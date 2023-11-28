Tony's Taco's - Normal 304 North Main Street
304 North Main Street
Normal, IL 61761
TACOS
- Beef Birria Taco$3.90
Braised beef with onions & cilantro
- Chopped Steak Taco$3.39
With onions & cilantro
- Chorizo Taco$3.39
With onions & cilantro
- Al Pastor Taco$3.39
Pork with onions & pineapple. Topped with cilantro & onion
- Ground Beef Taco$3.39
With onions & cilantro
- Picadillo Taco$3.39
Ground beef, potatoes, peas & carrots
- Chicken Taco$3.39
Green peppers, tomatoes & onions
- Grilled Chicken Taco$3.39
With Tony's seasoning
- Grilled Chicken in Adobo Taco$3.75
Queso fresco & sour cream
- Campechano Taco$3.75
Steak & chorizo topped with cilantro & onion
- Carnitas Taco$3.75
With onions & cilantro
- Fish Taco$3.75
Pollock with Tony's chipotle mayo, lettuce on flour torilla
- Beef Tongue Taco$3.75
With onions & cilantro
- Beef Tripe Taco$3.75
With onions & cilantro
- Meat Lover's Taco$7.00
Steak fajitas, grilled chicken, shrimp, pico de gallo, sauteed onions & cheese
- Suadero Taco$3.75
Flank steak with onions & cilantro
- Egg & Chorizo Taco$3.75
Cheese & lettuce
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
Cheese & lettuce on flour tortilla
- Crispy Shrimp Taco$3.75
Cheese, lettuce, Tony's chipotle mayo, pico de gallo on flour tortilla
- Keto Shrimp Taco$4.50
Seasoned grilled shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo
- Chicken Fajitas Taco$3.90
Sauteed peppers & onions
- Steak Fajitas Taco$3.90
Sauteed peppers & onions
- Shrimp Fajitas Taco$4.00
Sauteed peppers & onions
- Veggie Taco$3.39
Rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms & avocado
- Mexican Style Taco$3.75
Steak with sauteed jalapenos, tomatoes & onions
- Tinga Taco$3.75
Shredded chicken in chipotle sauce with lettuce, sour cream & queso fresco
- Chile Rellano Taco$6.00
1 entire green chile pepper stuffed with cheese and coated with egg. Topped with sour cream
- Tony's Super Taco$7.00
Skirt steak with potatoes, chorizo, sauteed onions, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, avocado & pico de gallo
- Chorizo with Potatoes Taco$3.25
Lettuce & mozzarella cheese
- Chicharron Prensado Taco$3.75
- Choripollo Taco$3.75
Grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & queso dip
- Campechano Deluxe Taco$3.75
Steak & chorizo with sauteed onions & guacamole
- Mexican Style Shrimp Taco$3.90
Sauteed jalapenos, tomatoes & onions
- Grilled Tilapia Taco$6.50
Sauteed onions, tomatoes, green pepper, avocato & side of chipotle sauce
- Quesadilla Taco$3.90
Ground beef with Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes
- Tony's Deluxe Steak Taco$7.00
Skirt steak with homemade french fries, sauteed onions & guacamole
- Alambres Taco$3.90
Steak with Chihuahua cheese, onions, green, yellow & red peppers
ENTREES
- Enchiladas$13.00
Choice of chicken, ground beef or cheese. Red or green salsa, topped with sour cream & queso fresco. Served with rice, beans & salad
- Fajitas, Chicken$14.00
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Fajitas, Steak$14.00
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Fajitas, Chicken & Steak$16.00
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Fajitas, Veggie$12.00
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Fajitas, Shrimp$16.00
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Fajitas, Trio$17.50
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Chiles Rellenos$15.00
2 poblano peppers suffed with queso fresco, coated with egg & covered with our delicious tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortilla
- Carne Asada$15.00
9oz skirt steak with Tony's seasoning. Served with sauteed onion, 1 chile Toreado, rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Breaded Butterfly Shrimp$15.00
10 shrimp with rice, beans & tortillas
- Chicken Flautas$13.00
4 deep-fried flautas with lettuce, sour cream & queso fresco. Served with rice, beans & salad
- Choripollo$15.00
Grilled chicken & chorizo with queso dip over a bed of rice
- Mexican Style Steak$15.00
9oz skirt steak with sauteed jalapnos, tomatoes & onions. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
- Mexican Style Shrimp$15.00
9 jumbo shrimp with sauteed jalapenos, tomatoes & onions. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Shrimp Ceviche Toastadas$13.50
2 shrimp cured in lime juice topped with avocato, cilantro, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
- Shrimp a la Diabla$15.00
Juicy, large shrimp cooked in our homemade spicy red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Breaded Chicken Breast$14.00
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.50
9 jumbo shrimp with our delicious tomato sauce, onion, cilanto & avocado
- Burrito Bowl$9.00
Choice or meat, corn, tomato, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream on lettuce
MEALS
- Gordita (GF)$8.00
Choice of meat, sour cream, lettuce & queso fresco. Served with rice & beans
- Sope (GF)$7.00
Choice of meat, sour cream, lettuce & queso fresco. Served with rice & beans
- Quesadilla (GF)$9.00
Choice of meat & chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & beans
- Cheese Quesadilla (GF)$6.50
Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice & beans
- Huarache (GF)$9.00
Filled with beans, topped with choice of meat, green salsa, onions & queso fresco. Served with rice & beans
- Tostada$8.00
Choice of meat, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream & refried beans. Served with rice & beans
- Chimichangas$11.50
Choice of meat, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, refried beans. Deep fried and served with rice, beans & covered with queso dip.
- Taco Salad$9.00
Choice of meat, sour cream, lettuce, cheese & tomato
- Tortas$9.00
Choice of meat, avocao, tomato, onion, refriend beans & mayo
- Tortas, Deluxe$10.00
Bacon, pastor, chorizo, mayo, beans, jalapenos, avocado, onions & lettuce
- Tortas, Cubana$13.00
Breaded steak, egg, chorizo, hot dog, ham, cheese, mayo, onions, avocado, beans & tomatoes
- Tortas, Breaded Steak$10.00
- Tortas, Breaded Chicken$10.00
- Burritos$9.50
Choice of meat, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & refried beans. Served with rice & beans
- Burritos, Chile Reileno$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, rice, refried beans & sour cream. Served with rice & beans
- Burritos, Chipotle$9.75
Grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, rice, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with rice & beans
- Burritos, Mexican Style$10.00
Steak, sauteed jalapenos, onions, tomatoes & all regular burrito toppings. Served with rice & beans
- Burritos, Deluxe$10.00
Bacon, pastor, chorizo, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, refried beans. Served with rice & beans
- Burritos, Tinga$9.75
Beans, rice, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream & tomato. Served with rice & beans
- Burritos, Chicken Fajitas$10.00
Cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & beans. Served with rice & beans
- Burritos, Steak Fajitas$10.00
Cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & beans. Served with rice & beans
- Burritos, Shrimp Fajitas$12.00
Cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & beans. Served with rice & beans
- Burritos, Trio Fajitas$13.50
Cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & beans. Served with rice & beans
- Loaded Nachos$12.50
Choice of meat, queso dip, nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes & onions
- Nachos$9.50
Choice of meat, queso dip, nacho cheese, sour cream & jalapenos
SANDWICHES
- Cheeseburger$6.00
Cheese, mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes. Served with fries
- Tony's Fire Burger$7.00
Chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions & jalapenos. Served with fries
- Tony's GuacBurger$7.00
Guacamole, sauteed onions, jalapenos, mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with fries
SALADS & MORE
- V's Keto Salad$9.00
Steak or grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce & sour cream
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, corn, tomato, yellow, green & red peppers, onion & mozzarella cheese
- Chipotle Chicken Salad$9.00
Chicken, chipotle mayo, lettuce, onion, corn, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips & mozzarella cheese
- Pambazo$8.50
Chorizo, potatoes, sour cream, lettuce & queso fresco
- Pork Tamales$2.75
One tamale in red salsa
- Chicken Tamales$2.75
One tamale in green salsa
- Pozole$10.00
Pork, hominy & red chili stew topped with lettuce, onion & radish
VEGAN
- Vegan Nachos$10.00
Vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, refriend beans, lettuce, olives, corn, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, guacamole & toatoes
- Vegan Taco$3.50
Vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, refriend beans, lettuce, olives, corn, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, guacamole & toatoes
- Vegan Tostada$8.00
Vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, refriend beans, lettuce, olives, corn, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, guacamole & toatoes
- Vegan Sope$7.00
Vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, refriend beans, lettuce, olives, corn, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, guacamole & toatoes
- Vegan Gordita$8.00
Vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, refriend beans, lettuce, olives, corn, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, guacamole & toatoes
- Vegan Huarache$9.50
Vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, refriend beans, lettuce, olives, corn, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, guacamole & toatoes
- Vegan Quesadilla$8.50
Vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, refriend beans, lettuce, olives, corn, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, guacamole & toatoes
KIDS MENU
APPETIZERS
SIDES
- Rice$2.25
- Refried Beans$2.25
- Cheesy Rice$3.25
- Chips, medium$2.00
- Chips, large$3.00
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
Medium chips
- Chunky Salsa, 8oz$3.50
- Chunky Salsa, 16 oz$6.00
- Salsa, 8oz$2.75
- Salsa, 16oz$5.50
- Queso Dip, small$5.25
- Queso Dip, large$9.50
- Chorizo Dip, small$5.75
- Chorizo dip, large$9.75
- Bean Dip, small$5.75
- Bean Dip, large$9.75
- Guacamole, small$5.50
- Guacamole, large$7.00
- Homemade Fries$3.00
- Homemade Cheese Fries$4.00
- Pico de Gallo, small$4.00
- Pico de Gallo, large$5.25
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)$5.00
DESSERTS
BREAKFAST
- Eggs with Ham$7.00
- Eggs with Chorizo Bacon$7.00
- Huevos Rancheros$7.00
- Huevos a la Mexicana$7.00
- Chilaquiles$7.00
- Chilaquiles & Eggs$8.00
- Chilaquiles, Egg & Meat$10.00
- Loaded Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Bacon, egg, chorizo, cheese, potatoes & rice, side of beans
- Chorizo with Potatoes Burrito$3.25
Chorizo, potatoes, egg & cheese
- Ground Beef Burrito$3.25
Ground beef, egg & cheese
- Mexican Eggs Burrito$3.25
Scrambled egg, wtih tomato, onion, jalapeno & cheese
- Ham & Eggs Burrito$3.25
Scrambled egg, ham & cheese
- Salchicha & Eggs Burrito$3.25
Scambled egg, salchicha & cheese
- Picadillo Burrito$3.25
Scrambled egg with ground beef, peas, carrots & cheese
- Veggie Burrito$3.25
Scambled egg, mushroom, tomato, green pepper, onion & cheese
DRINKS
- Water Bottle$1.25
- Coffee$1.49
- Plastic Coke$1.75
- Soda Can$1.50
- Mexican Glass Coke$2.90
- Sprite Glass$2.90
- Fanta Glass$2.90
- Strawberry Horchata, Medium$3.75
- Strawberry Horchata, Large$4.25
- Horchata, Medium$3.50
- Horchata, Large$4.00
- Jarritos$2.90
- Fountain Drink, Medium$1.99
- Fountain Drink, Large$2.99
- Sangria$2.90
- Sidral Manzanita$2.90
- Pina, Medium$3.50
- Pina, Large$4.00
- Jumex Can$1.50
- Fresh OJ, Small$4.00
- Fresh OJ, Large$4.75
- Tamarindo, Medium$2.40
- Tamarindo, Large$3.25
- Jamaica, Medium$3.50
- Jamaica, Large$4.00
- Gatorade$2.00
- Tea. Medium$2.75
- Tea, Large$2.90
- Redbull$2.50
- Mineragua$2.90
- Monster$2.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!