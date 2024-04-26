- Home
- /
- Murfreesboro
- /
- Toots - West - 4213 Franklin Rd
Toots - West 4213 Franklin Rd
No reviews yet
4213 Franklin Rd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
WINGS & FINGERS
- 5 Famous Buffalo Wings$6.58
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!
- 10 Famous Buffalo Wings$12.69
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!
- 15 Famous Buffalo Wings$17.76
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!
- 20 Famous Buffalo Wings$24.13
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!
- 50 Famous Buffalo Wings$57.75
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!
- 5 Buffalo Fingers$6.58
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!
- 10 Buffalo Fingers$12.69
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!
- 15 Buffalo Fingers$17.76
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!
- 20 Buffalo Fingers$24.13
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!
- 50 Buffalo Fingers$57.75
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!
- LARGE PARTY
- PARTY END
APPETIZERS
- CELERY PLATE$2.99
8 PIECES OF CELERY WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
- TRICYCLE SAMPLER PLATTER$14.85
PICK ANY 3 OF THE FOLLOWING: • 5 Buffalo Fingers, Fried Dill Pickles,5 Famous Buffalo Wings, 4 Mozzarella Cheesesticks,3 Loaded Potato Skins, Onion Straws, Onion Rings.
- FRIED CHEESESTICKS$8.79
Eight Mozzarella sticks hot from the fryer. Seved with Marinara sauce.
- CHILI$6.30
CHICKEN OR BEEF, Served with your choice of onions, jalapeno peppers, and shredded cheddar cheese.
- SMALL CHILI NACHO$9.00
Your choice of CHICKEN OR BEEF chili, fried tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese jalapenos, fresh salsa. Add lettuce, sour cream, guacamole
- LARGE CHILI NACHO$12.05
Your choice of CHICKEN OR BEEF chili, fried tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese jalapenos, fresh salsa. Add lettuce, sour cream, guacamole.
- SMALL FAMOUS FRIED DILL PICKLES$5.96
So light and airy they almost float off the basket! Served with your favorite dressing.
- LARGE FAMOUS FRIED DILL PICKLES$7.77
So light and airy they almost float off the basket! Served with your favorite dressing.
- LOADED POTATO SKINS$8.78
Loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon pieces, and served with sour cream.
- CHIPS AND SALSA$3.98
House made chips and salsa.
- OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL$12.59+
- LARGE PARTY
- PARTY END
SALADS
- GRILLED CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD$13.58
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken strips, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
- CHICKEN FINGER SALAD$13.25
Fried or grilled chicken fingers, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Shaken with your choice of sauce: add $1.50.
- SEAFOOD SALAD$13.67
Chilled seashell pasta, shrimp, and crabmeat blended with our own special seasonings. Served on a bed of mixed greens with red onion, red grapes, egg, with your choice of dressing.
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.67
A mix of iceberg and romaine, grilled chicken tenders, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese.
- BUFFALO BLEU CHICKEN SALAD$13.90
Fried or grilled chicken fingers, shaken in your favorite sauce, with bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.