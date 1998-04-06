Tony's Taco's Downtown - Tony's Tacos Downtown
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Voted best tacos in BloNo! Serving authentic Mexican cuisine seven days a week.
Location
105 West Front St, Bloomington, IL 61701
