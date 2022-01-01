Main picView gallery

Tony's Pizza Napoletana

1570 Stockton Street

San Francisco, CA 94133

Popular Items

NEW YORKER
CLASSIC PEPPERONI
CAESAR

Antipasti

DEEP FRIED GREEN BEANS

$11.00

tossed with garlic and olive oil

MEATBALLS

$9.50

(Contains gluten), pecorino, parsley

GARLIC BREAD

$9.00

served with marinara, nduja and agave/garlic

2 Meatballs

$6.00

Insalate

BLUE GEM

$16.00

little gem lettuce, medjool dates, point reyes blue cheese crumble dressing, candied walnuts, red onions, sweety drop peppers, smoked applewood bacon

CAESAR

$13.00

caesar dressing with romaine, house crouton, parmigiano, white anchovies

CAPRESE PIZZUTA

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato pizzuti, basil, sea salt, pepper, evoo

ITALIAN CHOP SALAD

$16.00

romaine, mediterranean olives, red onion, italian salami, banana & peppadew peppers, shaved parmigiano, provolone, fresh mozzarella, vinaigrette

LITTLE ITALY

$14.00

mixed greens, chopped castelveltrano olives, walnuts, imported italian gorgonzola, olive oil, balsamic reduction, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmigiano

Classic American & Italian 12"

ARTICHOKE JOE

$29.00

mozzarella, artichoke, smoked provolone, spinach, garlic, crema di parmigiano, lemon, no sauce

CAL ITALIA

$29.00

asiago, mozzarella, italian gorgonzola, croatian sweet fig preserve, prosciutto di parma, parmigiano, balsamic reduction, no sauce

CLASSIC CHEESE

$24.00

rustic medium or thin crust with pecorino and oregano

CLASSIC PEPPERONI

$25.00

rustic medium or thin crust with pecorino and oregano

COMBO AMERICANO

$32.00

mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, italian sausage, linguica, smoked applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, scallions

DI LUCCA

$28.00

a blend of California tomatoes, sea salt, rosemary, sliced avorio mozzarella, basil, garlic, olive oil

DIAVOLA

$29.00

hot red pepper oil, soppressata picante, arugula, mozzarella, parmigiano

EAST COASTER

$28.00

sliced avorio mozzarella, tomato meat sauce (pork, ground beef, onions, garlic, smoked pancetta), sliced meatballs, ricotta, oregano and garlic oil

JERSEY’S TRENTON TOMATO PIE

$24.00

sliced mozzarella cheese, hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, parmigiano, olive oil

LITTLE BOISE BOY

$26.00

purple potato, smoked applewood bacon, garlic, rosemary, feta, pesto

PICCANTE

$28.00

mozzarella, garlic, pepperoni, linguica, calabrese peppers, serrano & banana peppers, pork chorizo, green onions, cholula, ricotta

PROSCIUTTO E POMODORINI

$29.00

mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, arugula, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano

ST. ANTHONY

$27.00

housemade link sausage, italian fennel sausage, garlic, roasted peppers, ricotta, hot pepper oil, basil (no sauce)

THE CARNIVORE

$28.00

salami, thick & thin cup n char pepperoni, sliced link Italian sausage, smoked applewood bacon, ham

THE LITTLE KAHUNA

$28.00

freshly sliced pineapple rings, smoked applewood bacon, mozzarella, ham, honey, pineapple syrup

UNCLE VITO

$28.00

thin crust white pizza, mozzarella, caramelized onion, smoked applewood bacon, pesto, ricotta, romano, garlic oil

VEGGIE

$28.00

mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella, bell pepper, black olives, feta cheese, peppadew peppers

New York 20"

20" BIG BOISE BOY

$36.00Out of stock

potato, smoked applewood bacon, garlic, rosemary, feta, pesto

20" CHEESE

$32.00Out of stock

finished with pecorino and oregano

20" DOUBLE SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

$37.00Out of stock

double italian fresh sausage, san-del hot & sweet peppers, shaved parmigiano

20" FRANCO

$37.00Out of stock

salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, garlic

20" HOT TONY

$37.00Out of stock

chorizo, garlic, green onions, cholula, ricotta, linguica, serrano peppers, banana peppers, pepperoni

20" MEATBALL, RICOTTA, GARLIC

$37.00Out of stock

finished with pecorino and oregano

20" PEPPERONI

$35.00Out of stock

finished with pecorino and oregano

20" THE BIG KAHUNA

$37.00Out of stock

freshly sliced pineapple rings, smoked applewood bacon, ham, honey, pineapple syrup

Coal Fired

DON GIOVANNI

$31.00

vodka tomato cream sauce with garlic and white onion, avorio mozzarella, romano, oregano, parsley, garlic oil, sea salt & pepper

GOTHAM

$34.00

avorio mozzarella, hand crushed tomato, thick & thin cup and char pepperoni, roasted peppers, italian sausage, smoked applewood bacon, agave garlic, basil

NEW HAVEN LOU

$33.00

avorio mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, garlic, crushed red pepper

NEW YORKER

$34.00

avorio mozzarella, hand crushed tomato sauce, cup & char pepperoni, sliced italian fennel sausage, calabrese sausage, ricotta, chopped garlic & oregano

ORIGINAL TOMATO PIE W/CHEESE

$26.00

Pan Pizzas

DETROIT

$31.00Out of stock

square pizza cooked in steel pans from detroit and topped with wisconsin brick mozzarella cheese, white cheddar, tomato sauce and garlic butter toasted corners. Topped with pecorino, oregano, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

GRANDMA

$33.00Out of stock

square pan

SICILIAN

$38.00Out of stock

all sicilian style pan pizzas are topped with vine ripened tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Gluten-free/Meatless Pizzas

GLUTEN F. THIN CRUST

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella THIN cauliflower crust

GLUTEN F. THICK CRUST

$18.00

THICK crust detroit or sicilian style

PEPPER PLANT(MEATLESS)

$24.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni, romano, oregano, garlic oil

SPICY PIANTA(MEATLESS)

$28.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, Happy Little Plants chorizo & pepperoni, banana peppers, cholula hot sauce, serrano peppers, calabrese peppers, ricotta, romano, oregano, garlic oil

Housemade Pasta

BUCATINI

$24.00

pork ragu cream sauce with calabrese peppers, ground beef, served with a calabrese sausage link, pecorino, parsley (very spicy)

CARBONARA

$24.00

rigatoni, farm egg yolk, pancetta, onion, parmigiano, pecorino romano, cream, parsley

LASAGNA

$20.00

pomodoro sauce with a savory combination of ricotta, italian sausage, mozzarella, parmigiano, parsley

PASTA GENOVESE

$24.00

rigatoni, pesto cream, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted pinenuts

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$24.00

pecorino, parsley

POMODORO

$16.00

Italian Specialties

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$16.00

Caputo Gluten-free breaded

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.00

Brined, baked then fried. Served with blue cheese and with a choice of: BBQ, Sweet Limoncello or Frank’s Red Hot sauce

Sandwiches & Subs

HONEY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.50Out of stock

with pickled bell peppers, peppadew peppers, horseradish aioli, mozzarella, honey drizzle

ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICH

$16.50Out of stock

in au jus bread and spicy giardiniera

MEATBALL SUB

$14.50Out of stock

with marinara, mozzarella, garlic & parmigiano

SAUSAGE & PEPPER SUB

$14.50Out of stock

with roasted bell peppers and onions, house made sausage, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, parmigiano

Sides

GLUTEN FREE BREADSTICKS

$5.00

no cheese, rosemary, garlic and a side of honey

GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

BURRATA

$6.00

SPINACH

$6.00

sautéed spinach with olive oil and garlic

GARLIC BREAD

$9.00

served with marinara, nduja and agave/garlic

SIDE OF RANCH

$1.00

SIDE MARINARA

$0.50

HOT PEPPER OIL

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

PESTO SAUCE

$1.50
WELCOME to Tony's Pizza Napoletana, home of 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani. Located in the heart of San Francisco's Little Italy, Tony brings his passion and perfection to North Beach, sharing his award winning pizzas with us all. Whether you choose the famous Pizza Margherita or the savory Cal Italia, Tony's will not disappoint. All of our ingredients are authentic, and imported from the Pizza Capital of the World, Napoli. Our menu is not limited to Pizza, but also includes mouth watering pastas and genuine Italian dinners. Pair any one of our entrées with our extensive Imported and Domestic wine list and your experience will not soon be forgotten. Be sure to sample one of our specialty cocktails such as our signature Negroni and finish your meal off with a classic digestive. A presto!

Hours:
Sunday 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

