Middle Eastern

Toosso Pakistani Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

20921 Davenport Dr unit 127

Sterling, VA 20165

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka
Tikka Boti Roll
Biryani

Food

Zeera Aloo Roll

$6.00

Potatoes sautéed with cumin and spices.

Channa Masala Roll

$6.00

Chickpeas sautéed with onion and spices.

Dum Keema Roll

$6.90

Ground beef prepared with garlic, ginger, and spices.

Tikka Boti Roll

Tikka Boti Roll

$6.50

Grilled chicken marinated in yogurt and ground spices.

Malai Murghi Roll

Malai Murghi Roll

$6.90

Grilled chicken marinated in yogurt, green chili, garlic, and cream.

Reshmi Kebab Roll

Reshmi Kebab Roll

$6.90

Grilled ground beef kebab marinated in spices.

Zeera Aloo Bowl

Zeera Aloo Bowl

$6.50

Potatoes sautéed with cumin and spices.

Channa Masala Bowl

Channa Masala Bowl

$6.50

Chickpeas sautéed with onion and spices.

Dum Keema Bowl

Dum Keema Bowl

$8.75

Ground beef prepared with garlic, ginger, herbs, and spices.

Karahi Kofta Bowl

Karahi Kofta Bowl

$8.75

Seasoned beef meatballs in a light tomato sauce.

Biryani

Biryani

$10.50

Basmati rice and chicken prepared with herbs and secret spices.

Bun Kebab

Bun Kebab

$4.75

Pakistani sandwich consisting of a spicy beef or potato patty, onions, and chutney.

Bun Kebab Special

$11.00

2 bun kebabs with a side of mirchi fries.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Half chicken marinated in ground spices, yogurt, and grilled to perfection. Served with spicy tamarind chutney and roti. Naan available on the weekends.

Chicken Soup

$5.50Out of stock

Sides

Pakoras

Pakoras

$4.50

Veggies crisped in batter with spices and herbs.

Samosas

Samosas

$3.65

Spiced beef or lentils filled in a triangular pastry.

Mirchi Fries

Mirchi Fries

$3.50

Fresh cut fries with a hint of spices.

Channa Chaat

Channa Chaat

$6.25

Chickpeas, potatoes, crunchy chips and onions in yogurt and spicy sweet chutney.

Dahi Baray

Dahi Baray

$6.25

Gram flour dumplings in sweet yogurt topped with sweet chutney and chest masala.

Roti

Roti

$1.50

White Rice

$4.00
Aloo Side

Aloo Side

$4.50
Channa Side

Channa Side

$5.00

Chutney

$0.25

8 oz Chutney

$2.50

16 oz Chutney

$5.00

32 oz Chutney

$10.00

Puri

$1.75Out of stock

Aloo Samosa

$3.75Out of stock

Egg Roll 3

$5.50Out of stock

Aloo Samosa 2

$3.75Out of stock

Patties 3

$5.50Out of stock

Patties 6

$10.50Out of stock

Combos

Zeera Aloo Roll, Mirchi Fires, Fountain Soda

$8.20Out of stock

Channa Masala Roll, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$8.20Out of stock

Dum Keema Roll, Mirchi Fires, Fountain Soda

$9.80Out of stock

Tikka Boti Roll, Mirchi Fires, Fountain Soda

$9.80Out of stock

Malai Murghi Roll, Mirchi Fires, Fountain Soda

$9.80Out of stock

Reshmi Kebab Roll, Mirchi Fires, Fountain Soda

$9.80Out of stock

Zeera Aloo Bowl, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$8.50Out of stock

Channa Masala Bowl, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$8.50Out of stock

Karahi Kofta Bowl, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$10.75Out of stock

Dum Keema Bowl, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$10.75Out of stock

Biryani Bowl, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Tikka, Mirchi Fries, Fountain Soda

$14.99Out of stock

Dessert

Faluda

Faluda

$6.99
Kulfi

Kulfi

$3.95

Paan

$2.75

Beverages

Chai

Chai

$2.25
Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50Out of stock
Water

Water

$2.25
Bottle Fanta

Bottle Fanta

$2.25
Bottle Sprite

Bottle Sprite

$2.25
Bottle Coke

Bottle Coke

$2.25
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$2.25
Pakola

Pakola

$1.50
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.75

Weekend

Nihari

Nihari

$15.75

Tender beef shank cooked in gravy with spices and herbs.

Haleem

Haleem

$12.99

Lentils and beef slow-cooked with spices, garnished with lemon, ginger, and fried onion.

Naan

Naan

$1.75

Desserts

Paan

Paan

$2.79
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Toosso is an urban way of experiencing the traditional tastes of Pakistan.

Website

Location

20921 Davenport Dr unit 127, Sterling, VA 20165

Directions

Toosso Pakistani Kitchen image
Toosso Pakistani Kitchen image
Toosso Pakistani Kitchen image

