TOOHEYS BUTCHERY AND BISTRO
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
MAUI'S BEST AND ONLY BUTCHER SHOP
Location
824 Kokomo Road, Haiku, HI 96708
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Paia Fishmarket & Restaurant - 100 Hana Highway
No Reviews
100 Hana Highway Paia, HI 96779
View restaurant