Top Hat Deli

415 NE 3RD ST

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301-1139

Appetizers

Chopped Liver

$8.00

Knish

$8.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Pickle Plate

$6.00

Reuben Egg Rolls

$10.00

Blue Plates

Brisket Plate

$23.00

Chicken Parm

$17.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$23.00

Noodle Kugel

$15.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Liver & Onions

$19.00

Meatloaf

$22.00

Roasted Chicken

$18.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Breakfast

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Challah French Toast

$12.00

Cheese Blintz

$8.00

Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

Cinnamon Bun

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Fast-Break Sandwich

$11.00

Fruit Bowl

$11.00

Good Morning Ramen

$13.00

Grand Schlam

$13.00

Matzo Brei

$12.00

MBT Granola

$10.00

Meat Omelette

$14.00

Nova Lox Sandwich

$16.00

Plain Pancakes

$10.00

Salami Scramble

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$10.00

The Leo

$16.00

Veggie Hash

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Waffle

1 Egg

2 Eggs

Sandwiches

BYO

BLT

$12.00

Fat Village Burger

$14.00

Fried Bologna

$13.00

Gravy Brisket

$16.00

Hot Dogs

$13.00

Open Face Turkey

$14.00

Pastrami Cheeseburger

$15.00

Pizza Bagel

$10.00

Rachel

$15.00

Reuben

$16.00

The Classic

$15.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Soup

Matzo Ball Soup

$11.00

Lentil Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Soup of the Day

Chili

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Mockingbird Salad

$13.00

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Waldorf Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Bagel

$3.00

Bagel Chips

Beet Salad

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Croissant

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fruit

Grits

Latkes

$5.00

Maple Sausage

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Potato Hash

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side of Bread

Tomato Slices w/ Basil Oil

$4.00

Veggie 1

Veggie 2

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pick-Up will be available at the Swimming Hall of Fame concessions booth.

Location

415 NE 3RD ST, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301-1139

Directions

