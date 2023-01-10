Top Notch Chicken and Waffles
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Kansas City's #1 spot for Chicken and Waffles!
Location
1600 Campbell St # 101, Kansas City, MO 64108
