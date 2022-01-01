Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Too Much Sauce

review star

No reviews yet

Too Much Sauce

ORLANDO, FL 32803

Order Again

SIGNATURE BOWLS

Buffalo Chicken

$7.50

Brian Shields

$8.50

Sheriff Mina

$8.50

Power Bowl

$8.99

* Chief Rolón

$8.99

Fire Chief

$7.99

Sauce Of Border

$8.99

* Beef Stroganoff

$7.99

* KOWBOY

$8.50

Low Carb

$8.99

Luau Pork

$8.50

* Jorge's Mojo

$8.99

Poke Bowl

$9.50

* Jambalaya

$8.99

* Honey Sriracha

$8.99

* Bruschetta

$8.99

* Under The SauSea

$8.50

* KETO

$8.99

* Mediterranean

$8.99

* Cauli-Vegan

$8.99

Lamb Special

$8.99

MCA

$7.99

MYO

Small Bowl

$7.99

REGULAR BOWL

$9.99

KID'S BOWL

Kid's Bowl

$4.99

Yuca

* 3 Yuca

$2.50

* 5 Yuca

$3.99

* 10 Yuca

$7.49

* 15 Yuca

$9.95

* 20 Yuca

$12.99

* 25 Yuca

$16.75

* 30 Yuca

$18.95

BEVERAGES

Soda / Teas

$2.40

Bottle Water

$1.99

Bubly 12oz CAN

$2.40

Power Punch

$2.99

Passion Fruit Juice

$2.99

Bang

$3.59

*Wings

* 5 Wings

$7.50

* 10 Wings

$13.99

* 15 Wings

$20.99

* 20 Wings

$27.99

* 25 Wings

$34.99

* 30 Wings

$41.99

VEGAN

Vegan Small

$9.99

VEGAN REGULAR

$10.99

Bases

Beans *Side*

$1.99

Brown Rice (Side)

$1.99

Cauliflower Rice (Side)

$2.00

Cole Slaw (Side)

$1.00

Kale Salad (Side)

$1.99

Lettuce (Side)

$1.99

Noodles (Side)

$1.99

Quinoa (Side)

$2.99

Spinach (Side)

$1.00

White Rice (Side)

$1.99

Veggies

Beets (Side)

$1.99

BROCCOLI (Side)

$1.99

* Brussels (Side)

$1.99

Carrots (Side)

$1.99

Corn&Bean (Side)

$1.99

Cucumber (Side)

$1.99

GREEN BEANS (Side)

$1.99

MUSHROOM (Side)

$1.99

* Parm. Potatoes (Side)

$1.99

* Plantains(3) - Side

$1.99

Sweet Potatoes (Side)

$1.99

Zucchini (Side)

$1.99

Sauces

Beet it Up (Side)

$0.50

Blue Cheese (Side)

$0.50

Buffalo (Side)

$0.50

Cajun (Side)

$0.50

Chimichurri (Side)

$0.50

Chipotle BBQ (Side)

$0.50

Coconut Ginger (Side)

$0.50

Creamy Jalapeño (Side)

$0.50

Cucumber Wasabi (Side)

$0.50

Greek Herbs (Side)

$0.50

Honey Srirracha (Side)

$0.50

Italian (Side)

$0.50

Pineapple BBQ (Side)

$0.50

Ranch (Side)

$0.50

Stroganoff (Side)

$0.50

Texas Horseradish (Side)

$0.50

Toppings

Celery (Side)

Mex Cheese (Side)

$0.50

Onions (SIde)

Sour Cream (Side)

$0.50

Feta (Side)

$0.75

Guacamole (Side)

$1.50

Grape Tomatoes (Side)

$1.00

Pico de Gallo (Side)

$1.00

Protein*

1/2 Beef (Side)

$2.50

1/2 Chicken (Side)

$2.50

*1 Egg (Side)

$0.99

* 1/2 Mahi

$3.00

*1/2 Pollock (Side)

$2.50

1/2 Poke Tuna "Side"

$3.00

1/2 Pork (Side)

$2.50

* 1\2 Salmon

$3.00

* 5 Shrimps (Sides)

$3.50

* 8 Shrimps* (Side)

$4.75

* 1/2 Tofu (Side)

$2.00

* Meatballs (3)

$2.75

* Meatballs (4)

$3.50

* Vegan Sausage (4)

$2.75

FREE SODA

Jamaica (FREE)

Horchata (FREE)

ICE CREAM BOWL

Ice Cream Bowl

$3.99

* Amy's Skilet Sundae

$4.99

COOKIES

Cookie GF

$1.25

Dessert

Brownie

$2.99

Marshmallow

$2.99

Decadence Cake

$3.99

Retail Items

Shirt

$10.00

Hat

$5.00

Sauce Gift Box

$19.99

Hot Sauce Bottle

Bottle #1 Mild & Tangy

$5.99

Bottle #3 Caribbean Papaya & Chili

$5.99

Bottle #3 Green Jalapeño

$5.99

Bottle #3 Strawberry Serrano

$5.99

Bottle #4 Red Jalapeño

$5.99

Bottle #5 Florida Citrus

$5.99

Bottle #5 Thai Asian Ginger

$5.99

Bottle #7 Habanero & Carrot

$5.99

Bottle # 8 Jamaican Curry

$5.99

Bottle #10 Smoky Chipotle

$5.99

Bottle #10+ Scorpion Pepper

$5.99

MYO Catering

Catering for 10

$109.99

Signature Party

Latin Bowl Party for 10

$119.99

Lean / Keto Party for 10

$119.99

Mediterranean Party For 10

$129.99

Veggie Party for 10`

$109.99

Signature Party

$109.99

LATIN SPECIAL

Latin Deal

$4.99

GREEK SPECIAL

Greek Special

$5.99

RED HOUSE SPECIAL

RED HOUSE SPECIAL

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Too Much Sauce, ORLANDO, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery
Too Much Sauce image
Too Much Sauce image
Too Much Sauce image

