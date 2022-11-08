Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Toosso Pakistani Kitchen

5290 Randolph Rd

Rockville, MD 20852

Food

Zeera Aloo Roll

$6.00

Potatoes sautéed with cumin and spices.

Channa Masala Roll

$6.00

Chickpeas sautéed with onion and spices.

Dum Keema Roll

$6.90

Ground beef prepared with garlic, ginger, and spices.

Tikka Boti Roll

Tikka Boti Roll

$6.90

Grilled chicken marinated in yogurt and ground spices.

Malai Murghi Roll

Malai Murghi Roll

$6.90

Grilled chicken marinated in yogurt, green chili, garlic, and cream.

Reshmi Kebab Roll

$6.90

Grilled ground beef kebab marinated in spices.

Zeera Aloo Bowl

Zeera Aloo Bowl

$6.50

Potatoes sautéed with cumin and spices.

Channa Masala Bowl

Channa Masala Bowl

$6.50

Chickpeas sautéed with onion and spices.

Dum Keema Bowl

Dum Keema Bowl

$8.75

Ground beef prepared with garlic, ginger, herbs, and spices.

Karahi Kofta Bowl

Karahi Kofta Bowl

$8.75

Seasoned beef meatballs in a light tomato sauce.

Biryani

Biryani

$10.50

Basmati rice and chicken prepared with herbs and secret spices.

Bun Kebab

Bun Kebab

$4.75

Pakistani sandwich consisting of a spicy beef or potato patty, onions, and chutney.

Bun Kebab Special

$11.00

2 bun kebabs with a side of mirchi fries.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Half chicken marinated in ground spices, yogurt, and grilled to perfection. Served with spicy tamarind chutney and roti. Naan available on the weekends.

Fried Chicken Special (6 piece meal with mirchi fries)

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Corn Soup

$5.50Out of stock

Sides

Pakoras

Pakoras

$4.50

Veggies crisped in batter with spices and herbs.

Samosas

Samosas

$3.65

Spiced beef or lentils filled in a triangular pastry.

Mirchi Fries

Mirchi Fries

$3.50

Fresh cut fries with a hint of spices.

Channa Chaat

Channa Chaat

$6.25

Chickpeas, potatoes, crunchy chips and onions in yogurt and spicy sweet chutney.

Dahi Baray

Dahi Baray

$6.25

Gram flour dumplings in sweet yogurt topped with sweet chutney and chest masala.

Roti

Roti

$1.50

White Rice

$4.00
Aloo Side

Aloo Side

$5.00
Channa Side

Channa Side

$5.00

Chutney

$0.25

Paan

$2.25Out of stock

Aloo Samosa 2

$3.50Out of stock

Egg Rolls 3

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Patties 3

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Patties 6

$9.99Out of stock

Naan

$1.75

Combos

Zeera Aloo Roll, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$8.99

Channa Masala Roll, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$8.99

Dum Keema Roll, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$9.99

Tikka Boti Roll, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$9.99

Malai Murghi Roll, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$9.99

Reshmi Kebab Roll, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$9.99

Zeera Aloo Bowl, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$9.50

Channa Masala Bowl, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$9.50

Karahi Kofta Bowl, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$11.75

Dum Keema Bowl, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$11.75

Biryani Bowl, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$13.99

Chicken Tikka, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$16.99

Dessert

Faluda

Faluda

$6.99
Kulfi

Kulfi

$3.95

Beverages

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.75
Chai

Chai

$2.25
Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.75
Water

Water

$2.25
Bottle Fanta

Bottle Fanta

$2.25
Bottle Sprite

Bottle Sprite

$2.25
Bottle Coke

Bottle Coke

$2.25
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$2.25
Pakola

Pakola

$1.50

Apple Cidra

$1.25
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Toosso is an urban way of experiencing the traditional tastes of Pakistan.

5290 Randolph Rd, Rockville, MD 20852

Directions

Toosso Pakistani Kitchen image
Toosso Pakistani Kitchen image
Toosso Pakistani Kitchen image

