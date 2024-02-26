- Home
Tony's Pasta House & Gourmet Pizzeria
1256 Indian Head Rd
Toms River, NJ 08753
MAIN MENU
APPETIZERS
- ANTIPASTO MISTO$13.95
Sliced fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and tomato bruschetta
- BROCCOLI RABE$9.95
BROCCOLI RABE APP
- BROCCOLI RABE W/ SAUSAGE$12.95
RABE AND SAUSAGE APP
- BRUSCHETTA$9.95
BRUSCHETTA
- BUFFALO CALAMARI$14.95
Fried calamari tossed in buffalo sauce with a side of blue cheese
- CHILI CALAMARI$14.95
Fried calamari tossed in our sweet and spicy chili sauce served with a side of ranch
- EGGPLANT ROLL APP$10.95
Eggplant stuffed with ham and ricotta, topped with melted mozzarella and tomato sauce
- FRIED CALAMARI$14.95
Fried calamari served with a side of sweet, medium, or hot marinara sauce
- LUBRANO CUTTING BOARD$18.95
Prosciutto, aged provolone, homemade mozzarella, pickled eggplant, roasted peppers, and soppressata salami
- MOZZARELLA CAPRESE$11.95
Sliced fresh mozzarella and tomatoes
- PEI MUSSELS$14.95
Prince Edward Island mussels served with red marinara sauce or clear seafood sauce
- SPICY GARLICKY SHRIMP APP$16.95
Shrimp sautéed with lots of garlic, X.V. olive oil, parsley, white wine and red chili flakes
- STROMBOLI LARGE$22.00
STROMBOLI LARGE
SOUP & SALADS
- ANTIPASTO SALAD$13.95
Our garden salad topped with ham, Genoa salami, provolone, and capicola dressed with olive oil and vinegar
- APPLE CRAN WALNUT SALAD$11.50
Spring mix tossed with granny smith apples, craisins, chopped walnuts, and goat cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge
- BLT CAESAR SALAD$11.50
Crispy romaine, croutons, crumbled bacon, cherry tomatoes, and parmigiano cheese tossed in our signature Caesar dressing. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge
- CAESAR SALAD$7.99
Caesar salad. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge
- CHEF SALAD$13.95
Garden salad topped with ham, turkey, and provolone with your choice of dressing
- GARDEN SALAD$7.49
Romaine iceburg mis with cuccumers, tomatoes, onions, and olives with you choice of dressing. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge
- MEDITERANEAN SALAD$11.50
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onions, craisins, crumbled gorgonzola, and walnuts tossed with our house balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge
- MINESTRONE$5.50+
MINESTRONE
- PASTA FAGIOLI$5.50+
PASTA FAGIOLI
- SOUP OF THE DAY$5.50+
SOUP OF DAY
SIDES
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.49
(6) Mozzarella Sticks
- FRENCH FRIES$4.50
FRENCH FRIES
- GARLIC KNOTS$3.95
(6) GARLIC KNOTS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SAUCE
- GARLIC BREAD$4.25
GARLIC BREAD
- CHICKEN FINGERS$8.95
(5) CHICKEN FINGERS (served with 2oz tomato sauce)
- 5-CHICK FINGERS & FRIES$12.49
(5) FINGERS AND FRIES (served with 2oz tomato sauce)
- BONELESS WINGS (1 Doz)$12.95
1 Doz Boneless chicken wings tossed with your choice of buffalo, BBQ, or sweet chili sauce *Buffalo wings are served with blue cheese. BBQ and Chili wings are served with ranch.
- TRADITIONAL BONE IN WINGS$10.95+
Bone in chicken wings tossed with your choice of buffalo, BBQ, or sweet chili sauce *Buffalo wings are served with blue cheese. BBQ and Chili wings are served with ranch.
- MEATBALLS$7.95
(3) Meatballs with tomato sauce
- SAUSAGE$7.95
Side of sausage with tomato sauce
- BROCCOLI SAUTE$7.95
BROCCOLI SAUTE
- SPINACH SAUTE$8.95
Side of spinach sautred with garlic
- SIDE MASHED POTATOES$3.95
SIDE MASHED POTATOES
- ROSEMARY BREAD$2.25+
ROSEMARY BREAD
- ITALIAN BREAD$1.95
ITALIAN BREAD
- 2oz. EXTRA DRESSING & SAUCES$0.50
2oz. EXTRA DRESSING & SAUCES
- SEASONINGS
SEASONINGS
- PIZZA DOUGH$4.75
PIZZA DOUGH
- RICOTTA SIDE$2.50
RICOTTA SIDE
- SIDE OF SAUCE$2.00
PASTAS
- BAKED PASTA COMBO$16.95
Trio of stuffed shells, manicotti and ravioli topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella
- BAKED RAVIOLI$14.95
Cheese filled ravioli topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- BAKED ZITI$14.95
Baked Ziti
- BOLOGENESE ALLA PANA$15.95
Our homemade meat sauce tossed with penne pasta with a touch of cream
- BOLOGNESE$14.95
Our homemade meat sauce tossed with penne
- CARBONARA$15.95
Boars Head ham, sautéed onions, and eggs tossed to perfection with spaghetti, a touch of cream, and lots of parmigiano cheese
- CAVATELLI & BROCCOLI$16.99
Cavatelli and Broccoli
- CAVATELLI TONINO$16.95
Cavatelli with red and green peppers, crumbled sausage, and onions in a marinara sauce tossed with pecorino romano and topped with melted mozzarella
- CHICKEN PEPPER VODKA$16.95
Chicken and roasted red peppers tossed with rigatoni in our signature vodka sauce
- EGGPLANT PARM DINNER$16.95
Eggplant parm served with a side of spaghetti
- EGGPLANT ROLL DINNER$16.95
Eggplant rollatini served with a side of spaghetti
- FARFALLE CAPRI$17.95
Bowties tossed with grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms, and shrimp in a light cream sauce
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$15.95
Fettuccine Alfredo
- GARLIC & OIL$12.99
Aglio e Olio...Spaghetti with garlic and oil
- GNOCCHI ANTONIO$16.95
GNOCCHI ANTONIO
- GNOCCHI MARGARITA$15.95
GNOCCHI MARGARITA
- LEMON CHICKEN$15.95
LEMON CHICKEN
- MEATBALLS & SAUSAGE$16.95
Homemade meatballs and pork sausage simmered in our signature Sunday ragu and served over rigatoni
- MEZZI RIG BARESI$16.95
Mini rigatoni tossed with crumbled sausage, roasted peppers, cannelloni beans, broccoli rabe, garlic, and E.V.O.O.
- MEZZI RIG GIUSEPPE$16.95
Mini rigatoni tossed with crumbled sweet Italian sausage, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, peas, and onions finished in a parmigiano cream sauce
- PENNE MARINARA$13.95
Penne with marinara sauce
- SPAGHETTI TOMATO SAUCE$13.95
Spaghetti with tomato sauce
- PENNE NORMA$15.95
Penne tossed with sautéed eggplant cubes, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and fresh mozzarella finished in a blush cream sauce
- RAVIOLI PORTOBELLO$17.95
Cheese filled ravioli with portobello mushroom bacon cream sauce
- RIGATONI BROCCOLI RABE & SAUSAGE$18.95
Fresh Andy Boy broccoli rabe and crumbled sausage sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic tossed with rigatoni
- RIGATONI VODKA$14.95
Our signature vodka sauce served with rigatoni
- SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN$16.95
Chicken medallions and cherry tomatoes sautéed with fresh garlic, E.V.O.O., white wine, and red chili flakes tossed with fettuccine
- TORTELINI MILANO$16.95
Cheese tortellini tossed with prosciutto & shallots in a creamy blush sauce with lots of parmigiano
- BOSCAIOLA$14.99
Mushrooms, peas, prosciutto, tomato, and touch of cream
- FETTUCCINE PUTTANESCA$15.95
Fettuccine with fresh tomato, caper, black olive, and onion marinara sauce with a hint of anchovy
- MANICOTTI$15.99
Ricotta filled manicotti topped with sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Sub Bolognese sauce for an additional charge
- STUFFED SHELLS$15.99
Stuffed shells topped with sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Sub Bolognese sauce for an additional charge
- SPAGHETTI WITH SAUSAGE$14.95
Spaghetti with sausage and tomato sauce
- SPAGHETTI PESTO$14.95
Spaghetti with pesto
- SPAGHETTI PRIMAVERA$15.95
Spaghetti with assorted fresh veggies sauced in olive oil, white wine, and a touch of cream
- SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS$14.99
CHICKEN & VEAL
- CHICKEN ANTIPASTO$20.95
Chicken breast stuffed with sharp provolone, soppressata, and prosciutto panko crusted and golden fried served over mashed potatoes finished with a roasted garlic cream sauce
- CHICKEN FRANCESE$18.95
Chicken breast egg dipped and pan fried in a lemon butter sauce. Served with a side of mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- CHICKEN MARSALA$18.95
Chicken breast with sauteed mushroom and onions in a marsala wine sauce. Served with a side of mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- CHICKEN MILANESE$18.95
Chicken breast crusted with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, pan fried and topped with a spring mix salad tossed in a lemon vinaigrette
- CHICKEN MURPHY$18.95
Sautéed hot cherry peppers, onions, mushrooms, and roasted potatoes in a spicy rich wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- CHICKEN PARM DINNER$18.95
Chicken parm served with a side of mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- CHICKEN PARM VODKA DINNER$22.99
Chicken parm in our signature vodka sauce served with a side of mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- CHICKEN SANTA LUCIA$18.95
Sautéed with broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes in a rich wine sauce topped with mozzarella. Served with a side of mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- CHICKEN SORRENTINO$18.95
Chicken breast with roasted peppers, prosciutto, and mozzarella in a lemon butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- CHICKEN WALTER$18.95
Spinach, portobello mushrooms, and mozzarella in a white wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- VEAL FRANCESE$23.95
Tender veal egg dipped and pan fried in a lemon butter sauce. Served with a side of mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- VEAL MARSALA$23.95
Tender veal with sauteed mushroom and onions in a marsala wine sauce. Served with a side of mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- VEAL MILANESE$23.95
Tender veal crusted with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, pan fried and topped with a spring mix salad tossed in a lemon vinaigrette
- VEAL PARM$23.95
Veal parm served with a side of mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- VEAL SORRENTINO$23.95
Tender veal with roasted peppers, prosciutto, and mozzarella in a lemon butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
- VEAL WALTER$23.95
Tender veal with spinach, portobello mushrooms, and mozzarella in a white wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes or over spaghetti
SEAFOOD
- MUSSELS MARINARA DINNER$18.95
PEI mussels in marinara sauce served over linguine
- PESCATORE$23.95
Large shrimp, clams, calamari, mussels, and scallops sautéed to perfection in our fresh plum tomato marinara sauce served over linguine
- RIGATONI SPICY GARLIC SHRIMP DINNER$20.95
Gulf shrimp sautéed with lots of garlic, EVOO, parsley, white wine & red chili flakes served over rigatoni
- SHRIMP MARINARA DINNER$20.95
Shrimp marinara served over linguine
- SHRIMP PARM DINNER$18.99
Shrimp parm served with a side of spaghetti
- SHRIMP SCAMPI DINNER$20.95
Shrimp scampi in a lemon lutter sauce served over pasta
- SPICY GARLIC SALMON$23.95
Pan sautéed salmon filet topped with our spicy garlicky sauce served over sautéed spinach
- ZUPPA DI CLAMS$20.95
Whole and chopped Manilla clams in our red or white sauce served over linguine
HOT SUBS
- CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SUB$9.99+
Fried or Grilled Chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, and mayo
- CHICKEN PARM SUB$8.50+
CHICK PARM SUB
- EGGPLT PARM SUB$7.99+
EGGPLT PARM SUB
- MEATBALL PARM SUB$8.50+
MEATBALL PARM SUB
- PEPPER & EGG SUB$7.50+
PEPPER & EGG SUB
- SAUSAGE,PEP,ONION SUB$8.50+
SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, AND ONIONS SUB
- VEAL PARM SUB$10.50+
VEAL PARM SUB
COLD SUBS
STEAK SUBS
- CHEESE STEAK SUB$10.50+
CHEESE STEAK SUB (American cheese). Served with fries
- CALIFORNIA CHEESE STEAK SUB$10.99+
CHEESE STEAK WITH lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, and mayo (American cheese). Served with fries
- SPECIAL CHEESE STEAK SUB$10.99+
CHEESE STEAK WITH peppers, onions, and mushrooms (American cheese). Served with fries
- BROCCOLI RABE CHEESE STEAK SUB$11.99+
STEAK SUB WITH BROC RABE (PROVOLONE cheese). Served with fries
- STEAK NO CHEESE SUB$9.99+
STEAK NO CHEESE. Served with fries
- CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SUB$9.50+
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK (American cheese). Served with fries
- CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SUB$11.50+
CALI CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK (American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, and mayo). Served with fries
- BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SUB$11.99+
Chicken Cheese Steak with lettuce, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese. Served with fries
WRAPS
- APPLE BACON CHICK WRAP$11.95
Grilled chicken w/ apples, bacon, lettuce, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette. *Served with salad or fries
- CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN RANCH WRAP$11.95
Crispy chicken with BBQ sauce and ranch. *Served with salad or fries
- BLT CAESAR WRAP$11.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and parmigiano cheese tossed with our signature caesar dressing. *Served with salad or fries
- BUFFALO CHICK WRAP$11.95
Grilled chicken with lettuce, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese. *Served with salad or fries
- CHCIKEN BACON RANCH WRAP$11.95
Chicken, bacon, and ranch wrap. (Grilled or Fried) *Served with salad or fries
- CHICKEN CALIFORNIA WRAP$11.95
Chicken (Grilled or Fried) with lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and mayo. *Served with salad or fries
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$11.95
Grilled chicken with lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmigiano cheese. *Served with salad or fries
- CRISPY CHILI CHICKEN WRAP$11.95
Fried chicken with sweet & spicy chili sauce and ranch. *Served with salad or fries
- TURKEY BLT WRAP$11.95
Turkey, lettuce, bacon, and tomato wrap. *Served with salad or fries
- TURKEY PROVOLONE WRAP$11.95
Turkey and provolone wrap *Served with salad or fries
- VEGGIE WRAP$11.95
Fresh mozzarella, grilled marinated eggplant, and roasted peppers wrap. *Served with salad or fries
PANINI & SPEC SANDWICHES
- CAPRI PANINI$10.95
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, & basil drizzled with EVOO on our homemade rosemary bread
- RABE & SAUSAGE PANINI$11.95
Grilled sausage and sautéed broccoli rabe on our homemade rosemary bread
- ROMA PANINI$10.95
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, and roasted peppers on our homemade rosemary bread
- VEGETARIANO PANINI$10.95
Grilled marinated eggplant, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella on our homemade rosemary bread
- CHICKEN ITALIANO SANDWICH$12.49
Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and pesto on toasted Italian bread
- CHICK PARM VODKA SANDWICH$11.49
Chicken parmigiana with vodka sauce on toasted Italian bread
- SHRIMP PARM SANDWICH$12.49
Fried shrimp, tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread
- VEAL CUTLET SANDWICH$13.95
Breaded veal cutlet with spring mix, tomato, and red onions topped with a lemon vinaigrette
ADDITIONAL ADD-ONS
CALZONES
PIZZA
CHEESE PIZZA + TOPPINGS
PERSONAL 12" GOURMET
- PERSONAL 12" PIZZA$12.49
Add toppings for an additional charge
- PERSONAL MARGHERITA PIZZA$13.95
12" Plum tomato marinara with fresh mozzarella and basil
- PERSONAL SPECIAL PIZZA$14.95
12" Cheese pizza topped with sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and peppers
- PERSONAL CHICKEN PARM PIZZA$14.95
12" Cheese pizza topped with chicken parm
- PERSONAL CHICK PARM VODKA PIZZA$15.95
12" Chicken parm pizza with vodka sauce
- PERSONAL BIG MIKE PIZZA$15.49
12" Cheese pizza with sausage, pepperoni, ricotta dollops, and basil
- PERSONAL BAKED ZITI PIZZA$14.95
12" Cheese pizza topped with baked ziti
- PERSONAL VODKA PIZZA$13.49
PERSONAL VODKA PIZZA
- PERSONAL PENNE VODKA PIZZA$16.49
12" Penne vodka pizza
- PERSONAL WHITE PIZZA$13.49
12" Ricotta and mozzarella pizza
- PERSONAL TOMATO & GARLIC$13.49
12" Mozzarella pizza topped with sliced tomatoes, basil, and garlic
- PERSONAL CHICKEN CAESAR$14.95
12" Mozzarella pizza topped with grilled chicken, caesar dressing, and parmigiano cheese
- PERSONAL BUFFALO CHICKEN$14.95
12" Mozzarella pizza topped with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese dressing
- PERSONAL CHICKEN BACON RANCH$14.95
12" Mozzarella pizza topped with grilled chicken, ranch dressing, and bacon
- PERSONAL CHICKEN CHILI RANCH$14.95
12" Mozzarella pizza topped with crispy chicken, sweet & spicy chili sauce, and ranch dressing
- PERSONAL BBQ CHICKEN$14.95
12" Mozzarella pizza topped with crispy chicken, BBQ sauce, and ranch dressing
- PERSONAL CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA$15.95
12" Mozzarella pizza with diced tomatoes, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and balsamic reduction
- PERSONAL CHEESE STEAK$14.95
12" Mozzarella pizza topped with chopped sirloin steak and yellow American cheese **Add Mushroom, Onions, Peppers
- PERSONAL BROCCOLI RABE & SAUSAGE$14.95
12" Mozzarella pizza with Andy Boy broccoli rabe & sweet Italian sausage sautéed with fresh garlic
- PERSONAL MAC CHEESE$16.49
LARGE 16" GOURMET
- LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA$19.49
16" Plum tomato marinara with fresh mozzarella and basil
- LARGE SPECIAL PIZZA$22.95
16" Cheese pizza topped with sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and peppers
- LARGE CHICKEN PARM PIZZA$22.95
16" Cheese pizza topped with chicken parm
- LARGE CHICK PARM VODKA PIZZA$24.95
16" Chicken parm pizza with vodka sauce
- LARGE BIG MIKE PIZZA$24.49
16" Cheese pizza with sausage, pepperoni, ricotta dollops, and basil
- LARGE BAKED ZITI PIZZA$22.49
16" Cheese pizza topped with baked ziti
- LARGE VODKA PIZZA$19.49
LARGE VODKA PIZZA
- LARGE PENNE VODKA PIZZA$22.49
16" Penne vodka pizza
- LARGE WHITE PIZZA$18.49
16" Ricotta and mozzarella pizza
- LARGE TOMATO & GARLIC$19.95
16" Mozzarella pizza topped with sliced tomatoes, basil, and garlic
- LARGE CHICKEN CAESAR$22.95
16" Mozzarella pizza topped with grilled chicken, caesar dressing, and parmigiano cheese
- LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN$22.95
16" Mozzarella pizza topped with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese dressing
- LARGE BACON CHICKEN RANCH$22.95
16" Mozzarella pizza topped with grilled chicken, ranch dressing, and bacon
- LARGE CHICKEN CHILI RANCH$22.95
16" Mozzarella pizza topped with crispy chicken, sweet & spicy chili sauce, and ranch dressing
- LARGE BBQ CHICKEN$22.95
16" Mozzarella pizza topped with crispy chicken, BBQ sauce, and ranch dressing
- LARGE CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA$23.95
16" Mozzarella pizza with diced tomatoes, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and balsamic reduction
- LARGE CHEESE STEAK$22.95
16" Mozzarella pizza topped with chopped sirloin steak and yellow American cheese **Add Mushroom, Onions, Peppers
- LARGE RABE & SAUSAGE$23.95
16" Mozzarella pizza with Andy Boy broccoli rabe & sweet Italian sausage sautéed with fresh garlic
- LARGE MAC CHEESE$22.49
XL 18" GOURMET
- X-LARGE WHITE PIZZA$19.49
18" Ricotta and mozzarella pizza
- X-LARGE TOMATO & GARLIC$22.50
18" Mozzarella pizza topped with sliced tomatoes, basil, and garlic
- X-LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN$25.50
18" Mozzarella pizza topped with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese dressing
- X-LARGE CHICKEN BASON RANCH$25.50
12" Mozzarella pizza topped with grilled chicken, ranch dressing, and bacon
- X-LARGE CHICKEN CHILI RANCH$25.50
18" Mozzarella pizza topped with crispy chicken, sweet & spicy chili sauce, and ranch dressing
- X-LARGE BBQ CHICKEN$25.50
18" Mozzarella pizza topped with crispy chicken, BBQ sauce, and ranch dressing
- X-LARGE CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA$27.50
18" Mozzarella pizza with diced tomatoes, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and balsamic reduction
- X-LARGE CHEESE STEAK$25.50
18" Mozzarella pizza topped with chopped sirloin steak and yellow American cheese **Add Mushroom, Onions, Peppers
- X-LARGE RABE AND SAUSAGE$26.50
18" Mozzarella pizza with Andy Boy broccoli rabe & sweet Italian sausage sautéed with fresh garlic
- X-LG MARGHERITA PIZZA$23.50
18" Plum tomato marinara with fresh mozzarella and basil
- X-LG SPECIAL PIZZA$26.50
18" Cheese pizza topped with sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and peppers
- X-LG CHICKEN PARM PIZZA$26.50
18" Cheese pizza topped with chicken parm
- X-LG CHICKEN PARM VODKA PIZZA$28.50
18" Chicken parm pizza with vodka sauce
- X-LG BIG MIKE PIZZA$27.50
18" Cheese pizza with sausage, pepperoni, ricotta dollops, and basil
- X-LG BAKED ZITI PIZZA$25.50
18" Cheese pizza topped with baked ziti
- X-LG VODKA PIZZA$23.50
X-LG VODKA PIZZA
- X-LG PENNE VODKA PIZZA$26.50
18" Penne vodka pizza
- X-LG CHICKEN CAESAR$26.50
- X-LARGE MAC CHEESE$26.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1256 Indian Head Rd, Toms River, NJ 08753