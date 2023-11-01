Gunny's Tavern 12130 E Lynchburg Salem Tpk Suite 3
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Experience Gunny's Tavern, Forest's newest destination for quality food, handcrafted cocktails and craft beer!
Location
12130 E Lynchburg Salem Tpk Suite 3, Forest, VA 24551
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
A heavenly sandwhich - 2829 Idlewild Blvd Ne
No Reviews
15173 Forest Road Forest, VA 24551
View restaurant
Mavericks seafood - 14805 Forest Road suite 231
No Reviews
14805 Forest Road suite 231 Forest, VA 24551
View restaurant