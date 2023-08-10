Top bar & restaurant 6160 W TROPICANA AV E-8
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
[FOOD]
Salad
1/2 Arugula salad
Lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, feta cheese, oil and vinegar
1/2 Caesar salad
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, homemade dressing
1/2 TOP salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese, olive oil
Arugula
Lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, feta cheese, chia seeds, oil and vinegar.
Burrata
Creamy burrata cheese, arugula, tomatoes, basil, oil, balsamic glaze
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce hearts, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, homemade dressing.
TOP Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese, olive oil.
Appetizers
Assorted Olives
Mediterranean assorted marinated olives, warm pita bread.
Calamari Fritti
Fried calamari, lemon, spicy tomato sauce.
Fra Diavola
Choice of seafood, white wine, garlic, onion, basil, spicy tomato broth.
Fried Zucchini
Crispy fried zucchini, yogurt with garlic and dill on the side.
Grilled Octopus
Grilled octopus served with grilled vegetables.
Guacamole And Chips
Homemade guacamole with chips.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
French fries topped with truffle oil and parmesan cheese
Shrimp Cocktail (6)
Poached shrimp (6), cocktail sauce, lemon wedge.
Shrimp Scampi (6)
6 poached shrimp served in lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce.
Steak Tacos (3)
Grilled steak, corn tortilla, pico de gallo, red salsa.
Wings
Chicken wings served with fresh celery, carrots, ranch or blue cheese sauce.
Entree
5 Lamb Chops With
ALL TOGETHER AT THE SAME TIME!!
Black Seafood Risotto
Squid ink, arborio rice, mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, lobster broth.
Cevapi
10 pc of mixed beef,veal and lamb meat served in homemade bread
Grilled Branzino/No side
Grilled branzino, served with olive oil, garlic and parsley sauce.
Lamb Chops/Potatoes
6 lamb chops served with sauteed potatoes and mushroom sauce
Pork Chop (1) With
Pork Chop/Potatoes
Center cut pork chop seasoned in traditional herbs, served with roasted potatoes
Ribeye (1) With
Ribeye/Potatoes
USDA Prime 16oz steak, grilled and served with rosemary potatoes
Salmon (1) With
Salmon/Spinach
Grilled salmon, served with sauteed spinach
Sea Salt Branzino/No Side
Seafood risotto
Arborio rice, mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, lobster broth
TOP burger
1/2 Portion Cevapi
Small branzino
Small Branzino Salt Baked
Pizza
Dessert
Sides
1/2 Salad Side
Add feta
French fries
Fries with feta
Grilled veggies Side
Roasted potatoes Side
Sour cream Side
Mayonnaise Side
Hot sauce Side
Balsamic Side
Bowl of rice Side
Sauteed Mushrooms Side
Mashed Potatoes Side
Asparagus Side
Sauteed Spinach Side
1/2 Lemon Side
Whole Lemon Side
Lepinja Side
No side
Lunch Menu
10'' Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil
BLT
sourdough, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Calamari
fried calamari, lemon, spicy tomato sauce
Fettuccine alfredo
cream, parmesan cheese
Fettuccine Shrimp Scampi
sauteed shrimp, garlic, lemon, butter, white wine sauce over fettuccine
Fried Zucchini
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
French, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, mayo
Grilled Salmon
grilled salmon filet, lemon butter sauce, served with sauteed spinach
Guacamole & Chips
Lox Bagel
plain bagel, cream cheese, tomato, smoked salmon and capers
NY Steak sandwich
French, Swiss cheese, grilled onion
Portabello Sandwich
Brioche bun, grilled onion, Swiss cheese, roasted peppers
Prosciutto sandwich
French, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, olive oil
Shrimp Cocktail
poached shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon wedge
Steak tacos(3)
grilled steak, corn tortilla, pico de gallo, red salsa
Top burger
brioche bun, 8oz agnus patty, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion
Truffle Fries
Truffle oil, parmesan, cilantro, mayo
Turkey sandwich
French, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, onion, mayo