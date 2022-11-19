Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony's Pizza - Willimantic

287 Reviews

$$

117 Main St

Willimantic, CT 06226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

LARGE Build Your Own Pizza
SMALL Build Your Own Pizza
Plain or Buffalo Wings

Appetizers

Plain or Buffalo Wings

$8.99+

French Fries

$3.50+

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Cheese Fries w/ Bacon

$9.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Curly Fries

$6.45

Curly Fries w/Cheese

$8.99

Curly Fries w/Cheese and Bacon

$9.99

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.25

Garlic Bread

$3.00+

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$6.25

Hot or BBQ Wings

$9.99+

Garlic Wings

$9.99+

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$7.25+

Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Genoa Salami, Turkey, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella Cheese

Tossed Salad

$6.25+

Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Onions, and Green Peppers

Caesar Salad

$6.25+

Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.35+

Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, and Crispy Chicken

Chef's Salad

$7.25+

Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Salami, and Ham

Greek Salad

$7.25+

Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Katamala Olives, and Feta

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.35+

Romaine lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons

Chicken Salad

$7.35+

Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, and Grilled Chicken

Pizza

SMALL Build Your Own Pizza

$12.50

LARGE Build Your Own Pizza

$21.00

Specialty Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.85+

Taco Pizza

$14.85+

Taco meat, Chips, Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Olives, and Jalapenos

Moussaka Pizza

$14.85+

Eggplant, Olives, Onions, Garlic, and Meatsauce

Grecian Delight Pizza

$14.85+

Feta, Olives, Onions, and Tomato. On a White Base

Tony's Meatlovers Pizza

$14.85+

Grinder Meatball, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Hamburg

Clam Pizza

$14.85+

Baby Clams on White Base

Special Pizza

$14.85+

Hamburg, Sausage, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Onions and, Peppers

Vegetarian Special Pizza

$14.85+

Olives, Mushrooms, Tomato, Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Green Peppers

Grinders

Cooked Salami Grinder

$6.45+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Meatless Grinder

$6.45+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Meatball Grinder

$6.45+

With Sauce and Provolone Cheese

Eggplant Grinder

$6.45+

With Sauce and Provolone Cheese

Ham Grinder

$6.45+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Sausage Grinder

$6.45+

With Sauce and Provolone Cheese

Pepper & Egg Grinder

$10.95

Eggs, Roasted Peppers and Provolone Cheese

Cappicola Grinder

$6.60+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Chicken Patty Grinder

$6.60+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Chicken Parm Grinder

$6.60+

With Sauce and Provolone Cheese

Genoa Salami Grinder

$6.60+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Italian Grinder

$6.60+

With Cooked Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Pepperoni Grinder

$6.60+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Tunafish Grinder

$6.60+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Turkey Grinder

$6.60+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Veal Patty Grinder

$6.60+Out of stock

With Sauce and Provolone Cheese

BTL Grinder

$6.70+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Boneless BBQ Rib Grinder

$6.70+Out of stock

With BBQ Sauce and Provolone Cheese

Cheeseburger Grinder

$6.80+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Hamburger Grinder

$6.70+

With Lettuce and Tomato

Ham & Egg Grinder

$10.95

With Ham, Eggs and Provolone Cheese

Pastrami Grinder

$6.70+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Roast Beef Grinder

$6.70+

With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese

House Special Grinder

$6.70+

With Sauce, Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, Cooked Salami and Provolone Cheese

Chicken D'Angelo Grinder

$7.25+

Sauteed Chicken with your choice of Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers

Steak Grinder

$7.25+

Sauteed Shaved Steak with your choice of Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers

Calzones

Calzone Ricotta & Mozzarella

$10.75

Pasta

Cheese Tortellini

$12.99

Chicken D'Angelo over Pasta

$15.95

Homestyle Lasagna

$13.75

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Chicken Patty Parm over Pasta

$13.95

Eggplant Parm over Pasta

$13.95

Meatballs over Pasta

$12.95

Meatsauce over Pasta

$12.95

Mushrooms over Pasta

$12.95

Sausage over Pasta

$12.95

Marinara Sauce over Pasta

$10.75

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

Family Pack - Chicken Parm over Pasta

$29.95

Meals

Chicken Nuggets

$10.25Out of stock

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$13.95

Chicken & Chips

$13.95Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$15.95Out of stock

Clam Strip Dinner

$15.80

Fish & Chips

$15.95

Hamburger

$5.95

Hamburger Platter

$10.50

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Cheeseburger Platter

$11.50

Gyro

$7.50

Gyro Platter with Meat

$11.50

Chicken Gyro

$7.50

Gyro Platter With Chicken

$11.50

Desserts

CHEESECAKE

$2.95

CHEESECAKE with STRAWBERRY TOPPING

$3.75

CHOCOLATE SILK PIE

$3.75Out of stock

FLAN

$4.25

Bottled Water

Dasani - 20 Oz

$2.15

Poland Spring - 16.9 Oz

$2.15

Soda

Coke

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Barq's Root Beer

$1.50

Canada Dry - Ginger Ale

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Coke Zero

$1.50+

Sprite Zero

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$1.50+

Fanta Grape - 20 Oz

$2.15Out of stock

Fanta Pineapple - 20 Oz

$2.15

Hosmer Mountain

$2.95

Snapple

Lemon Tea

$2.50

Mango Madness

$2.50

Strawberry Kiwi

$2.50

Snapple Apple

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50

Raspberry Peach

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Diet Lemon Tea

$2.50

Diet Peach Tea

$2.50

Vitamin Water

Acai-Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.00

Powerade

Mountain Berry Blast

$3.75

Fruit Punch

$3.75

Gold Peak Tea

Sweetened

$3.25

Raspberry

$3.25

Minute Maid

Apple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cran-Grape

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Tony's! We're ready to take your order.

Website

Location

117 Main St, Willimantic, CT 06226

Directions

