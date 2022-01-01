Restaurant header imageView gallery
Top Heavy Catering Sills

review star

No reviews yet

124 Sills Rd

Yaphank, NY 11980

Farm

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$13.00

FRIES

$5.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.00

SODA/WATER

$2.00

ICED TEA/LEMONADE

$4.00

Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$15.00

Sausage & Peppers

$12.00

Funnel Cake

$6.00

Cotton Candy

$5.00

Shaved Ice

$5.00

Zeppole

$6.00

Cannoli Cream Zeppole

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Stop by and enjoy!

124 Sills Rd, Yaphank, NY 11980

Map
