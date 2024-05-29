- Home
Top Hat Sports Grill 11970 U.S. 36
11970 U.S. 36
Saint Paris, OH 43072
Appetizers
- Saratoga Chips With BBQ Pub Sauce$5.95
Thinly Sliced Potatoes, Fried Until Golden and Crispy. Served with Tangy BBQ Sauce
- Fried Ravioli$8.95
Half pound of breaded cheese filled ravioli fried and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce.
- Pickle Fries$8.95
Fried pickles taken to the next level, pickle fries double coated in masa batter and fried to perfection! Served with ranch.
Wings
- 10 House Smoked Wings$14.95
Wings house smoked to seal in that rich, smoky flavor and then flash fried to achieve that crispy exterior. Served with your choice of one sauce on the side.
- 15 House Smoked Wings$20.95
Wings house smoked to seal in that rich, smoky flavor and then flash fried to achieve that crispy exterior. Served with your choice of one sauce on the side.
- 10 Boneless Chunks$12.95
All-natural, whole-muscle product. The breading delivers a superior, savory crunch tossed in your choice of one sauce.
- 15 Boneless Chunks$16.95
All-natural, whole-muscle product made from chickens raised without antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet. The breading delivers a superior, savory crunch tossed in your choice of one sauce.
Kids Meal
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
An iceberg romaine mix with onions, cheese, tomato, bacon and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
An iceberg romaine mix with onions, cheese, tomato, bacon and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Italian Salad$11.95
Iceberg romaine mix with pepperoni, salami, ham, banana peppers, black olives, green peppers and onions. Served with italian dressing.
Baskets
Sandwiches/Wrap
Burgers
Desserts
- Dawg Pound Delight$6.50
A scoop of vanilla ice cream wrapped in bread, deep fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with your choice of caramel or chocolate sauce. Do not be afraid to try this, you will be missing out
- Ice Cream With Topping$3.95
A scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of caramel or chocolate syrup.
Sides
Drinks
Pizza
- 10 Inch Cheese Pizza$10.50
- 14 Inch Cheese Pizza$13.50
- 18 Inch Cheese Pizza$17.50
- 10 Inch Pepperoni Pizza$11.50
- 14 Inch Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
- 18 Inch Pepperoni Pizza$19.50
- 10 Inch Supreme Pizza$13.50
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions
- 14 Inch Supreme Pizza$19.50
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions
- 18 Inch Supreme Pizza$25.50
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions
- 10 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza$14.50
Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage
- 14 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza$20.50
Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage
- 18 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza$26.50
Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage
- 10 Inch Build Your Own Pizza$10.50
- 14 Inch Build Your Own Pizza$13.50
- 18 Inch Build Your Own Pizza$17.50
- 10 Inch Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza$13.95
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
