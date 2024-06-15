Top Butcher
7128 West Grand Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Featured Items
- Beef Brisket Sandwich
14 Hr. slow smoked, chopped, and topped with TB Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce, homemade pickles, and slaw on a griddled brioche bun.$12.99
- 2 Meat BBQ Platter
Your choice of our House Smoked Meats..... Brisket, Pork, Pastrami, 4 wings, 1/4 slab of ribs, or Smoked Turkey. With Slaw, bread and choice of side.$15.99
- Side of Mac & Cheese$4.99
All Day Menu
From The Smoker
- Beef Brisket Sandwich
14 Hr. slow smoked, chopped, and topped with TB Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce, homemade pickles, and slaw on a griddled brioche bun.$12.99
- Pastrami Sandwich
14 Hr. house cured, slow smoked, and hand cut. "Reuben" style on a thick cut griddled rye with homemade pickles, slaw, and Top Butcher Sauce.$12.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
14 Hr. slow smoked pork shoulder, pulled, and topped with homemade pickles, slaw, and TB Carolina mustard sauce on a griddled brioche bun.$10.99
- 2 Meat BBQ Platter
Your choice of our House Smoked Meats..... Brisket, Pork, Pastrami, 4 wings, 1/4 slab of ribs, or Smoked Turkey. With Slaw, bread and choice of side.$15.99
- 3 Meat BBQ Platter
Your choice of our House Smoked Meats..... Brisket, Pork, Pastrami, 4 wings, 1/4 slab of ribs, or Smoked Turkey. With Slaw, bread and choice of side.$19.99
- Wings and Fries
8 Wings seasoned and smoked, lightl fried for crispness. Available Dry rubbed, BBQ or buffalo and served with bread, fries and slaw.$11.99
- Ribs and Fries
1/2 slab of baby back ribs dry rubbed and smoked, topped with house BBQ sauce and served with bread, fries and slaw.$13.99
Char Grilled Burgers
- The Fat Butcher
Two half pound patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickles, and Top Butcher Sauce on a griddled brioche bun.$16.99
- Smash burger
Quarter pound burger smashed and topped with American cheese, grilled onions, and Dijon mustard on a griddled brioche bun.$8.99
- Double Smash Burger
Quarter pound burger smashed and topped with American cheese, grilled onions, and Dijon mustard on a griddled brioche bun.$10.99
- The Bacon Cheese
Half pound burger topped with American Cheese, House Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a griddled brioche bun.$13.99
- The Patty Melt
Half pound burger topped with American Cheese and Grilled Onions on griddled Rye Bread.$12.99
- TB Cheeseburger
Two quarter pound patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickles, and Top Butcher Sauce on a griddled brioche bun.$11.99
- TB Single Cheeseburger
Quarter pound patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickles, and Top Butcher Sauce on a griddled brioche bun.$9.99
- Pastrami Smash Burger
Two quarter pound patties smashed and topped with Pastrami, Swiss cheese, and House 1000 on a griddled brioche bun.$12.99
- Single Pastrami Smash Burger
Quarter pound patty smashed and topped with Pastrami, Swiss cheese, and House 1000 on a griddled brioche bun.$10.99
- XL Butcher
Half pound burger topped with American cheese, Brisket, Bacon and BBQ Sauce on a griddled brioche bun.$16.99
- XXL Butcher
2 Half pound burgers topped with American cheese, Brisket, Bacon and BBQ Sauce on a griddled brioche bun.$21.99
- XXXL Butcher
3 Half pound burgers topped with American cheese, Brisket, Bacon and BBQ Sauce on a griddled brioche bun.$26.99
House Specialties
- The Sinatra
Our famous Italian sausage, rolled out and filled with Italian beef, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, giardiniera all rolled up and cooked. Topped with homemade marinara and cheese on a griddled Turano French roll.$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Italian marinated chicken breast served on griddled sourdough panini, and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickles, and Top Butcher Sauce.$9.99
- Chicken Cutlet
Homemade Breaded Chicken Cutlet topped with arugula, tomato, onion, cherry peppers, and lemon aioli on a semolina roll.$10.99
- Italian Beef
Our Famous Italian Beef is seasoned to perfection, slow roasted and thinly sliced. Served on a Turano French roll topped with roasted peppers or giardiniera.$9.99
- Chicken Parm Sandwich
Homemade Breaded Chicken Cutlet topped with homemade marinara sauce and cheese on a semolina roll.$10.99
- Corned Beef Sandwich
14 Hr. house cured, slow smoked, and hand cut. Served on a thick cut griddled rye with Mustard and Swiss Cheese.$12.99
- Turkey Club
House Smoked Turkey Breast topped with house bacon, lettuce, tomato onion and house 1000 served on griddled sourdough panini.$10.99
- The BLT
House cured and smoked bacon, thick sliced and served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, TB Sauce, and a fried green tomato.$10.99
- Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatballs topped with House Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese on a Turano French roll.$10.99
- Sausage Parm Sandwich
Homemade Breaded Sausage Cutlets topped with House Marinara and mozzarella cheese on a semolina roll.$12.99
- TB Steak Sandwich
Grilled skirt steak topped with roasted peppers, and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese on a griddled Turano French roll.$13.99
- Grilled Cheese
Perfect Blend of Artisan Cheeses perfectly melted and served on griddled sourdough panini.$7.99
- Italian Sausage
Our Famous "INTERNATIONAL MEAT COMPANY" Italian Sausage. THE 70 year old family recipe with signature spice blend is grilled to perfection and served on a Turano French roll topped with roasted peppers or giardiniera.$9.99
- Double Sausage Sandwich
Our Famous "INTERNATIONAL MEAT COMPANY" Italian Sausage. THE 70 year old family recipe with signature spice blend is grilled to perfection and served on a Turano French roll topped with roasted peppers or giardiniera.$11.99
- Combo
Our Famous "INTERNATIONAL MEAT COMPANY" Italian Sausage. topped with Italian Beef served on a Turano French roll topped with roasted peppers or giardiniera.$12.99
- The Sausage Cutlet
Homemade Breaded Sausage Cutlet topped with arugula, tomato, onion, cherry peppers, and lemon aioli on a semolina roll.$12.99
Salads Etc.
- Vegan Pulled Pork
Smoked Mushrooms with house BBQ Sauce on a brioche bun.$7.99
- Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, house croutons, shaved parmesan cheese.$7.99
- Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine, blend of chopped Italian deli meats, diced tomatoes, diced onions, corn, olives and chick peas with shaved Parmesan Cheese.$9.99
Additional Items
- Seasoned Fries$2.99
- Tater Tots$2.99
- Smoked Elotes$3.99
- Side of Mac & Cheese$4.99
- Side of Slaw$2.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Side Caesar$3.99
- Brisket Chili$8.49
- Pint of Chili$12.99
- Quart of Chili$18.99
- Daily Soup$6.99
- Pint of Soup$9.99
- Quart of Soup$12.99
- Side of Hot Giardiniera$0.75
- Side of Mild Giardiniera$0.75
- Side of roasted peppers$0.75
Drinks
N/A Bev
- A' Siciliana Blood Orange Soda$2.49
- A' Siciliana Limonata Soda$2.49
- Acqua Panna Bottle$2.29
- Bottle Water$1.59
- Case Of Joe's Peach Tea$27.00
- Coke$1.95
- Diet Coke$1.95
- Illy Cold Brew$3.99
- Illy Cold Brew Cappucino$3.99
- Illy Cold Brew Macchiato$3.99
- Joes Black Tea$2.69
- Joes Classic Lemonade$2.69
- Joes Diet Half And Half$2.69
- Joes Green Tea$2.69
- Joes Lemon Tea$2.69
- Joes Pink Lemonade$2.69
- Joes Rasberry Tea$2.69
- Joes Strawberry Lemonade$2.69
- Joes Sweet Tea$2.69
- Joes Tea Half & Half$2.69
- Joes Tea Peach$2.69
- Joes Unsweetened Tea$2.69
- Joes Watermelon Lemonade$2.69
- San Benedetto Green Tea$2.89
- San Benedetto Peach Tea$2.89
- San Benetto Lemon Ice Tea$2.89
- San Pellegrino Pom&Blk$2.69
- San Pellegrino Aranciata$2.69
- San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosa$2.69
- San Pellegrino Bottle$2.69
- San Pellegrino Clem&peach$2.69
- San Pellegrino Lem&ras$2.69
- Sprite$1.95
- Water Bottle$1.59
- Wild Bill's Black Cherry Soda$2.69
- Wild Bill's Blackberry$2.69
- Wild Bill's Dr. Bill's Soda$2.69
- Wild Bill's Grape Soda$2.69
- Wild Bill's Orange Cream Soda$2.69
- Wild Bill's Original Cola$2.69
- Wild Bills Blackberry$2.69
- Wild Bills Dr Bills$2.69
- Wild Bills Root Beer$2.69
- Wild Bills Vanilla Cream$2.69
- Wild Bills Zero Sugar Cola$2.69
Catering
Catering
- Brisket By the pound$22.00
- Pulled pork by the pound$20.00
- Pulled Chicken by the pound$16.00
- Pastrami by the pound$22.00
- Corned beef by the pound$22.00
- Baby Back Ribs each$18.00
- Chicken Wings dozen$16.00
- 8 pack brioche buns$4.99
- 12 pack brioche sliders$5.50
- Roasted Potatoes half pan$40.00
- Roasted Potatoes Full Pan$65.00
- Mac & Cheese Half Pan$40.00
- Mac & Cheese Full Pan$80.00
- Smoked Beans Half Pan$35.00
- Smoked Beans Full Pan$55.00
- Cole Slaw half pan$30.00
- Cole slaw full pan$50.00
- Mashed potatoes w gravy half pan$45.00
- Mashed potatoes w gravy full pan$70.00
- Roasted vegetables half pan$45.00
- Roasted vegetables full pan$70.00
- House salad half pan$35.00
- house salad full pan$50.00
- Caesar salad half pan$35.00
- caesar salad full pan$50.00
- Eggplant parmigiana half pan$50.00
- eggplant parmigiana full pan$90.00
- Baked mostaccioli half pan$50.00
- Baked mostaccioli full pan$90.00
- Rustic cavatappi half pan$50.00
- Rustic cavatappi$90.00
- Rigatoni marinara half pan$35.00
- rigatoni marinara full pan$65.00
- Farfalle vodka half pan$45.00
- Farfalle vodka full pan$75.00
- Cheese lasagna half pan$55.00
- cheese lasagna full pan$90.00
- Prime rib roast half @ 7-8#$189.00
- Prime rib roast @ 15-18#$369.00
- Beef Tenderloin roast @ 5-7#$189.00
- Boneless ham @ 14#$85.00
- Steak Pizzaiola half pan$65.00
- steak pizzaiola full pan$120.00
- whole roasted chicken$13.99
- chicken limon half pan$50.00
- Chicken limon full pan$95.00
- Chicken marsala half pan$50.00
- Chicken marsala full pan$95.00
- Chicken parmigiana half pan$50.00
- Chicken parmigiana full pan$90.00
- Sausage & Peppers half pan$45.00
- Sausage & Peppers full pan$75.00
- Italian beef half pan$45.00
- Italian beef full pan$75.00
- homemade meatballs half pan$45.00
- homemade meatballs half pan$70.00
- Brisket sandwiches 10ea$90.00
- Pulled pork sandwiches 10ea$70.00
- Pulled chicken sandwiches 10ea$65.00
- Chocolate chip cookies dozen$16.99
- lemon cookies dozen$18.99
- brownies dozen$21.99
- pesto pasta salad half pan$35.00
- pesto pasta salad full pan$70.00
- tortellini pasta salad half pan$30.00
- tortellini pasta salad full pan$60.00
- Corn Bread half pan$25.00
- Corn Bread full pan$40.00
- Fettucine Alfredo half pan$45.00
- Fettucine Alfredo full pan$90.00
- Cheese Ravioli half pan$40.00
- Cheese Ravioli full pan$80.00
- Meat Ravioli half pan$45.00
- Meat Ravioli full pan$90.00
- Smoked Elote half pan$30.00
- Smoked Elote full pan$50.00
- Focaccia half pan$20.00
Additional Catering Items
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
A market experience like never seen before. We are a specialty market, butcher shop and restaurant brought to you by International Meat Company. We are here to offer the finest quality products and service that will inspire your family gatherings for years to come. We look forward to showcasing our unique food experience.
7128 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707