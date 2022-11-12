Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony's Pizza STOCKDALE 13043 Stockdale Hwy Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

13043 Stockdale Highway

Suite 100

Bakersfield, CA 93314

WEDGES
LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN
8 PIC WINGS

SMALL PIZZA

SMALL BUILD YOUR OWN

SMALL BUILD YOUR OWN

$11.20
SMALL TONY'S COMBO

SMALL TONY'S COMBO

$19.68
SMALL HAWAIIAN

SMALL HAWAIIAN

$15.89
SMALL MEAT LOVER

SMALL MEAT LOVER

$19.04
SMALL VEGGIE

SMALL VEGGIE

$19.04
SMALL CHILE VERDE

SMALL CHILE VERDE

$11.20
SMALL BBQ CHICKEN

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN

$11.20

SMALL MEXICANA

$17.08

MEDIUM PIZZA

MEDIUM BUILD YOUR OWN

MEDIUM BUILD YOUR OWN

$15.46
MEDIUM COMBINATION

MEDIUM COMBINATION

$25.73
MEDIUM CHILE VERDE

MEDIUM CHILE VERDE

$15.46
MEDIUM HAWAIIAN

MEDIUM HAWAIIAN

$21.39
MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS

MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS

$25.58
MEDIUM BBQ CHICKEN

MEDIUM BBQ CHICKEN

$15.46
MEDIUM VEGGIE

MEDIUM VEGGIE

$25.58

MEDIUM MEXICAN

$23.05

LARGE PIZZA

LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN

LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN

$21.02
LARGE COMBINATION

LARGE COMBINATION

$35.75
LARGE MEAT LOVER

LARGE MEAT LOVER

$34.54
LARGE HAWAIIAN

LARGE HAWAIIAN

$28.99
LARGE VEGGIE

LARGE VEGGIE

$34.54
LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$21.02
LARGE CHILE VERDE

LARGE CHILE VERDE

$21.02

LARGE MEXICANA

$31.06

XLARGE PIZZA

XLARGE BUILD YOUR OWN

XLARGE BUILD YOUR OWN

$25.15
XLARGE COMBINATION

XLARGE COMBINATION

$42.13
XLARGE MEAT LOVER

XLARGE MEAT LOVER

$41.27
XLARGE HAWAIIAN

XLARGE HAWAIIAN

$35.30
XLARGE VEGGIE

XLARGE VEGGIE

$41.27
XLARGE BBQ CHICKEN

XLARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$25.15
XLARGE CHILE VERDE

XLARGE CHILE VERDE

$25.15

XLARGE MEXICANA

$37.24

SIDES

WEDGES

$7.50

8 PIC WINGS

$11.50

BREADSTICKS

$7.50

PIZZASTICKS

$7.50

RANCH

$0.75

JALAPENOS

$0.75

SALADS

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$7.99

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

DRINKS

20 oz SODA

$2.99

2 LITER SODA

$4.75

DESERTS

CINNASTIX

$8.99Out of stock

TONYS COOKIE AND SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$8.99Out of stock

SPECIALS

XL PIZZA ONE TOPPING AND BREAD SITX

$30.00

XL ONE TOPPING PIZZA, WEDGES, AND 2 LITER SODA

$35.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tony's Pizza a premium pizza! Best of Kern County for 10 years Running!

Location

13043 Stockdale Highway, Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93314

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

