange star4.5 • 2,412
602 E 20th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near houston
Greenspoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston