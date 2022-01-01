Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toodies Kitchen - Trailer

review star

No reviews yet

705 East Lewis Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Okra
Smac & Cheese
Traditional Wings

Appetizer

Tacos

$1.99

Onion & Cilantro or Lettuce & Tomatoes

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Cheese Sour Cream Choice of Meat

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$5.99

Entrees

Catfish

Catfish

$15.99

Comes with two sides

Perch

$15.99

Comes with two sides

Whiting

$15.99

Comes with two sides

Southern Fried Chicken wings (4)

Southern Fried Chicken wings (4)

$15.99

Comes with two sides

Seafood

4oz Fried Lobster Tail (2)

$39.99

Comes with two sides

4oz Fried Lobster Tail (1)

$19.99

Catfish Filet

$6.00

Perch Fillet

$6.00

Whiting Filet

$6.00

Favorites

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$11.99

Beef Lettuce Cheese Sour Cream Pico Salsa

Hobo Loaded Potatoes

$11.99

Choice of meat Cheese Sour Cream

Sandwhich

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Toasted Bun mayo american cheese onion & bell peppers

Shrimp Philly

$13.99

Toasted Bun, American cheese onion & bell peppers

Burgers

Toodie's Deluxe Burger

$13.99

Biroche Bun, Angus Beef Patty,Lettuce,Tomato,Egg,Swiss Cheese

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Brioche Bun,Angus Beef Patty,Lettuce,Tomato,Pickles,Onions

Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Brioche Bun,Angus Beef Patty,Lettuce,Tomato,Pickles,Onions

Sides

Smac & Cheese

$7.00+

Small

Candied Yams

$5.00+

Small

Soulful Seasoned Greens

$5.00+

Small

Onion Rings

$3.99+

French Fries

$3.99+

Fried Okra

$5.99+

Breads

Corn Bread

$1.25+

Dinner Rolls

$1.00+

Texas Toast

$1.25

Desserts

Good Ole Banana Pudding

$6.00

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$6.00

Oreo Crunch Cake

$6.00

Peach Cobbler Nachos

$9.99

COMES WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM

Drinks

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Mt.Dew

Mt.Dew

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00
Water

Water

$2.00
kool-Aid

kool-Aid

$2.99

Seasonings

Toodie's All Purpose Seasoning

$9.99

Wings

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

Sauces

Side of Honey BBQ

$1.00

Side of Hot BBQ

$1.00

Side of Sweet Chili

$1.00

Side of Sweet Heat

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Side of Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Side of Buffalo Ranch

$1.00

Side of Toodies Jus Blaze

$1.00

Side of Mild

$1.00

Side of Syrup

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Syrup

$1.00

Side of Tartar

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Toodie's Kitchen offer exceptional customer service, our food has always added tremendous value to our customers everyday life. We always strive to give the best high-quality services to our customers & employees.

Location

705 East Lewis Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lewis Street Grill
orange starNo Reviews
425 E Lewis St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Toodie's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
705 E. Lewis st Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Summit City Brewerks - 1501 E Berry St #106
orange starNo Reviews
1501 E Berry St #106 Fort Wayne, IN 46803
View restaurantnext
REBUILDING Saisaki - 200 E. Main Street, Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
200 E. Main Street, Suite 120 Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
NAWA - Fort Wayne on the Landing
orange starNo Reviews
126 W. Columbia St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Bistro Nota
orange star4.7 • 63
620 S Calhoun St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Wayne

Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Copper Spoon
orange star4.8 • 1,579
301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100 Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Fort Wayne
orange star4.3 • 1,281
2886 E Dupont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Trubble Brewing - Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,054
2725 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46807
View restaurantnext
Mercado OTL
orange star5.0 • 862
111 w Columbia St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Wayne
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Lima
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston