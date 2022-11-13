Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Tony's Pizza Shop - Franklin St.

584 Reviews

$$

6 W Franklin St

Topton, PA 19562

Pizza/Slices

Large

$14.50

Medium

$13.99

Slice

$2.60

Sicilian Slice

$2.60

Sicilian Pizza

$15.50

Half Sicilian

$8.99

Stuffed Slices/ Taco Slice

$4.25

Chicago Style

$24.99

Stuffed Cheesesteak

$26.99

Tony's Sicilian Special

$19.99

1.00

$1.00

Lg Pizza

$15.99

Md Pizza

$14.99

Gatorade

$2.00

Drinks

$1.75

Foccacia

$3.50

French Fries

$4.00

Md CST

$10.50

Lg CST

$11.25

Medium Pizza

White Pizza- Medium

$11.99

Spinach Ricotta- Medium

$14.50

Ricotta- Medium

$12.50

Broccoli and Cheese- Medium

$15.99

Broccoli Ricotta- Medium

$14.50

Hawiian Pineapple- Medium

$16.99

German Pizza- Medium

$17.99

Garden Pizza- Medium

$17.99

Meatlovers- Medium

$16.99

Taco- Medium

$18.99

Margarita- Medium

$16.00

BBQ Chicken- Medium

$18.50

Buffalo Chicken- Medium

$18.00

Chicken & Broccoli- Medium

$17.99

Spinach Cheese- Medium

$13.99

Vegetarian- Medium

$16.99

Tonys Special- Medium

$17.99

Large Pizza

White Pizza- Large

$12.99

Spinach Ricotta- Large

$15.50

Ricotta- Large

$14.25

Broccoli and Cheese- Large

$16.99

Hawiian Pineapple- Large

$18.99

German Pizza- Large

$19.99

Garden Pizza- Large

$18.99

Meatlovers- Large

$19.99

Taco- Large

$23.99

Margarita- Large

$16.50

BBQ Chicken- Large

$20.99

Buffalo Chicken- Large

$20.00

Chicken & Broccoli- Large

$19.99

Broccoli Ricotta- Large

$15.99

Spinacch Cheese- Large

$14.99

Vegetarian- Large

$18.99

Tonys Special- Large

$19.99

Calzones

#1 Calzone

$8.99

#2

$8.99

#3

$8.99

#4

$8.99

#5

$8.99

#6

$8.99

#7

$8.99

#8

$8.99

#9

$8.99

#10

$8.99

#11

$8.99

#12

$8.99

#13

$8.99

#14

$8.99

#15

$8.99

#16

$8.99

Large Stromboli

Regular Stromboli- Large

$17.50

Special Stomboli- Large

$19.00

Steak Stromboli- Large

$19.50

Vegetable Stromboli- Large

$18.50

Chicken Stromboli-Large

$19.50

Calzone- Large

$18.50

Medium Stromboli

Regular Stromboli- Medium

$16.00

Special Stromboli- Medium

$19.00

Steak Stromboli- Medium

$18.50

Vegetable Stromboli- Medium

$17.50

Chicken Stromboli-Medium

$18.50

Calzone- Medium

$17.50

SuperBowl

Lg 1 Topping + Wings

$31.99

2 Lg Pizza + Wings

$43.00

Wraps

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Cst Wrap

$7.99

Buffalo Ck Cst Wrap

$7.99

Italian Wrap

$7.99

Ck Brocc Cheese Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Bacon Cheese Wrap

$7.99

Turkey Wrap

$7.99

Tuna Wrap

$7.99

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.75

Medium Hot

CST- Medium

$9.99

Steak -Medium

$9.99

CST Hoagie- Medium

$9.99

Steak Hoagie- Medium

$9.99

CST Pizziola- Medium

$9.99

Mushroom CST- Medium

$9.99

Eggplant Parm- Medium

$9.99

Meatball- Medium

$9.99

Meatball Parm- Medium

$9.99

Philly CST- Medium

$9.99

Sausage- Medium

$9.99

Sausage & Peppers- Medium

$9.99

Veal Parm- Medium

$9.99

Chicken Hoagie- Medium

$9.99

Chicken Steak- Medium

$9.99

Chicken CST - Medium

$9.99

Chicken Pizziola- Medium

$9.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie- Medium

$9.99

Chicken Parm- Medium

$9.99

Crab Cake - Medium

$9.50

Chicken Cordon Blue- Medium

$9.99

CK Club- Medium

$9.99

Buffalo CK CST- Medium

$9.99

House CST- Medium

$9.99

Western CK CST- Medium

$9.99

Chicken Roll

$6.99

Medium Cold

Cheese Hoagie- Medium

$9.99

Ham and Cheese- Medium

$9.99

Ham- Medium

$9.99

Italian - Medium

$9.99

Roast Beef- Medium

$9.99

Roast Beef and Cheese- Medium

$9.99

Salami Cheese- Medium

$9.99

Salami- Medium

$9.99

Tonys- Medium

$9.99

Tuna - Medium

$9.99

Tuna Cheese- Medium

$9.99

Turkey- Medium

$9.99

Turkey Cheese- Medium

$9.99

House- Medium

$9.99

BLT- Medium

$10.50

Gizmo- Medium

$9.99

Large Hot

CST- Large

$10.99

Steak- Large

$10.99

CST Hoagie- Large

$10.99

Steak Hoagie- Large

$10.99

CST Pizziola- Large

$10.99

Mushroom CST- Large

$10.99

Eggplant Parm- Large

$10.99

Meatball- Large

$10.99

Meatball Parm- Large

$10.99

Philly CST- Large

$10.99

Sausage- Large

$10.99

Sausage & Peppers- Large

$10.99

Veal Parm- Large

$10.99

Chicken Hoagie- Large

$10.99

Chicken Steak- Large

$10.99

Chicken CST- Large

$10.99

Chicken Pizziola- Large

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie- Large

$10.99

Chicken Parm- Large

$10.99

Crab Cake - Large

$10.99

Chicken Cordon Blue- Large

$10.99

CK Club- Large

$10.99

Buffalo CK CST- Large

$10.99

House CST- Large

$10.99

Western CK CST- Large

$10.99

Large Cold

Cheese Hoagie- Large

$10.99

Ham and Cheese- Large

$10.99

Ham- Large

$10.99

Italian- Large

$10.99

Roast Beef- Large

$10.99

Roast Beef and Cheese- Large

$10.99

Salami Cheese- Large

$10.99

Salami- Large

$10.99

Tonys- Large

$10.99

Tuna - Large

$10.99

Tuna Cheese- Large

$10.99

Turkey- Large

$10.99

Turkey Cheese- Large

$10.99

House- Large

$10.99

BLT- Large

$11.50

Gizmo- Large

$10.99

New Items

Gyro

$6.99

Pepperoni Rollatini

$7.25

Chicken Rollatini

$7.25

Ham & Bacon Rollatini

$7.25

Chicken Bacon Rollatini

$7.25

Tuna Melt

$7.25

Fish Fillet

$6.99

Italian Wedge

$7.25

Side Dishes

Garlic Knots

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

Pizza Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato FF

$4.99

Mozz. Stixs

$5.99

Breaded Mush.

$5.25

Onion Rings

$5.99

Pierogies

$3.25

Cheese FF

$5.25

Cheese FF ala TONY

$6.99

Mozzarella FF

$5.50

Breaded Zucchini

$5.25

Curly FF

$4.99

Sampler

$9.99

Shrimp Basket- FF

$8.99

Jalepenos

$5.25

Chicken Tenders- FF

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets-FF

$8.99

Popcorn Chicken- FF

$8.99

Corn Fritters

$5.25

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.50

Buffalo Wings

Wings- 12

$12.50

Wings- 24

$24.00

Wings- 36

$35.00

Blue Cheese/ Celery

$1.00

Ranch/ Celery

$1.00

Salads

Chicken Ceasar Salad- Medium

$9.99

Chicken Ceasar Salad- Large

$10.99

Chef Salad- Medium

$9.50

Chef Salad- Large

$10.50

Antipasto- Medium

$9.50

Antipasto- Large

$10.50

Tuna Platter- Medium

$9.50

Tuna Platter- Large

$10.50

Tossed Salad

$6.25

Burgers

Cheeseburger Supreme

$6.99

Calif. HB

$6.50

Calif. CB

$6.50

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Pizza Burger- kaiser

$6.50

Pizza Burger- Medium

$9.99

Pizza Burger- Large

$10.99

CB Sub- Medium

$9.99

CB Sub- Large

$10.99

Bacon CB

$6.50

Hamburger

$4.50

HB Sub- Medium

$9.99

HB Sub- Large

$10.99

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Baked Dishes

Lasagna

$10.50

Stuffed Shells

$10.50

Manicotti

$10.50

Party Subs

Italian Sub- 3 FT

$80.00

Italian - 6 FT

$110.00

Tonys- 3 FT

$80.00

Tonys- 6 FT

$110.00

Tonys Combo- 3FT

$80.00

Tonys Combo- 6 FT

$110.00

House Special- 3FT

$85.00

House Special- 6 FT

$115.00

Chips

CHIPS

Drinks

Cans

$1.50

Pints

$1.40

2 Liter

$2.50

1/2 gallon Tea

$2.60

1.50

$1.50

2.00

$2.00

3.00

$3.00

.50

$0.50

1.00

$1.00

2.50

$2.50

Chips

Small

$1.25

Medium

$2.99

Large

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 W Franklin St, Topton, PA 19562

Directions

