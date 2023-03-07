Top Hat Deli
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Pick-Up will be available at the Swimming Hall of Fame concessions booth.
Location
415 NE 3RD ST, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301-1139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fireman Derek's Bakeshop - Fort Lauderdale
No Reviews
250 North Federal Hwy Suite 1 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
Vale Food Co. - Fort Lauderdale
No Reviews
420 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
Press & Grind Cafe - Victoria Park
No Reviews
474 N. Federal Hwy. Ft Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap - Fort Lauderdale
No Reviews
525 N Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant