Tony's Taco's Downtown - Tony's Tacos Downtown

105 West Front St

Bloomington, IL 61701

Popular Items

Steak-Asada Taco
queso dip
New Item Birria taco

2- 32 oz margaritas

2- 32 oz margaritas

$20.00

2- 32 oz Cabo blue margaritas

$20.00

2-32 oz Cabo watermelon margaritas

$20.00

Cabo Blue Margarita

Cabo blue Margarita

$5.00

Cabo Watermelon Marg

$5.00

Cabo Watermelon Marg

Cabo Watermelon Marg

$5.00

Triptych 4 packs

Dank meme 4 pack

$13.00

The Way Is Shut

$17.00

Mix Of Triptych

$16.00

6 pack tecate

6 pack tecate

$6.00

4- burritos or bowls deal

4- beef burritos deal

$20.00

4- chicken burritos deal

$20.00

2- chicken and 2 beef burritos deal

$20.00

4- beef burritos bowl deal

$20.00

4- chicken burritos bowl deal

$20.00

2- beef and 2 chicken burritos bowl deal

$20.00

3 taco meal special

3 taco meal al pastor

$11.00

3 taco meal ground beef

$10.00

3 taco meal beef/veggies

$10.00

3 taco meal chicken/veggies

$10.00

3 taco meal grilled chicken

$11.00

3 taco meal asada

$13.00

2 tamales meal

$10.00
3 taco Birria taco meal

3 taco Birria taco meal

$13.00

4- 20oz variety pack margaritas

prickly pear, mango, peach, raspberry

$20.00

Deserts

Xanga pastry w/ ice creme

Xanga pastry w/ ice creme

$6.00
Cheese cake

Cheese cake

$4.00

Pastel 3 leches

$4.00

Flan

$4.00

Choco flan

$4.00

Breakfast

eggs & ham / Huevos con Jamón

eggs & ham / Huevos con Jamón

$7.00

Chorizo & Eggs breakfast

$7.00

Huevos Rancheros

$7.00

Eggs and Hotdog/Huevos con Salchicha

$7.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$7.00

Eggs and Bacon/Huevos con Tocino

$7.00

Chilaquiles Meat & Eggs

$10.00

Chilaquiles with eggs

$8.00

Loaded breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Chorizo/ potato Breakfast burrito

$3.25

breakfast beef burrito

$3.25

breakfast nachos

$8.00

Turkey Mexican Sandwich

$5.00

breakfastMexican egg burrito

$3.25

breakfast Salchicha & egg burrito

$3.25

breakfast ham & egg burrito

$3.25

breakfast picadillo burrito

$3.25

breakfast veggie burrito

$3.25

Appetizers

Guacamole

queso dip

Chorizo dip

Bean dip

small pico de gallo

$4.00

large pico de gallo

$5.25

Spicey Cheese Curds

$6.00

Fiesta Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Fiesta Jalepeno Poppers

$6.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$6.00

Mini Chicken Taquitos

$6.00

Mini Beef Taquitos

$6.00

Mini mix Taquitos

$6.00

Sincronizadas

$7.00

Mozzarella sticks

$5.00

Choripapas

$6.00

6 buffalo boneless wings

$6.00

6 garlic parm. wings

$6.00

Burrito bowl

Burrito bowl

$8.00

Entrees

Fajitas

Fajitas

Alembras

$14.50

Green Enchiladas

$12.00

Red Enchiladas

$12.00

4 Chicken Flautas

$13.00

2 Chiles Rellenos platter

$13.50

Chori-pollo

$13.50

Grilled Steak platillo

$14.00

Carne Asada Platillo

$14.00

breaded chicken breast

$14.00
shrimp cocktail

shrimp cocktail

$12.00

two tinga tostadas Platter

$11.00

breaded shrimp

$14.00

mexican style shrimp

$14.00

Mexican Style Steak/Bistec a la Mexicana

$14.00

shrimp al mojo de ajo

$15.00

shrimp a la diabla

$14.50

breaded shrimp

$14.00

Sope Mariscos Entree

$12.90

2 Tostadas shrimp Ceviche Platter

$12.50

Burgers & Hot Dogs

Cheeseburger and fries

$6.00

Tony fire burger and fries

$7.00

Tony's Guacburger and fries

$7.00

Hamburger and fries

$5.00

Mushroom & Swiss and fries

$7.00

Bacon Cheesburger and fries

$7.00

Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$4.00

American Dog

$3.00

Bacon Dog

$3.50

Mexican Dog

$3.50

Plain Hot Dog

$1.99

Tony's Dog

$3.49

Corn Dog

$2.50

loaded homemade fries

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich/fries

$6.00

Others/ Otros

Pambazos

$7.50

Taco Salad

$7.50

Mexican Elotes/ Corn

$2.50

Chicken Tamal

$2.50

Rajas Tamal

$2.25Out of stock

Pork Tamal

$2.50

Grilled Cheese

$2.49

Pozole Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Pozole to go

$8.00

Menudo Bowl

$8.00

Menudo Cup

$2.99Out of stock

Caldo Mariscos

$7.00Out of stock

loaded homemade fries

$6.00

Tacos

New Item Birria taco

$3.60

Steak-Asada Taco

$2.90

Pork/Al Pastor Taco

$2.90

Gound Beef / Molida Taco

$2.90

Grilled Chicken - Pollo Asado Taco

$2.90

Chicken Veggies / Pollo Veggies Taco

$2.90

Chile Relleno Taco

$4.50

Chorizo Taco

$2.90

GBeef&vegies / Picadillo Taco

$2.90

Carnitas Taco

$3.49

Fish - Pescado Taco

$3.49

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$3.49

Veggie Taco

$3.15

Stk&Chorizo / Campechano Taco

$3.49

Huevos y Chorizo Taco

$3.49

Mexican Style Taco

$3.49

Crispy shrimp taco

$3.49

Beef Tongue / Lengua Taco

$3.49

Tony's Super Taco

$6.00

Chorizo with potatoes

$2.90

Steak Alembre taco

$3.65

Beef Tripe / Tripa Taco

$3.49

Tinga Taco

$3.49

Shrimp - Camaron Taco

$3.49

Suadero Taco

$3.49

Chicharon Pensado Taco

$3.49

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.49

Steak Mexican Style Taco

$3.49

Steak fajita Taco

$3.49

Shrimp Fajita taco

$3.70

Chicken Adobo taco

$3.49

Meat Lover's Taco

$6.00

Choripollo Taco

$3.49

Campechano Deluxe

$3.49

Shrimp Mexican Style taco

$3.65

Grilled Tilapia Taco

$5.50

Quesadilla Taco

$3.65

Breaded Chicken Taco

$6.00

Tony's Deluxe Steak Taco

$6.00

Cosilla De Res Taco

$6.00

Gordita platter

Gordita asada platter

$7.99

Gordita pollo platter

$7.99

Gordita grilled chicken platter

$7.99

Gordita chorizo platter

$7.99

Gordita ground beef platter

$7.99

Gordita picadillo platter

$7.99

Gordita pastor platter

$7.99

Gordita Vegetarian platter

$7.99

Gordita mushroom platter

$7.99

Gordita chicharron platter

$7.99

Gordita tinga platter

$7.99

Gordita Carnitas platter

$7.99

Gordita campechano platter

$7.99

Gordita lenque platter

$7.99

Gordita shrimp platter

$7.99

Gordita fish platter

$7.99

Gordita Alemres platter

$7.99

Gordita chile relleno platter

$7.99

Gordita suadero platter

$7.99

gordita chorizo egg platter

$7.99

Gordita chicharon pensado platter

$7.99

Gordita chicken Fajitas

$7.99

Gordita mexican style platter

$7.99

Quesadillas platter

quesadilla cheese platter

$6.50

Asada Quesidilla Platter

$9.00

quesadilla grilled chicken platter

$9.00

Quesadilla Pastor Platter

$9.00

quesadilla pollo platter

$9.00

quesadilla beef platter

$9.00

quesidilla vegatarian platter

$9.00

quesadilla picadillo platter

$9.00

quesadill chorizo platter

$9.00

quesadilla mexican platter

$9.75

quesadilla tinga platter

$9.75

quesadilla mushroom platter

$9.75

quesadilla grilled shrimp platter

$9.75

quesadilla chicken fajitas platter

$9.75

quesadilla alembres platter

$9.75

quesadilla chicharron platter

$9.75

quesadill shrimp platter

$9.75

quesadilla carnitas platter

$9.75

Quesdilla campechano platter

$9.75

Quesadilla lenque platter

$9.75

Quesadilla tripa platter

$9.75

Quesadilla fish platter

$9.75

Quesadilla chile relleno platter

$9.75

Quesadilla suedero platter

$9.75

Quesadilla chorizo egg platter

$9.75

Quesadila mexican style platter

$9.75

Quesadilla Birria

$9.99

Sope platter

sope asada platter

$6.99

sope tinga platter

$6.99

sope pollo platter

$6.99

sope grilled chicken platter

$6.99

sope beef platter

$6.99

sope picadillo platter

$6.99

sope pastor platter

$6.99

sope vegatarian platter

$6.99

sope chicharron platter

$6.99

sope mushroom platter

$6.99

sope chorizo platter

$6.99

sope carnitas platter

$6.99

sope campechano platter

$6.99

sope tripa platter

$6.99

Sope fish platter

$6.99

sope alembras platter

$6.99

sope chile relleno platter

$6.99

sope suadero platter

$6.99

sope chorizo egg

$6.99

sope chicken fajita platter

$6.99

sope mexican style platter

$6.99

Huarache Platter

Huarache

$6.50
Huarache with Carne/Meat

Huarache with Carne/Meat

Chimichanga Platter

Chimichanga Platter

Burrito platter

burrito asada platter

$9.00

burrito pastor platter

$9.00

burrito grilled chicken platter

$9.00

burrito pollo platter

$9.00

burrito beef platter

$9.00

burrito picadillo platter

$9.00

Chorizo Burrito Platter

$9.00

burrito deluxe platter

$9.75

burrito mexican platter

$9.75

burrito bacon platter

$9.75

burrito vegatarian platter

$9.00

burrito chile reyeno platter

$9.75

burrito chipotle platter

$9.75

Burrito Tinga Platter

$9.75

Burrito chicken pastor platter

$9.75

burriton carnitas platter

$9.75

burrito campechano platter

$9.75

burrito fish platter

$9.75

burrito chicharon pensado platter

$9.75Out of stock

Burrito Alembras Plater

$9.75

Burrito Mexican Style Platter

$9.75

Burrito Camaron Platter

$9.75

Burrito Grilled Shrimp Platter

$11.00

Burrito Chicken fajita Platter

$9.50

Steak Chipotle Burrito Platter

$9.75

Burrito Lengua Platter

$9.75

Steak Fajita Platter

$10.00

Shrimp Fajita platter

$12.00

Trio Fajita platter

$13.00

Nachos

Nachos

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

Postres/deserts

Pastel de Tres Leches

$4.00

Canela Churro

$2.00

Fresa Churro

$2.50

Cajeta Churro

$2.50

Oreo Churro

$2.50

Flan Napolitano

$4.00

Chocoflan

$4.00

Churro Sampler

$6.00
Xanga pastry w/ ice creme

Xanga pastry w/ ice creme

$6.00

fried ice creme

$5.00

mini chimichanga

$2.50

Tortas

Al Pastor Torta

$8.00

Steak / Asada Torta

$8.00

Eggs and Chorizo/Huevos y Chorizo Torta

$8.00

Campechano Torta

$8.00

breaded Beef / Milanesa de Res Torta

$8.50

Breaded Chicken / Milanese de Pollo Torta

$8.50

Meat lovers torta

$9.25

Chorizo Torta

$8.00

Chicken / Pollo Torta

$8.00

Deluxe Torta

$9.50

Cubana Torta

$11.00

Ground beef / veggies torta

$8.00

Torta Carnitas

$8.00

Salchicha (Hot dogs)Torta

$8.00

Ground beef torta

$8.00

Suadero Torta

$8.00

Lengua Torta

$9.50

Flank steak torta

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Torta

$8.00

Torta vegatarian

$8.00

ham torta

$8.00

kids menu

kids corn dog-fries

$5.00

kids cheesburger-fries

$5.00

kids chicken tenders-fries

$5.00

kids chees quesadilla-fries

$5.00

kids chicken quesadill-fries

$5.00

kids beef and cheese taco - rice and beans

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese-fries

$5.00

Sides

refried beans and rice

$4.50

Refried Beans

$2.25

Rice/ARROZ

$2.25

Chips

$1.50+

RED Salsa Roja

$2.75+

GREEN Salsa Verde

$2.75+

Extra Spicy Red Salsa

$2.75+

side salad

$2.00

French Fries

$2.50

Cheese Fries

$3.50

cactus salad side

$2.50Out of stock

Siracha Fries

$2.99

Side Mango Habernero

$0.99Out of stock

Side Sour Crem

$0.60

Cheese rice

$3.25

Tostada platter

Tostada platter

$7.99

Vegan Food

Vegan Nachos

$9.50

Vegan Tacos

$3.50

Vegan Tostada

$7.99

Vegan Sope

$6.99

Vegan Gordita

$7.99

Vegan Huarache

$8.50

Vegan Quesadilla

$8.50

Tony Salad's

V's Keto Salad

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.00

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$8.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

Horchata Water

$2.50+

Fresa Horchata

$3.00+

Tea

$2.49

Jarritos

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.25

SM Mexican Coca Cola

$1.99

LG Mexican Coca Cola

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee

$1.99

Margaritas and Alcohol 2 go

16 oz margarita

$5.25

2 Jumbo margaritas 32 oz

$18.00

Strawberry daiquiri 2 go

$5.50+

Domestic beer 6 packs

Mango Daiquiri 2 go

$5.50+

Fresh Strawberry Margarita 16oz

$5.50

Pina Colada 2 go

$5.50+

Mexican and Import 6 packs 2 go

Fun Wine Strawberry Moscato Bottle

$7.00

Fun Wine Coconut Chardonnay

$7.00

$6 Tecate 6 Pack Special

$6.00

Suprise 4 Pack Craft Beer

$12.00

White claw variety 6 pack

$10.00

dank meme 4 pack

$14.00

Shirts

white shirt s,m,l,xl

$14.00

white shirt xxl,xxxl

$17.00

colored shirt s,m,l,xl

$18.00

colored shirt xxl,xxxl

$21.00

Tuesday

Ground beef taco

$1.99

Pollo/ shredded chicken taco

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Voted best tacos in BloNo! Serving authentic Mexican cuisine seven days a week.

105 West Front St, Bloomington, IL 61701

Tony's Taco's Downtown image
Tony's Taco's Downtown image
Tony's Taco's Downtown image
Tony's Taco's Downtown image

