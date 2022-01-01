Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toomey Tap Room

review star

No reviews yet

300 South Lamar BLVD

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

12 Wings
Kerbey Queso
Fries

CANS

Modelo

$6.00

Mexican pilsner | 4.4% | Modelo | Mexico

Hoppy Duck IPA

$6.00

IPA | 6.5% | Texas Beer Co. | Austin, TX

Corona

$6.00

pale lager | 4.5% | Modelo | Mexico

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Bock | 4.3% | Spoetzl | Shiner, TX

Twisted X Brewing MCCONAUHAZE

$6.00

Redbud Berliner Weisse Pomegranate Lychee

$5.50

Aquabrew Blonde 5.2%

$5.50

Lone Star 16oz

$5.00

Lager | 4.7% | Pabst Brewing | San Antonio, Tx

Miller Lite

$5.00

Light Lager | 4.2% | Miller Brewing | Milwaukee, Wi

Bud Light 16oz

$5.00

Light Lager | 4.2% | Anheuser-Busch | St. Louis, Mo

Michelob Ultra 12oz

$5.00

Lager | 4.7% | Pabst Brewing | San Antonio, Tx

SELTZER & MIMOSAS

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00Out of stock

White Claw Watermelon

$6.50

JuneShine Mango Daydream

$6.50Out of stock

CANNED WINE

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

SNACKS

Kerbey Queso

Kerbey Queso

$9.00

guacamole, pico de gallo, corn chips

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

house made beef chili, Kerbey queso

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$8.00

choice of Victory Sauce or ranch

Fries

Fries

$6.00

garlic parmesan, serves 2-3, choice of Victory Sauce or ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

choice of Victory Sauce or ranch

BURGERS

Toomey Classic

Toomey Classic

$8.00

shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, victory sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, victory sauce

Guacamole Burger

Guacamole Burger

$9.00

shredded lettuce, victory sauce, tomato, guacamole, pico de gallo

Chili Cheese Fries Burger

Chili Cheese Fries Burger

$9.00

tomato, onion, chili, fries, cheddar cheese

BBQ Cheeseburger

BBQ Cheeseburger

$9.00

bbq sauce, chedder cheese, coleslaw & Pickles

New Mexico Burger

New Mexico Burger

$9.00

shredded lettuce, tomato, grilled poblano pepper, Kerbey queso, tortilla chips

Tomato Jam & Bacon Burger

Tomato Jam & Bacon Burger

$9.00

shreded lettuce, victory sauce, tomato, onion, tomato jam, bacon

Black Bean Veggie Burger

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$9.00

shredded lettuce, vitory sauce, tomato, onion, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

sliced avocado, pickles, cole slaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

shredded lettuce, victory sauce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado

WIENERS & WINGS

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.50
12 Wings

12 Wings

$17.00
Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.00

chili, cheddar cheese, onions

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$8.50

tomato, onion, mustard, pickle, peppers, relish

Classic Dog

Classic Dog

$7.00

mustard, diced onions,sweet relish

6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00
12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

SOUPS + SALADS

Bowl Beef Chili

Bowl Beef Chili

$6.95

cheese and onions

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$6.00

boiled egg, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese

House Garden Salad

$7.00

cucumber, tomato, yellow bell pepper, avocado, carrots, onions, croutons

LITTLE SLUGGERS

Kids Boneless Wings

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.00

served with fries

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

Plain. Served with fries

The Lil' Dude

The Lil' Dude

$6.00

cheeseburger with fries.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

