Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Top Hog BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

14128 West Newberry Rd

Suite 10

Newberry, FL 32669

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chicken Tender Salad
BBQ Combo

STARTERS

(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)

(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)

$6.50

Jalapeños stuffed with out tangy cheese mix, wrapped in bacon and smoked.

Chili (GF)

Chili (GF)

$5.00

Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies

Chili Cheese Fries (GF)

$7.50

Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with smoked brisket chili, cheddar and gouda cheese sauce, and green onions.

Fried Pickles (GF)

Fried Pickles (GF)

$6.50

Fried Pickles served with Ranch dressing.

Top Hog Poutine (GF)

Top Hog Poutine (GF)

$7.50

Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with beef gravy, cheese curds, and your choice smoked brisket (+$1) or pulled pork.

Jumbo Wings (GF)

Jumbo Wings (GF)

$9.00+

PORK RINDS (GF)

$3.50

Fried Okra App

$6.50

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches are served with your choice of side.
4 Pigs & a Cow

4 Pigs & a Cow

$14.00

MESSY PIG

$14.00
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$13.00

Smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers sautéed and smothered with white American cheese (or whatever cheese you want) served on a hoagie roll.

The Bavarian

The Bavarian

$11.00

House made Smoked Sausage topped with sauteed peppers and onions, served with Grain mustard and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked pork and ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina mustard sauce pressed between cuban bread.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.50+

Toasted kaiser roll piled high with smoked beef brisket.

French Dip

$12.00

Smoked Brisket and melted provolone on a toasted roll. Served with our Au Jus for dipping.

Mother Clucker

$10.50

Mother Clucker comes on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Burger

$11.00
Smoked 'Shrooms

Smoked 'Shrooms

$10.00

Toasted kaiser roll with "pulled" smoked portabella mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and smoked gouda cheese.

Melt

Melt

$11.00

Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Toasted kaiser roll piled high with pulled pork.

Pretzel & Pig

$11.50
Deluxe Melt

Deluxe Melt

$12.00

Smoked Brisket, Smoked portabella Mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and melted Swiss and Gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.

The Hot Mess

The Hot Mess

$12.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00+

Toasted kaiser roll piled high with pulled Chicken.

Turkey Club

$11.00

ENTREE

All entrees are served with your choice of 2 sides and cornbread
4 Meat Plate

4 Meat Plate

$23.00

Pork, Brisket, a quarter Smoked Chicken, and our house made sausage

BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$15.00

Two of our best on one tray

Wing Dinner

$14.00
Ribs

Ribs

$14.00

Citrus and Honey glazed back ribs (third, half, or full rack)

Smoked Brisket (Entree)

$14.00

Certified Angus Beef, rubbed with our own blend of spices and slow smoked.

Cheesy Grits Skillet

$13.00

Mac 'n Cheese Skillet

$13.00
Smoked Sausage (Entree)

Smoked Sausage (Entree)

$11.00

Our own house made smoked sausage

Pulled Pork (Entree)

Pulled Pork (Entree)

$11.00

Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled

Smoked Chicken (Entree)

Smoked Chicken (Entree)

$9.50

Smoked chicken (quarter, half, or whole)

Chicken Tenders (Entree)

Chicken Tenders (Entree)

$11.00

Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken tenders

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$12.00

Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled

Turkey entree

$13.00

SALADS

Brisket & Blue Salad

Brisket & Blue Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted red peppers. Recommended dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$11.00

Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.

Chef Salad

$12.00

FAMILY STYLE

All Family style dinners come with your choice of 3 large sides and 4 pieces of cornbread.

Make Your Own Meal

$39.00

KIDS

Kid Brisket Sand

$6.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Tenders

$6.00

Kid Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Kid Mac

$5.00

Kid Pork Sand

$5.00

Kid Drink

$1.50

Kid Rib

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

SIDES, EXTRAS, ADD-ON

Fries

$3.00

Mac

$3.00

Not Gluten-Free

Baked Beans

$3.00

Collards

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

Season vegetable: green beans

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Not Gluten-Free

Cheesy Grits

$3.00

Stuffed Jalapenos

$4.00

Premium

House Salad

$4.00

Premium

Chili (GF)

Chili (GF)

$5.00

Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies

Cornbread

$2.50

yes it's gluten-free

BBQ Sauce

$2.00+

North Carolina Vinegar, South Carolina Mustard, Top Hog Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Extra Spicy BBQ, Citrus Glaze(+$1/$2)

Mak Sauce

$3.00+

Fried Plantains

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Fried Okra

$3.00

ADD: Entree Ribs

$9.00

ADD: Smoked Sausage

$5.00

ADD: 1/4 Chicken

$4.00

ADD: 4oz. Brisket

$5.50

ADD: 4oz. Pork

$4.50

ADD: GROUPER

$6.00

ADD: Shrimp (blackened)

$7.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding Dessert

$6.00

Our bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream and whiskey caramel sauce. (Not Gluten-Free)

Piggy Pie

$2.00

Vanilla cream cheese icing between layers of moist orange cake. (Not Gluten-Free)

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Gluten-Free Carrot cake topped with our cream cheese frosting

MEAT BY POUND

BRISKET (POUND)

$25.00

PULLED PORK (POUND)

$13.50

SMOKED SAUSAGE (POUND)

$16.00

RIBS (FULL RACK)

$30.00

RIBS (1/2 RACK)

$15.00

WHOLE CHICKEN

$15.00

HALF CHICKEN

$8.00

TENDERS (POUND)

$12.00

Bottled Soft Drinks

Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Sprite 20 oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.25

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.50

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.50

Lemonade Gallon

$6.50

Sweet Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Unsweet Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Half and Half Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Lemonade - 32oz Cup

$2.75

PACKAGES

The Big Package

$90.00

The Tailgater

$120.00

Gator Bait

$145.00

Party Night

$175.00

The Crowd Pleaser

$205.00

Swamp Feast

$250.00

The Champ

$430.00

ADD-ONS

Iced Tea Gallon (sweet)

$6.50

Iced Tea Gallon (unsweet)

$6.50

Lemonade (gallon)

$6.50

coleslaw (half gallon)

$20.00

bread pudding (half gallon)

$20.00

baked beans (half gallon)

$20.00

veggie of the day (half gallon)

$20.00

collards (half gallon)

$20.00

mac 'n cheese (half gallon)

$20.00

Garden Salad

$25.00

(dozen) Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$15.00

Smoked Brisket Chili (half gallon)

$30.00

(dozen) Piggie Pies (piglets)

$15.00

Beer

Vega

$5.00

Swamphead Big Nose

$5.00

Yuengling

$2.50

Bud Lite Draft

$2.50

Jai Alai

$5.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$3.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

72

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Lite

$3.25

Bud Lite Bottle

$3.25

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Heineken NA

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Sam Adams

$4.25

Redbridge GF

$4.25

NUTRL

$4.95

wakula

$4.25

Wine

House Cabernet

$4.00

House Merlot

$4.00

Rib Shack Red

$5.50

House Chardonnay

$4.00

House Pinot Grigio

$4.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$4.00

Wycliff (Glass)

$3.50

Wycliff (Bottle)

$18.95

Red

$7.50

White

$7.50

red - WED

$5.00

white - WED

$5.00

Liquor

benchmark - WELL

$5.00

Angel's Envy

$11.00

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

George Remus

$10.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers

$9.50

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Wild Turkey - American Honey

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Aviation

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$11.00

St. Augustine

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Georgi - WELL

$4.00

Ron Carlos - WELL

$4.00

Appleton Estate

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Lime

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Gosling's Dark Rum

$8.00

Malibu

$6.00

Pilar

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$0.50

St. Augustine

$9.00

Cruzan Blk Cherry

$6.00

Clan McGregor (well)

$4.00

Belvini

$15.00

Dewar's White

$7.50

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$11.50

Monte Alban Reposado - WELL

$4.00

Sauza

$6.00

Herradura

$7.00

Teremana

$8.00

Villa One

$9.00

Patron

$10.00

Dobel Diamante

$10.00

Ghost

$9.00

JaJa

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

360 - WELL

$5.00

Pinnacle- Cherry

$6.00

Pinnacle- Chocolate

$6.00

Pinnacle- Citrus

$6.00

Pinnacle- Raspberry

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff- Blueberry

$6.00

St. Augustine

$8.00

Tito's

$7.00

Wheatley

$6.00

Crown

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.50

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$7.50

Tullamore Dew

$7.50

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$9.00

Fireball

$5.00

Bartons - WELL

$5.00

Ameretto

$6.00

Coffee Liquor

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Vermouth dry

$6.00

Vermouth sweet

$6.00

Cocktails

Arnold Porker

$8.00

Top Hog Margarita

$8.00

Swampade

$8.00

Hogito

$8.00

Flying Pig

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00+

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Gimlet - Gin

$6.00

Gimlet - Vodka

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Martini - Gin

$6.00

Martini - Vodka

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Top Hog Old Fashioned

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Blueberry Martini

$7.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Piggy Punch

$8.00

Cranberry Mule

$7.00

Shots

Blueberry Muffin

$6.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

merchandise

jacket

$40.00

t-shirt

$20.00

hat

$30.00

Jar SWEET BBQ Sauce - 8oz

$3.95

Jar SWEET BBQ Sauce - 16oz

$6.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14128 West Newberry Rd, Suite 10, Newberry, FL 32669

Directions

Gallery
Top Hog BBQ image
Top Hog BBQ image
Top Hog BBQ image
Top Hog BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Top Hog BBQ - Kanapaha
orange starNo Reviews
6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
MOJO HOGTOWN BAR-B-QUE
orange star4.4 • 435
12 SE 2nd Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newberry

Fluid Lounge - 140 SW 128TH ST STE C
orange star4.6 • 175
140 SW 128TH ST STE C Newberry, FL 32669
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newberry
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston