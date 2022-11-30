Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Tony's of West Reading

109 Reviews

$$

449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite)

West Reading, PA 19611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10" Cheesesteak
The Passyunk Prime
Jersey Fries

Sandwiches

10" Rustic Italian

$11.50

Genoa salami, dry cured capicola, 18 month aged prosciutto di Parma, sweet soppressata, and sharp provolone. Please select oil, vinegar, or mayo, or your sandwich will be prepared DRY.

10" Il Diavolo

$11.50

Hot dry cured capicola, hot dry cured soppressata, Genoa salami, sharp provolone, and spicy Diavola spread.

10" Chicken Capri

$11.99

Sliced chicken breast, tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, red roasted bell peppers, pesto mayo, and balsamic reduction.

10" Cheesesteak

10" Cheesesteak

$12.99

Shaved ribeye grilled and seasoned to perfection with sweet Vidalia onions and our signature white American cheese sauce. Please opt out of sauce when ordering online if you do not want red sauce.

10" Buff Chick Ranch

10" Buff Chick Ranch

$11.99

Sliced chicken and grilled onions tossed in our mild sauce with American cheese and ranch dressing. You may substitute bleu cheese if you wish.

10" CHICKEN Cheese-steak

$11.50

Sliced chicken breast grilled with sweet Vidalia onions and our signature white American cheese sauce. Please opt out of sauce if you do not want red sauce.

10" Chick Primavera

10" Chick Primavera

$11.99

Sliced chicken, mushrooms, broccoli Rabe, grilled onions, roasted bells, melted provolone, and marinara.

10" Chick Pesto

10" Chick Pesto

$11.99

Sliced chicken, broccoli Rabe, grilled onions, and fresh basil pesto with melted provolone and pesto mayo.

10" Korean Chicken Philly

10" Korean Chicken Philly

$11.99

If you like buffalo chicken, you're going to love this! It's our new Korean Chicken Philly. All natural sliced chicken tossed with grilled scallions, gochujang sauce & white American cheese sauce with roasted garlic aioli on a seeded roll.

20" Rustic Italian

$22.99

Genoa salami, dry cured capicola, 18 month aged prosciutto di Parma, sweet soppressata, and sharp provolone. Please select oil, vinegar, or mayo, or your sandwich will be prepared DRY.

20" Il Diavolo

20" Il Diavolo

$22.99

Hot dry cured Capicola, hot dry cured Soppressata, Genoa salami, and sharp provolone with with our Diavola spread.

20" Chicken Capri

$23.99

20" Cheesesteak

$25.99

20" Buff Chick Ranch

$23.99

20" CHICKEN Cheese-steak

$22.99

20" Chick Primavera

$23.99

20" Chick Pesto

$23.99

French Fries

Jersey Fries

$3.25+

Bayside Fries

$3.25+

Cheesy Fries

$4.00+

Bayside Cheesy Fries

$4.00+

Garlic Parmesan Truffled Fries

$4.50+

Specials

The Passyunk Prime

The Passyunk Prime

$14.50

Prime center cut ribeye hand selected, hand sliced, & hand packed just for us! This is the holy grail of steaks. Served on a Liscios roll with grilled Vidalia onions and our white Cooper sharp whiz.

Tony's Twisted Pretzel

Tony's Twisted Pretzel

$4.50

Twisted soft pretzel braid made fresh daily served with a side of our Cooper Sharp whiz and a side of locally sourced Piksudski mustard.

Tony's Twisted Everythang Pretzel

Tony's Twisted Everythang Pretzel

$4.95

Twisted soft pretzel braid with Everythang topping served with a side of our Cooper Sharp whiz and a side of locally sourced Pilsudski mustard.

The Witchy Cheesesteak

The Witchy Cheesesteak

$12.99

Hand chopped ribeye grilled with thinly sliced onions, white American cheese, and Witchy Sauce mixed in! If you like Tacks Original Sauce, you'll love this sauce!

Extra Side Sauces

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Pesto Mayo

$1.00

Diavolo Spread

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Buttermilk Ranch

$1.00

Mild Buffalo

$1.00

Fry Sauce

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Sauce Cup

$1.00

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.75

Homemade cannoli filled to order with whipped sweet ricotta and chocolate chips.

Magan's NY Cheesecake

Magan's NY Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Home made classic New York style cheesecake as it should be. This is the cheesecake for people who dont like cheesecake.

Homemade Tiramisu

Homemade Tiramisu

$7.95Out of stock

Lady Fingers soaked in a spiked espresso bath layered with Mascarpone cream cheese and zabaliogne dusted with Hersheys Cocoa powder.

Pizza

16" Large Round Cheese

$12.99

16" Large Round Pepperoni

$15.99

16" Large Round Mushroom

$15.99

16" Large Round Grandma Rita

$18.99

16" Large Round White

$15.99

Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$3.25Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.25

2 Liter Sprite

$3.25

20 oz Coke

$2.50

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.50

20 oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20 oz Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$2.50

20 oz Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.25

Fairlife Cookies n Cream 2%

$1.95

Icy Lemonade Tea Half Gallon

$2.50

Icy Lemonade Tea Pint

$1.75

Icy Tea Half Gallon

$2.50

Icy Tea Pint

$1.75

Icy Tea Pint Diet

$1.75

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Mexican Fanta Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$2.75Out of stock

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.50

Fanta Grape

$2.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Old fashioned pizza and hand crafted subs made in the heart of West Reading, PA.

Website

Location

449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite), West Reading, PA 19611

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Tony's Al Taglio image
Tony's Al Taglio image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nia's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
41 Kings Plaza Oley, PA 19547
View restaurantnext
The Heritage Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
6016 Morgantown Rd Morgantown, PA 19543
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Pizza- 18 West
orange starNo Reviews
18 west Main Street Elverson, PA 19520
View restaurantnext
The Blue Elephant
orange star4.5 • 1,277
152 E. High Street Suite 110 Pottstown, PA 19464
View restaurantnext
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1 KING STREET Pottstown, PA 19464
View restaurantnext
Tony's Pizza Shop - Franklin St.
orange star4.7 • 584
6 W Franklin St Topton, PA 19562
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Reading

Nonno Alby’s Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.5 • 752
701 Penn Ave West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Café de Colombia - Downtown Reading
orange star4.6 • 124
645 Penn St Reading, PA 19601
View restaurantnext
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 19
702 N 8th St Reading, PA 19604
View restaurantnext
Rancho Merengue Inc
orange star4.0 • 1
101 S 10th st Reading, PA 19602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Reading
Pottstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston