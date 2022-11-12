- Home
Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.
779 Reviews
$
1030 McHenry Ave
crystal lake, IL 60014
Coffee
Soft Drinks
Tea/Lemonade
Milk / Shakes
House Favorites
The 2 X 4
2 Pancakes or french toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and 2 eggs
Biscuits & Gravy
2 Southern style biscuits, sausage gravy and hash browns or grits
Half Order of Biscuits & Gravy Combo
half order of biscuits and gravy with two eggs, two bacon or two sausage and hash browns or grits
Laura's Lox Plate w/ Bagel & Cream Cheese
Smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, cucumber, capers & bagel with cream cheese
Rebekah's Avocado Toast
Whole grain toast, fresh avocado, 2 poached eggs & tomato slices. Paired with a delicious balsamic glaze on the side
Chef's Burrito
Ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, american cheese and a side of sour cream & pico de gallo
Stuffed Potato Pancake
2 eggs, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese stuffed between 2 potato pancakes, topped with sausage gravy
Garbage Potatoes & Eggs
American fried potatoes with onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs
Simple Sally
Classic breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, cheese, and eggs. Made on your pick of bread and served with hash browns or grits
Pancake Berry Burrito
1 large pancake filled with yogurt and mixed berries and topped with more yogurt and berries. One fruity choice!
Simply Eggs
2 Egg Breakfast
New York Strip Steak & Eggs
New York Strip cooked to your liking with 3 eggs any style served with hash browns or grits & toast or pancakes
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
Ribeye cooked to your liking with 3 eggs any style served with hash browns or grits & toast or pancakes
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Country Fried Steak with 3 eggs any style served with hash browns or grits & toast or pancakes
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Chicken Fried Steak with 3 eggs any style served with hash browns or grits & toast or pancakes
Breakfast South of the Border
Natalio's Chilaquiles
Salsa verde, chorizo, queso fresco, topped with 2 eggs on a bed of authentic corn tortilla chips. Side of pico de gallo
Breakfast Tacos (3)
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, avocado, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo with a side of sour cream
Bobbies Benny’s
Traditonal Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce on an english muffin
The Klondike Benedict
Smoked salmon, red onion, tomato slices, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce and capers on an english muffin
Seafood Benedict
Shrimp, crab, scallops, asparagus, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce on an english muffin
Popeye Benedict
Bacon strips, spinach, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise on an english muffin
Country Benedict
Sausage patties, 2 poached eggs topped with sausage gravy on an english muffin
Portobello Benedict
Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce on an english muffin
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Corned Beef Hash & Swiss Omelette
Made with homemade corned beef hash!
Ultimate Omelette
Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato and cheddar cheese
Denver Omelette
Green peppers, onion, ham and american cheese
Western Omelette
Ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion and american cheese
Midwest Omelette
Spinach, tomato, zucchini, mushroom and cheddar cheese served with a side of fruit
Popeye Omelette
Spinach, bacon and swiss cheese
Greek Omelette
Gyro meat, spinach, onion, tomato and feta cheese
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Seafood Omelette
Shrimp, crab, scallops, asparagus and swiss cheese
Chili Cheddar Omelette
Homemade chili, cheddar cheese and scallions
Maya's Mexican Omelette
Chorizo, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo
Meat Lover's Omelette
Ham, sausage, bacon and american cheese
Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar Omelette
Veggie Omelette
BYO Omelette
Want to customize?? Build your own omelette here!
Skillets
Santa Fe Skillet
Sausage, ham, onion, american cheese, and pico de gallo topped with 2 eggs any style
Joe's Hobo Skillet
Ham, onion, american cheese topped with 2 eggs any style
Veggie Skillet
Green peppers, onion, mushroom, tomato, zucchini and swiss cheese topped with 2 eggs any style
Gyro & Feta Skillet
Gyro meat, feta cheese, onion, tomato topped with 2 eggs any style and tzaztiki sauce on the side
Hermano's Chorizo Skillet
Chorizo, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese and jalepeno topped with 2 eggs any style
Meat Lover's Skillet
Ham, sausage, bacon and american cheese topped with 2 eggs any style
Irish Skillet
Corned beef hash and swiss cheese topped with 2 eggs any style
Emily's Spicy Sweet Potato Hash
Diced sweet potatoes, chorizo, jalapeno, onion, queso fresco and avocado topped with 2 eggs, any style
Andouille Cajun Skillet
Andouille sausage, peppers, onion and pepperjack cheese topped with 2 eggs any style
Ultimate Skillet
Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, peppers, mushroom, tomato and american cheese topped with 2 eggs any style
Ribeye Skillet
Angus Ribeye steak, onion, peppers, and mozzarella cheese topped with 3 eggs any style
Chicken Acapulco Skillet
Diced chicken, bacon, avocado, pico de gallo and mozzarella cheese topped with 2 eggs any style
BYO Skillet
To many modifications? No problem, build your own skillet here!
Country Skillet
Hash browns, covered in our delicious homemade sausage gravy, topped with 2 eggs any style.
Cafe Skillet
Ham, green pepper, onion, mushroom and american cheese
From the Griddle
Pancakes (3)
Buttermilk pancakes
Short Stack (2)
Buttermilk pancakes
French Toast
Choice of thick french toast made with Texas style bread or thin french toast made with our white bread.
Half Order of French Toast
Banana Nut Bread French Toast
Homemade banana nut bread topped with sliced banana's and caramel drizzle
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Served with a light dusting of cinnamon sugar
Gluten Free French Toast
Osman's Homemade Crepes (3)
Osman's personal recipe of his sweet and delicious homemade crepes. Trust us, you won't be disappointed!
Dotty's Favorite Crepes (3)
Filled with glazed strawberries and cream cheese
Crepes (2)
Belgian Waffle
Churro Waffle
Deep fried belgian waffle coated in cinnamon sugar served with 2 scoops of cinnamon sugar ice cream
Brayden's Waffle Supreme
Belgian waffle topped with bananas, pecans, 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream, and chocolate drizzle
Chicken 'N Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken with a side of honey
Breakfast Sides
One Egg
1 egg, any style
Two Eggs
2 eggs any style
Hash Browns
Grits
Bacon (4)
Pork Sausage Links (3)
Pork Sausage Patties (2)
Half Order of Biscuits & Gravy
Perfectly toasted biscuits with the best sausage gravy you have ever eaten!
American Fried Potatoes
Garbage Style Potatoes
American fried potatoes with green pepper, onion and cheese
Ham off the bone
Seasonal Fruit
Fresh cut seasonal fruit including pineapple, watermelon, oranges, cantelope, honeydew and canary melon
Side of Sliced Tomatoes
Berry Bowl
Fresh assorted berries including strawberry, blueberry, raspberry and blackberry
Sausage Gravy
The best sausage gravy you have ever eaten!
Hollandaise Sauce
Turkey Sausage Patties (2)
Canadian Bacon (3)
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
Gyro with Onions & Tzatziki
Pico De Gallo
Freshly made Pico De Gallo
Side Of Sour Cream
Side of Avocado
Toast
Potato Pancakes
Savory potato pancakes with a side of sour cream & applesauce
Side Of Jalepeno
Oats & Berries
Oatmeal
Steel cut oats topped with raisins & walnuts. Brown sugar and milk served on the side
Caramel Apple Oatmeal
Topped with apples and caramel drizzle. Brown sugar and milk served on the side
Oatmeal Berryola
Fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas, blackberries, granola and drizzled with honey. Toasted english muffin. Brown sugar and milk served on the side
Berry Parfait
Peach yogurt with kiwi, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, sliced banana, and granola. Served with a toasted english muffin
Bakery
Kids
Kids 2 Pancakes
2 small pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links
Kids 2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes
2 small chocolate chip pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links
Kids 1 Egg Breakfast
1 egg any style with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links and hash browns
Kids French Toast
2 triangles of french toast served with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links
Kids "Sophia"
Kids combo plate (AKA a "Sophia") comes with 1 pancake, 1 egg, and your choice of 2 slices of bacon or sausage links
Kids Two Egg Cheese Omelette
2 egg omelette with american cheese served with hash browns
Sandwiches
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese served on rye toast with a side of thousand island
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough toast
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough toast
Crab Salad Sandwich
Crab salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough toast
Turkey Club
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on sourdough toast
Salmon BLT
Smoked salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on sourdough toast
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on sourdough toast
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad with american cheese, grilled on rye toast
Fried Cod Filet Sandwich
Breaded cod, american cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a toasted bun with a side of tartar sauce
Chicken Acapulco Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella, bacon, avocado on a toasted bun served with a side of pico de gallo
Chicken Alpine Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, ham, swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with a side of honey mustard
Molten Grilled Cheese
Ham off the bone, and tomato topped with a mountain of cheddar served on greek toast
Grilled Cheese
Jr. Club
BLT Club
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Monte Cristo
Francheezie
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
1/2 Pound Burgers
The Johnny "Z" Burger
1/2 lb burger, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear
The Gold Rush
American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, thousand island on rye toast
Portobello & Swiss Burger
Portobello mushroom steak, grilled onions on grilled rye
Chico's House Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, jalapeno, pepperjack cheese and mayo on a toasted bun
Keto Platter
Open faced burger with lettuce, onion, and cucumber with a side of cottage cheese
Patty Melt
Grilled onions and cheddar cheese on grilled rye
Olive Burger
Spanish green olives, lettuce, tomato, onion and mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun
Lunch South of the Border
Street Fish Tacos (3)
Fried cod, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, cilantro, and avocado with a side of sour cream
Chicken Tacos
Chicken Fajitas
Broiled Chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro served with four small flour tortilla's and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo served with a side of sour cream & guacamole
Cheese Quesadilla
Salads
Chopped Salad
Fresh greens, diced grilled chicken, green onion, tomato, cucumber, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, and pasta. Dressing of your choice
Julienne Salad
Fresh greens with tomato, red onion, cucumber, ham, turkey, egg, swiss cheese and american cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Cajun Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce with black beans, corn, tomato, cucumber, bacon, cheddar cheese and topped with cajun chicken breast. Served with chipotle ranch on the side
Cancun Salad
Fresh greens with mushrooms, tomato, avocado and cheddar cheese. Topped with cajun chicken breast
Lo's Stuffed Avocado
Avocado stuffed with your choice of chicken, tuna or crab salad. Served with cottage cheese fresh fruit
Triple Scoop Platter
1 scoop of tuna salad, 1 scoop of crab salad and 1 scoop of cottage cheese served on a bed of greens and a side of fruit
Keto-Club Salad
Fresh greens with turkey, bacon, tomato and cucumber tossed together with hellman's mayonaise
Spinach Salmon Salad
Baby spinach, broiled salmon filet, red onion, strawberries, cucumber, egg and tomato with raspberry vinegarette on side
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Wraps
Marcelino's Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
A spinach tortilla filled with diced chicken breast, bacon, avocado, scallions, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
Bang Pow Shrimp Wrap
A spinach tortilla filled with fried shrimp, green onion, fresh greens and creamy chili sauce
Veggie Wrap
A spinach tortilla filled with cucumber, grilled peppers, grilled zucchini, grilled onion, spinach, grilled mushrooms, fresh greens and ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
A spinach tortilla filled with diced chicken breast, bacon, avocado, scallions, cheddar cheese and buffalo sauce
Cod Wrap
A spinach tortilla filled with fried cod, tomato, cheddar cheese, lemon and tartar sauce
Smoked Salmon Wrap
A spinach tortilla filled with smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, capers, spinach, fresh greens and raspberry vinegarette
Dinner..ish?
Double Slabs of Meatloaf
Served with garlic mashed potatoes, brown gravy and your choice of vegetable
Fried Cod Platter
3 pieces of fried cod with a side of tartar sauce. Served with your choice of potato & vegetable
Liver and Onions
Lightly floured baby beef liver with bacon, grilled onions and au jus, served with your choice of potato & vegetable
Broiled Salmon Platter
A broiled salmon filet drizzled with dill butter and your choice of potato & vegetable
Chopped Steak
A well-seasoned 11 oz chopped steak with your choice of potato & vegetable
Chicken Strips (4) & Fries
Lunch Sides
Soups & Chili
Soup of the Day
Soup is available at 9:30 am daily. Check us out on Facebook or contact the restaraunt to inquire about our award winning daily soup options.
Quart of Soup
Soup is available at 9:30 am daily. Check us out on Facebook or contact the restaraunt to inquire about our award winning daily soup options
Quart of Soup w/ rolls & crackers
Check us out on Facebook or contact the restaraunt to inquire about our award winning daily soup options
Bowl of Chili
Homemade Chili
Loaded Chili
Diced onions, and cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour cream on top of our award winning homemade chili
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake, IL 60014