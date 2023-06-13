Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

10280 W US Rt 224

Findlay, OH 45840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters & Sides

Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips, taco meat, cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Loaded Nachos or Tatchos

Loaded Nachos or Tatchos

$12.99

Tortilla chips, taco meat, cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Substitute crispy tater tots for the tortilla chips at no additional cost!

Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese

$11.99

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Cheese Stix

$7.99

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$7.99

Cheese Bread Stix

$7.99

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$7.99

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$6.49

1/2 Pound Chicken Chunks

$9.49

Full Pound Chicken Chunks

$12.49

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.79
Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$9.49

White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Cheesy Bread

$9.99

12" pizza dough with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce for dipping.

French Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$4.49

Homefries

$5.49

Tater Tots

$4.49

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Baked Potato

$4.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.49

Sweet Potato

$4.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$11.99

Double Hamburger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Kari's Patty Melt

$14.29

1/2 lb. burger served on Texas toast with two slices of American cheese, grilled onions and thousand island dressing.

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$14.99

1/2 lb. burger with Tony's BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon and an onion ring.

Douger Burger

$14.29

1/2 lb. burger with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served on a garlic toasted bun.

Double Douger Burger

$15.99

Panther Burger

$14.99

American cheese between two 1/2 lb. burgers. Topped with lettuce and sweet and sour sauce.

Big Ben Burger

$15.99

1# burger with Tony's BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken or Tuna Salad Pita

$12.99

Chicken or Tuna Salad and lettuce served on a pita bun.

Steak Pita

$14.99

Chopped steak, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a pita bun with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Pita

$14.99

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served on a pita bun with cheddar cheese.

Eagle Pita

$14.99

Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onion and honey mustard dressing. Served on a pita bun with Swiss cheese.

Cod Sandwich

$10.99

Walleye Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.49

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on Texas toast.

Chopped Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded Veal Sandwich

$10.99
Hall of Fame Sandwich

Hall of Fame Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled BBQ chicken with bacon and pepper jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing and an onion ring.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our homemade Southwest sauce. Served on a 12" tomato basil wrap with cheddar cheese.

Chicken or Tuna Salad Melt

$11.99

Chicken or Tuna salad served on Texas toast with two slices of American cheese.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Subs

BLT Sub

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Regular Sub

Ham, salami, onion and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce and creamy garlic dressing.

Veggie Sub

Black olives, green olives, banana peppers, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Topped with ranch dressing.

Turkey Bacon Club Sub

Turkey, bacon and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Hoagie Sub

Pizza sauce, ham, salami and mozzarella cheese.

Tony's Sub

Ham, salami and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing.

Tyler Sub

Ham, American and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Buddie Sub

Pepperoni, ham, salami, onion and pepper jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

All Meat Sub

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, beef, bacon and mozzarella cheese.

Steak Sub

$13.99

Chopped steak and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Turkey Club Sub

Ham, salami, turkey and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce and mayo.

Pizza Sub

Pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Taco Sub

Taco sauce, taco meat, onion and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce and tomato.

House Sub

Pepperoni, ham, salami, American and mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce and Western French dressing.

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham and mozzarella cheese

Turkey & Cheese Sub

Turkey and mozzarella cheese

Dinners & Pasta

1/4 Slab BBQ Ribs (Riblet)

$16.99
1/2 Slab BBQ Ribs

1/2 Slab BBQ Ribs

$20.99

Whole Slab BBQ Ribs

$29.99

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Cod Dinner

$18.99

Clam Dinner

$18.99

Walleye Dinner

$18.99Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$32.99

Chopped Steak Dinner

$18.99

Pork Chop

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.99

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$19.99

Chicken Strip Dinner

$17.99

Ham Steak Dinner

$19.99

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Spaghetti Dinner

$16.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine w/ Chicken

$17.99

Cavatini

$16.99

Rotini noodles, sausage, green peppers and onion all smothered in our pasta sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked.

Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, crispy chicken, tomato, red onion, tortilla strips, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese and honey mustard dressing. Substitute your favorite dressing at no additional cost.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, tortilla strips, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese and honey mustard dressing. Substitute your favorite dressing as no additional cost.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, taco meat, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream on the side.

Side Salad

$4.99

Salad Bar Side

$3.49

To-Go Salad

$10.99

Pizza

9" Pizza

$6.99

12" Pizza

$8.79

14" Pizza

$13.59

18" Pizza

$18.29

Cheesy Bread

$9.99

9" Specialty Pizza

$10.99

12" Specialty Pizza

$14.79

14" Specialty Pizza

$20.99

18" Specialty Pizza

$26.59

Panzeratti

$11.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and two toppings of your choice stuffed into a 9" pizza dough, folded over, brushed with butter and garlic seasoning.

9" 1/2 Spclty/ 1/2 Top

$8.00

12" 1/2 Spclty/ 1/2 Top

$12.00

14" 1/2 Spclty/ 1/2 Top

$16.00

18" 1/2 Spclty/ 1/2 Top

$22.00

Pizza Bread

$10.99

9” Additional Topping

12” Additional Topping

14” Additional Topping

18” Additional Topping

Kids

KID Chicken Chunks

$6.99

KID Spaghetti

$6.99

KID 9" Pizza

$6.99

KID Mac & Cheese

$6.99

KID PB & J

$6.99

KID Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

KID Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$11.99

Cinnamon Streusel Muffin

$7.99
Bluberry Cobbler Muffin

Bluberry Cobbler Muffin

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Hancock County Sports Hall of Fame

Location

10280 W US Rt 224, Findlay, OH 45840

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

