Top Hog BBQ
14128 West Newberry Rd
Suite 10
Newberry, FL 32669
Popular Items
STARTERS
(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)
Jalapeños stuffed with out tangy cheese mix, wrapped in bacon and smoked.
Chili (GF)
Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies
Chili Cheese Fries (GF)
Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with smoked brisket chili, cheddar and gouda cheese sauce, and green onions.
Fried Pickles (GF)
Fried Pickles served with Ranch dressing.
Top Hog Poutine (GF)
Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with beef gravy, cheese curds, and your choice smoked brisket (+$1) or pulled pork.
Jumbo Wings (GF)
PORK RINDS (GF)
Fried Okra App
SANDWICHES
4 Pigs & a Cow
MESSY PIG
Cheese Steak
Smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers sautéed and smothered with white American cheese (or whatever cheese you want) served on a hoagie roll.
The Bavarian
House made Smoked Sausage topped with sauteed peppers and onions, served with Grain mustard and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.
Cuban Sandwich
Smoked pork and ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina mustard sauce pressed between cuban bread.
Brisket Sandwich
Toasted kaiser roll piled high with smoked beef brisket.
French Dip
Smoked Brisket and melted provolone on a toasted roll. Served with our Au Jus for dipping.
Mother Clucker
Mother Clucker comes on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Burger
Smoked 'Shrooms
Toasted kaiser roll with "pulled" smoked portabella mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and smoked gouda cheese.
Melt
Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Toasted kaiser roll piled high with pulled pork.
Pretzel & Pig
Deluxe Melt
Smoked Brisket, Smoked portabella Mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and melted Swiss and Gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
The Hot Mess
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Toasted kaiser roll piled high with pulled Chicken.
Turkey Club
ENTREE
4 Meat Plate
Pork, Brisket, a quarter Smoked Chicken, and our house made sausage
BBQ Combo
Two of our best on one tray
Wing Dinner
Ribs
Citrus and Honey glazed back ribs (third, half, or full rack)
Smoked Brisket (Entree)
Certified Angus Beef, rubbed with our own blend of spices and slow smoked.
Cheesy Grits Skillet
Mac 'n Cheese Skillet
Smoked Sausage (Entree)
Our own house made smoked sausage
Pulled Pork (Entree)
Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled
Smoked Chicken (Entree)
Smoked chicken (quarter, half, or whole)
Chicken Tenders (Entree)
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken tenders
Pulled Chicken
Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled
Turkey entree
SALADS
Brisket & Blue Salad
Mixed greens topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted red peppers. Recommended dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Tender Salad
Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.
Chef Salad
FAMILY STYLE
KIDS
SIDES, EXTRAS, ADD-ON
Fries
Mac
Not Gluten-Free
Baked Beans
Collards
Slaw
Veggies
Season vegetable: green beans
Bread Pudding
Not Gluten-Free
Cheesy Grits
Stuffed Jalapenos
Premium
House Salad
Premium
Chili (GF)
Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies
Cornbread
yes it's gluten-free
BBQ Sauce
North Carolina Vinegar, South Carolina Mustard, Top Hog Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Extra Spicy BBQ, Citrus Glaze(+$1/$2)
Mak Sauce
Fried Plantains
Garlic Bread
Fried Okra
ADD: Entree Ribs
ADD: Smoked Sausage
ADD: 1/4 Chicken
ADD: 4oz. Brisket
ADD: 4oz. Pork
ADD: GROUPER
ADD: Shrimp (blackened)
DESSERTS
MEAT BY POUND
PACKAGES
ADD-ONS
Iced Tea Gallon (sweet)
Iced Tea Gallon (unsweet)
Lemonade (gallon)
coleslaw (half gallon)
bread pudding (half gallon)
baked beans (half gallon)
veggie of the day (half gallon)
collards (half gallon)
mac 'n cheese (half gallon)
Garden Salad
(dozen) Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
Smoked Brisket Chili (half gallon)
(dozen) Piggie Pies (piglets)
Beer
Vega
Swamphead Big Nose
Yuengling
Bud Lite Draft
Jai Alai
Mich Ultra Draft
Mango Cart
72
Stella
Mich Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Coors Lite
Bud Lite Bottle
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Corona
Heineken NA
Heineken
Sam Adams
Redbridge GF
NUTRL
wakula
Wine
Liquor
benchmark - WELL
Angel's Envy
Basil Haydens
Buffalo Trace
George Remus
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Wild Turkey - American Honey
New Amsterdam
Aviation
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
St. Augustine
Tanqueray
Georgi - WELL
Ron Carlos - WELL
Appleton Estate
Bacardi
Bacardi Lime
Captain Morgan
Gosling's Dark Rum
Malibu
Pilar
Sailor Jerry
St. Augustine
Cruzan Blk Cherry
Clan McGregor (well)
Belvini
Dewar's White
Glenfiddich
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Monte Alban Reposado - WELL
Sauza
Herradura
Teremana
Villa One
Patron
Dobel Diamante
Ghost
JaJa
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
360 - WELL
Pinnacle- Cherry
Pinnacle- Chocolate
Pinnacle- Citrus
Pinnacle- Raspberry
Smirnoff
Smirnoff- Blueberry
St. Augustine
Tito's
Wheatley
Crown
Four Roses Small Batch
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Skrewball Peanut Butter
Tullamore Dew
Seagram's 7
Whistle Pig Rye
Fireball
Bartons - WELL
Ameretto
Coffee Liquor
Ginger Beer
Irish Cream
Vermouth dry
Vermouth sweet
Cocktails
Arnold Porker
Top Hog Margarita
Swampade
Hogito
Flying Pig
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Gimlet - Gin
Gimlet - Vodka
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Martini - Gin
Martini - Vodka
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Top Hog Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Blueberry Martini
Spicy Margarita
Piggy Punch
Cranberry Mule
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
