[FOOD]

Soup

Chicken Soup

$5.00+

Soup OTD

$5.00+

Salad

1/2 Arugula salad

$7.00

Lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, feta cheese, oil and vinegar

1/2 Caesar salad

$5.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, homemade dressing

1/2 TOP salad

$5.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese, olive oil

Arugula

$12.00

Lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, feta cheese, chia seeds, oil and vinegar.

Burrata

$14.00

Creamy burrata cheese, arugula, tomatoes, basil, oil, balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce hearts, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, homemade dressing.

TOP Salad

$10.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese, olive oil.

Appetizers

Assorted Olives

$8.00

Mediterranean assorted marinated olives, warm pita bread.

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Fried calamari, lemon, spicy tomato sauce.

Fra Diavola

$15.00

Choice of seafood, white wine, garlic, onion, basil, spicy tomato broth.

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Crispy fried zucchini, yogurt with garlic and dill on the side.

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

Grilled octopus served with grilled vegetables.

Guacamole And Chips

$10.00

Homemade guacamole with chips.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

French fries topped with truffle oil and parmesan cheese

Shrimp Cocktail (6)

$16.00

Poached shrimp (6), cocktail sauce, lemon wedge.

Shrimp Scampi (6)

$16.00

6 poached shrimp served in lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce.

Steak Tacos (3)

$15.00

Grilled steak, corn tortilla, pico de gallo, red salsa.

Wings

$10.00+

Chicken wings served with fresh celery, carrots, ranch or blue cheese sauce.

Entree

...............

5 Lamb Chops With

$22.00

ALL TOGETHER AT THE SAME TIME!!

Black Seafood Risotto

$32.00

Squid ink, arborio rice, mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, lobster broth.

Cevapi

$17.00

10 pc of mixed beef,veal and lamb meat served in homemade bread

Grilled Branzino/No side

$32.00

Grilled branzino, served with olive oil, garlic and parsley sauce.

Lamb Chops/Potatoes

$32.00

6 lamb chops served with sauteed potatoes and mushroom sauce

Pork Chop (1) With

$19.00

Pork Chop/Potatoes

$24.00

Center cut pork chop seasoned in traditional herbs, served with roasted potatoes

Ribeye (1) With

$31.00

Ribeye/Potatoes

$39.00

USDA Prime 16oz steak, grilled and served with rosemary potatoes

Salmon (1) With

$17.00

Salmon/Spinach

$19.00

Grilled salmon, served with sauteed spinach

Sea Salt Branzino/No Side

$36.00

Seafood risotto

$28.00

Arborio rice, mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, lobster broth

TOP burger

$15.00

1/2 Portion Cevapi

$12.00

Small branzino

$22.00

Small Branzino Salt Baked

$26.00

Pizza

Margherita

$12.00+

Pasta

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$22.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$14.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.95

Biscuit cake

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Day & Night

$6.95

2 Crepes

$8.95

1 Crepe

$4.50

Cheesecake

$6.95

Birthday dessert

Tres Leche

$6.95

Sides

1/2 Salad Side

$6.00

Add feta

$1.50

French fries

$6.00

Fries with feta

$7.50

Grilled veggies Side

$6.00

Roasted potatoes Side

$6.00

Sour cream Side

$0.50

Mayonnaise Side

$0.50

Hot sauce Side

$0.50

Balsamic Side

$0.50

Bowl of rice Side

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms Side

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes Side

$6.00

Asparagus Side

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach Side

$6.00

1/2 Lemon Side

$0.50

Whole Lemon Side

$0.95

Lepinja Side

$3.00

No side

Breakfast

Omelette

$7.00

Egg

$3.00

Steak And Eggs

$20.00

Lunch Menu

10'' Margherita

$12.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil

BLT

$10.00

sourdough, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Calamari

$16.00

fried calamari, lemon, spicy tomato sauce

Fettuccine alfredo

$14.00

cream, parmesan cheese

Fettuccine Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

sauteed shrimp, garlic, lemon, butter, white wine sauce over fettuccine

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

French, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, mayo

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

grilled salmon filet, lemon butter sauce, served with sauteed spinach

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

Lox Bagel

$15.00

plain bagel, cream cheese, tomato, smoked salmon and capers

NY Steak sandwich

$18.00

French, Swiss cheese, grilled onion

Portabello Sandwich

$14.00

Brioche bun, grilled onion, Swiss cheese, roasted peppers

Prosciutto sandwich

$16.00

French, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, olive oil

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

poached shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon wedge

Steak tacos(3)

$15.00

grilled steak, corn tortilla, pico de gallo, red salsa

Top burger

$15.00

brioche bun, 8oz agnus patty, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Truffle oil, parmesan, cilantro, mayo

Turkey sandwich

$12.00

French, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, onion, mayo

Wings

$10.00+

[DRINKS]

Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Hot chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

N/A beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Aqua Panna Big

$6.00

Coca-Cola Btl

$4.00

Coca-Cola Can

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Fanta Btl

$4.00

Fiji Water Small

$3.50

Fresh Juice

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Glass of water

Iced tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Perier Small

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino Big

$6.00

Sprite Btl

$4.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Btl water small

$2.50

Tonic water

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Beer

Domestic Beer

$4.95

Draft Beer

$4.95+

Imported Beer

$5.95

N/A Beer

$6.95

Wine

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

Santa Margarita Pinot grigio

$9.00

Silverado Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Stella Rosa W

$8.00

House White

$5.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Copola Cardonnay

$8.00

J.Lohr Chardonnay

$8.00

Rose Josh

$8.00

Robert Mondavi Cab

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Stella Rosa R

$8.00

House Red

$5.00

Chianti Basilica

$10.00

Chianti Bellini

$10.00

Kendall Jackson

$29.00

Sauvignon Blanc Silverado

$30.00

Santa Margarita Pinot grigio

$39.00

Stella Rosa

$30.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Josh Rose

$30.00

Sterling Merlot

$39.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00

Pinot Noir

$35.00

Stela Rosa

$30.00

Robert Mondavi Cab

$30.00

Chateau Haut-Medoc

$45.00

The Prisoner

$79.00

Chianti Basilica

$35.00

Chianti Bellini

$35.00

La Marca Small

$12.00

La Marca Big

$30.00

Moet Rose

$140.00

Veuve Clicquot

$125.00

Wine

$30.00

Cake

$20.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00+

Absolut Citron

$7.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00+

Beluga

$9.00+

Belvedere

$9.00+

Chopin

$9.00+

Ciroc

$9.00+

Ciroc Apple

$9.00+

Ciroc Peach

$9.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Ketel One Cucumber

$8.00+

Stolichinaya

$8.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

Gin

Hendricks

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+