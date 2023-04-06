Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony's Taste Of Chicago

review star

No reviews yet

205 Southeast 2nd Street

Bentonville, AR 72712

FOOD

HOT DOG

HOT DOG

$8.00

Vienna Beef Hot dog. Chicago Style Dog includes mustard, onions, green relish, sliced tomato, sport peppers, kosher dill pickle spear and celery salt. But, you can choose whatever toppings you like. Plain or run it through the garden, delicious either way.

ITALIAN BEEF

ITALIAN BEEF

$11.00

Perfectly seasoned beef, thinly sliced, soaked in aus jus. Add sweet peppers, hot giardiniera, mild giardiniera, mozzerella or all of the above.

COMBO

$15.00

GYRO

$10.00
POLISH SAUSAGE

POLISH SAUSAGE

$9.00

Vienna Beef Polish Sausage. This fat, juicy polish sausage is bursting with flavor. Add grilled onions and mustard for that authentic " Chicago, Maxwell Street" taste. Or, have it with your desired condiments. Always delicious.

PIZZA PUFF

$4.50

SMALL FRIES

$3.00

LRG FRIES

$5.00

TAMALE

$4.00

SODA

$2.00

MAKE MEAL

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Chicago Style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches and more !!

