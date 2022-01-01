Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toon Town Pizzeria 1726 E Church ST, Jacksonville, FL 32202

1726 East Church Street

Jacksonville, FL 32202

904 Special

904 Combo

$9.04

Large Fountain Upgrade

$0.59

Fountain Refill

$0.50

Starters

Crustless Pizza Bowl

$10.00

GARLIC BREAD

$3.59

Toasted hoagie roll brushed with fresh garlic butter and a side of house marinara

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$4.99

House blend of garlic butter, seasonings and mozzarella cheese bread and baked

Salads

CAESAR SALAD

$5.99

Crisp romain lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with croutons, finished with Parmesan cheese.

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

$8.89

Sub roll with in house marinara and meatballs, then baked and topped with mozzarella.

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.89

Several with in-house marinara, seasoned fried chicken, then topped with mozzarella and baked.

Italian Sub

$9.00

Sub roll filled with ham, salami, pepperoni’s and provolone cheese. Then baked and finished with our house oil and vinegar.

Pizzas

Slice of the Week

$5.95

CHEESE SLICE

$3.95

Pizza by the slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.95

Single topping slice

Elmer Fudd (supreme) Slice

$5.95

TAZ (meat lovers) Slice

$5.95

Space Jam Slice (roasted red peppers,garlic,bacon,feta)

$5.95

Porky Pig Slice (pineapple/ham)

$5.95

Slice with 2+ topping or specialty

ToonTown slice(margarita)

$5.95

Bugs Bunny Slice (veggie)

$5.95

Foghorn Leghorn Slice (Buffalo chicken, white base)

$5.95

Pizza of the Week

$25.69

CHEESE PIZZA

$17.95

Our house marinara topped with mozzarella cheese.

WHITE PIZZA

$19.95

Premium ricotta base topped with mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and olive oil.

CUSTOM BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$17.95

18" pizza with a single topping of choice

ELMER FUDD (SUPREME PIZZA)

$25.69

Talked with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green pepper, garlic and extra cheese.

TAZ (MEAT PIZZA)

$25.69

Topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef.

PORKY PIG (HAWAIIAN PIZZA)

$24.69

Topped with mozzarella, pineapples, bacon and Canadian ham.

TOON TOWN (MARGARITA PIZZA)

$25.69

Topped with mozzarella, garlic, EVOO, garlic and fresh basil.

BUGS BUNNY (VEGGIE PIZZA)

$24.69

Topped with spinach, tomato, black olives, mushrooms, onion and green pepper.

FOGHORN LEGHORN (BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA)

$25.69

Topped with mozzarella, chicken, green pepper, onion and drizzled with buffalo sauce.

Drinks

12oz SODA CAN

$1.89

GATORADE BTL

$2.89

WATER BTL

$1.89

MONSTER

$2.79

2 LITER SODA

$3.99

MEDIUM FOUNTAIN

$1.79

LARGE FOUNTAIN

$2.29

FOUNTAIN REFILL

$0.50

Alcoholic Beverages

Babe Rose w Bubbles

$6.00

250ml can

Bud LT

$3.00

16 oz aluminum bottle

Ultra

$3.50

Nutrl

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

So-Co

$4.00

Bud bucket of 6

$22.00

Ultra bucket of 6

$26.00

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Small Ranch

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Hot Honey Buffalo

$1.00

Cajun Ranch

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan Dust

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Oil/Vinegar

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$0.50

RRP Flake

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Slice

$3.25

Hawaiian Slice

$3.50

Caesar Salad

$4.25

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a fast casual family friendly environment located downtown Jacksonville in the shipyards. Just two blocks from the Jaguars stadium; come see us on game days! When you see the huge graffiti'd warehouse, you found us... Toon Town Pizzeria Pizza for all characters!

Location

1726 East Church Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Directions

