Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.

779 Reviews

$

1030 McHenry Ave

crystal lake, IL 60014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The 2 X 4
Biscuits & Gravy
Half Order of Biscuits & Gravy Combo

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Vanilla Coffee

$3.00

Iced Hazelnut Coffee

$3.00

Water

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tea/Lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Peach Iced Tea

$3.50

Strawberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Cherry Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Cherry Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Mango Iced Tea

$3.00

Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Small Tomato Juice

$3.00

Milk / Shakes

Small White Milk

$2.50

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Banana Milkshake

$6.00

Blueberry Milkshake

$6.00

Nutella & Banana Milkshake

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

House Favorites

The 2 X 4

$13.00

2 Pancakes or french toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and 2 eggs

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

2 Southern style biscuits, sausage gravy and hash browns or grits

Half Order of Biscuits & Gravy Combo

$10.00

half order of biscuits and gravy with two eggs, two bacon or two sausage and hash browns or grits

Laura's Lox Plate w/ Bagel & Cream Cheese

$14.00

Smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, cucumber, capers & bagel with cream cheese

Rebekah's Avocado Toast

$11.00

Whole grain toast, fresh avocado, 2 poached eggs & tomato slices. Paired with a delicious balsamic glaze on the side

Chef's Burrito

$13.00

Ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, american cheese and a side of sour cream & pico de gallo

Stuffed Potato Pancake

$13.00

2 eggs, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese stuffed between 2 potato pancakes, topped with sausage gravy

Garbage Potatoes & Eggs

$12.00

American fried potatoes with onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs

Simple Sally

$9.00

Classic breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, cheese, and eggs. Made on your pick of bread and served with hash browns or grits

Pancake Berry Burrito

$11.00

1 large pancake filled with yogurt and mixed berries and topped with more yogurt and berries. One fruity choice!

Simply Eggs

2 Egg Breakfast

$7.00

New York Strip Steak & Eggs

$22.00Out of stock

New York Strip cooked to your liking with 3 eggs any style served with hash browns or grits & toast or pancakes

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Ribeye cooked to your liking with 3 eggs any style served with hash browns or grits & toast or pancakes

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.00

Country Fried Steak with 3 eggs any style served with hash browns or grits & toast or pancakes

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak with 3 eggs any style served with hash browns or grits & toast or pancakes

Breakfast South of the Border

Natalio's Chilaquiles

$12.00

Salsa verde, chorizo, queso fresco, topped with 2 eggs on a bed of authentic corn tortilla chips. Side of pico de gallo

Breakfast Tacos (3)

$12.00

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, avocado, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo with a side of sour cream

Bobbies Benny’s

Traditonal Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce on an english muffin

The Klondike Benedict

$15.00

Smoked salmon, red onion, tomato slices, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce and capers on an english muffin

Seafood Benedict

$15.00

Shrimp, crab, scallops, asparagus, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce on an english muffin

Popeye Benedict

$13.00

Bacon strips, spinach, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise on an english muffin

Country Benedict

$12.00

Sausage patties, 2 poached eggs topped with sausage gravy on an english muffin

Portobello Benedict

$12.00

Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce on an english muffin

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Corned Beef Hash & Swiss Omelette

$12.00Out of stock

Made with homemade corned beef hash!

Ultimate Omelette

$14.00

Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato and cheddar cheese

Denver Omelette

$11.00

Green peppers, onion, ham and american cheese

Western Omelette

$12.00

Ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion and american cheese

Midwest Omelette

$11.00

Spinach, tomato, zucchini, mushroom and cheddar cheese served with a side of fruit

Popeye Omelette

$11.00

Spinach, bacon and swiss cheese

Greek Omelette

$12.00

Gyro meat, spinach, onion, tomato and feta cheese

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$11.00

Seafood Omelette

$15.00

Shrimp, crab, scallops, asparagus and swiss cheese

Chili Cheddar Omelette

$13.00

Homemade chili, cheddar cheese and scallions

Maya's Mexican Omelette

$13.00

Chorizo, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo

Meat Lover's Omelette

$14.00

Ham, sausage, bacon and american cheese

Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar Omelette

$12.00

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

BYO Omelette

$9.00

Want to customize?? Build your own omelette here!

Skillets

Santa Fe Skillet

$12.00

Sausage, ham, onion, american cheese, and pico de gallo topped with 2 eggs any style

Joe's Hobo Skillet

$12.00

Ham, onion, american cheese topped with 2 eggs any style

Veggie Skillet

$12.00

Green peppers, onion, mushroom, tomato, zucchini and swiss cheese topped with 2 eggs any style

Gyro & Feta Skillet

$13.00

Gyro meat, feta cheese, onion, tomato topped with 2 eggs any style and tzaztiki sauce on the side

Hermano's Chorizo Skillet

$13.00

Chorizo, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese and jalepeno topped with 2 eggs any style

Meat Lover's Skillet

$14.00

Ham, sausage, bacon and american cheese topped with 2 eggs any style

Irish Skillet

$14.00Out of stock

Corned beef hash and swiss cheese topped with 2 eggs any style

Emily's Spicy Sweet Potato Hash

$13.00

Diced sweet potatoes, chorizo, jalapeno, onion, queso fresco and avocado topped with 2 eggs, any style

Andouille Cajun Skillet

$14.00

Andouille sausage, peppers, onion and pepperjack cheese topped with 2 eggs any style

Ultimate Skillet

$15.00

Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, peppers, mushroom, tomato and american cheese topped with 2 eggs any style

Ribeye Skillet

$20.00

Angus Ribeye steak, onion, peppers, and mozzarella cheese topped with 3 eggs any style

Chicken Acapulco Skillet

$12.00

Diced chicken, bacon, avocado, pico de gallo and mozzarella cheese topped with 2 eggs any style

BYO Skillet

$9.00

To many modifications? No problem, build your own skillet here!

Country Skillet

$10.00

Hash browns, covered in our delicious homemade sausage gravy, topped with 2 eggs any style.

Cafe Skillet

$12.00

Ham, green pepper, onion, mushroom and american cheese

From the Griddle

Pancakes (3)

$8.00

Buttermilk pancakes

Short Stack (2)

$7.00

Buttermilk pancakes

French Toast

$9.00

Choice of thick french toast made with Texas style bread or thin french toast made with our white bread.

Half Order of French Toast

$4.00

Banana Nut Bread French Toast

$11.00

Homemade banana nut bread topped with sliced banana's and caramel drizzle

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$10.00

Served with a light dusting of cinnamon sugar

Gluten Free French Toast

$11.00

Osman's Homemade Crepes (3)

$8.00

Osman's personal recipe of his sweet and delicious homemade crepes. Trust us, you won't be disappointed!

Dotty's Favorite Crepes (3)

$10.00

Filled with glazed strawberries and cream cheese

Crepes (2)

$5.00

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Churro Waffle

$13.00

Deep fried belgian waffle coated in cinnamon sugar served with 2 scoops of cinnamon sugar ice cream

Brayden's Waffle Supreme

$13.00

Belgian waffle topped with bananas, pecans, 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream, and chocolate drizzle

Chicken 'N Waffle

$12.00

Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken with a side of honey

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$1.50

1 egg, any style

Two Eggs

$3.00

2 eggs any style

Hash Browns

$3.00

Grits

$4.00

Bacon (4)

$5.00

Pork Sausage Links (3)

$4.00

Pork Sausage Patties (2)

$4.00

Half Order of Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Perfectly toasted biscuits with the best sausage gravy you have ever eaten!

American Fried Potatoes

$4.00

Garbage Style Potatoes

$6.00

American fried potatoes with green pepper, onion and cheese

Ham off the bone

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Fresh cut seasonal fruit including pineapple, watermelon, oranges, cantelope, honeydew and canary melon

Side of Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Berry Bowl

$4.00

Fresh assorted berries including strawberry, blueberry, raspberry and blackberry

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

The best sausage gravy you have ever eaten!

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.00

Turkey Sausage Patties (2)

$4.00

Canadian Bacon (3)

$4.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Gyro with Onions & Tzatziki

$6.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Freshly made Pico De Gallo

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Toast

$2.50

Potato Pancakes

$4.00

Savory potato pancakes with a side of sour cream & applesauce

Side Of Jalepeno

$1.00

Oats & Berries

Oatmeal

$5.00

Steel cut oats topped with raisins & walnuts. Brown sugar and milk served on the side

Caramel Apple Oatmeal

$9.00

Topped with apples and caramel drizzle. Brown sugar and milk served on the side

Oatmeal Berryola

$10.00

Fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas, blackberries, granola and drizzled with honey. Toasted english muffin. Brown sugar and milk served on the side

Berry Parfait

$9.00

Peach yogurt with kiwi, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, sliced banana, and granola. Served with a toasted english muffin

Bakery

Toasted Pecan Roll

$5.00

Kids

Kids 2 Pancakes

$6.00

2 small pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links

Kids 2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.00

2 small chocolate chip pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links

Kids 1 Egg Breakfast

$6.00

1 egg any style with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links and hash browns

Kids French Toast

$6.00

2 triangles of french toast served with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links

Kids "Sophia"

$6.00

Kids combo plate (AKA a "Sophia") comes with 1 pancake, 1 egg, and your choice of 2 slices of bacon or sausage links

Kids Two Egg Cheese Omelette

$6.00

2 egg omelette with american cheese served with hash browns

Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese served on rye toast with a side of thousand island

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough toast

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough toast

Crab Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Crab salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough toast

Turkey Club

$13.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on sourdough toast

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Smoked salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on sourdough toast

BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on sourdough toast

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tuna salad with american cheese, grilled on rye toast

Fried Cod Filet Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded cod, american cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a toasted bun with a side of tartar sauce

Chicken Acapulco Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella, bacon, avocado on a toasted bun served with a side of pico de gallo

Chicken Alpine Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, ham, swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with a side of honey mustard

Molten Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Ham off the bone, and tomato topped with a mountain of cheddar served on greek toast

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Jr. Club

$11.00

BLT Club

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Francheezie

$12.00

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$18.00

1/2 Pound Burgers

The Johnny "Z" Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb burger, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear

The Gold Rush

$13.00

American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, thousand island on rye toast

Portobello & Swiss Burger

$13.00

Portobello mushroom steak, grilled onions on grilled rye

Chico's House Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, jalapeno, pepperjack cheese and mayo on a toasted bun

Keto Platter

$13.00

Open faced burger with lettuce, onion, and cucumber with a side of cottage cheese

Patty Melt

$13.00

Grilled onions and cheddar cheese on grilled rye

Olive Burger

$13.00

Spanish green olives, lettuce, tomato, onion and mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun

Lunch South of the Border

Street Fish Tacos (3)

$13.00

Fried cod, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, cilantro, and avocado with a side of sour cream

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Fajitas

$13.00

Broiled Chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro served with four small flour tortilla's and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo served with a side of sour cream & guacamole

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens, diced grilled chicken, green onion, tomato, cucumber, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, and pasta. Dressing of your choice

Julienne Salad

$13.00

Fresh greens with tomato, red onion, cucumber, ham, turkey, egg, swiss cheese and american cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce with black beans, corn, tomato, cucumber, bacon, cheddar cheese and topped with cajun chicken breast. Served with chipotle ranch on the side

Cancun Salad

$13.00

Fresh greens with mushrooms, tomato, avocado and cheddar cheese. Topped with cajun chicken breast

Lo's Stuffed Avocado

$13.00

Avocado stuffed with your choice of chicken, tuna or crab salad. Served with cottage cheese fresh fruit

Triple Scoop Platter

$13.00

1 scoop of tuna salad, 1 scoop of crab salad and 1 scoop of cottage cheese served on a bed of greens and a side of fruit

Keto-Club Salad

$13.00

Fresh greens with turkey, bacon, tomato and cucumber tossed together with hellman's mayonaise

Spinach Salmon Salad

$16.00

Baby spinach, broiled salmon filet, red onion, strawberries, cucumber, egg and tomato with raspberry vinegarette on side

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Wraps

Marcelino's Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$13.00

A spinach tortilla filled with diced chicken breast, bacon, avocado, scallions, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing

Bang Pow Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

A spinach tortilla filled with fried shrimp, green onion, fresh greens and creamy chili sauce

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

A spinach tortilla filled with cucumber, grilled peppers, grilled zucchini, grilled onion, spinach, grilled mushrooms, fresh greens and ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

A spinach tortilla filled with diced chicken breast, bacon, avocado, scallions, cheddar cheese and buffalo sauce

Cod Wrap

$11.00

A spinach tortilla filled with fried cod, tomato, cheddar cheese, lemon and tartar sauce

Smoked Salmon Wrap

$14.00

A spinach tortilla filled with smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, capers, spinach, fresh greens and raspberry vinegarette

Dinner..ish?

Double Slabs of Meatloaf

$14.00

Served with garlic mashed potatoes, brown gravy and your choice of vegetable

Fried Cod Platter

$14.00

3 pieces of fried cod with a side of tartar sauce. Served with your choice of potato & vegetable

Liver and Onions

$15.00

Lightly floured baby beef liver with bacon, grilled onions and au jus, served with your choice of potato & vegetable

Broiled Salmon Platter

$16.00

A broiled salmon filet drizzled with dill butter and your choice of potato & vegetable

Chopped Steak

$15.00

A well-seasoned 11 oz chopped steak with your choice of potato & vegetable

Chicken Strips (4) & Fries

$12.00

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Homemade Potato Chips

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce with tomatoes and cucumbers

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of BBQ sauce

$0.75

Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.00

Soups & Chili

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Soup is available at 9:30 am daily. Check us out on Facebook or contact the restaraunt to inquire about our award winning daily soup options.

Quart of Soup

$10.00

Soup is available at 9:30 am daily. Check us out on Facebook or contact the restaraunt to inquire about our award winning daily soup options

Quart of Soup w/ rolls & crackers

$11.00

Check us out on Facebook or contact the restaraunt to inquire about our award winning daily soup options

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Homemade Chili

Loaded Chili

$6.50

Diced onions, and cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour cream on top of our award winning homemade chili

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$6.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot dog w/ Fries

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders (2) w/ Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Click here to place your online order at Tony's Cafe!

Website

Location

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake, IL 60014

Directions

Gallery
Tony's Cafe image
Tony's Cafe image
Tony's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
414 W. Virginia Street Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Uprising Bakery and Cafe - 2104 W. Algonquin Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2102 & 2104 W. Algonquin Rd Lake in the Hills, IL 60156
View restaurantnext
Julie Ann's Frozen Custard
orange starNo Reviews
6500 Northwest Highway, Unit A Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Taquitos Tacos & Drinks - 335 N. Randall Road
orange starNo Reviews
335 N. Randall Road LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL 60156
View restaurantnext
Thumka Indian Express - 2737 W Algonquin Rd
orange star4.6 • 363
2737 W Algonquin Rd Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
orange starNo Reviews
19 Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in crystal lake

The Cottage Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,566
6 E Crystal Lake Ave Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake
orange star4.5 • 1,166
75 E Woodstock St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,149
110 N Main St. Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cafe Olympic
orange star4.7 • 889
90 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Taste of Benedict's
orange star4.5 • 6
35 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near crystal lake
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston