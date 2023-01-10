Restaurant header imageView gallery

Top Notch Chicken and Waffles

review star

No reviews yet

1600 Campbell St # 101

Kansas City, MO 64108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2-Pack
Cajun Waffle Fries
4-Pack

Top Notch Meals

I'm Single (Chicken Strips)

I'm Single (Chicken Strips)

$15.49

1 Belgian Waffle, 3 Chicken Strips, 1 drink & syrup

I'm Single (Chicken Wings)

$15.99

1 Belgian Waffle, 4 Chicken Wings, 1 drink & syrup

2 of Us (Chicken Strips)

2 of Us (Chicken Strips)

$28.99

2 Belgian Waffle, 6 Chicken Strips, 2 drinks & 2 syrups

2 of Us (Chicken Wings)

$29.99

2 Belgian Waffle, 8 Chicken Wings, 2 drinks & 2 syrups

2 of US (Chicken Strips & Wings)

$29.49

2 Belgian Waffle, 3 Chicken Strips, 3 Chicken Wings, 2 drinks & 2 syrups

Top Notch Chicken

A Little Chicken Strip Basket

A Little Chicken Strip Basket

$6.49

3 Chicken Strips & 1 Drink

A Little Chicken Wing Basket

$7.25

3 Chicken Wings & 1 Drink

A Chicken Strip Basket

A Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

6 Chicken Strips & 1 Drink

A Chicken Wing Basket

$11.99

6 Chicken Wings & 1 Drink

A Big Chicken Strip Basket

$16.99

10 Chicken Strips & 1 Drink

A Big Chicken Wing Basket

$17.99

10 Chicken Wings & 1 Drink

Extra Large Chicken Strip Basket

$31.99

20 Chicken Strips & 2 Drinks

Extra Large Chicken Wing Basket

$32.99

20 Chicken Wings & 2 Drinks

Top Notch Waffles

Double Chocolate Chip

Double Chocolate Chip

$10.49

For the chocolate lovers. Enjoy a chocolate infused waffle, topped with more chocolate chips, powdered sugar, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.

Oreo Dream

Oreo Dream

$10.49

Enjoy a white chocolate infused waffle, topped with crushed Oreos, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$10.49

Our classic Belgian waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.

Shawn's Favorite

$10.49

Try this combination out, brought to you by one of our favorite people. A blueberry and peanut butter infused waffle, topped with bananas, Nutella, and walnuts,

Very Berry

Very Berry

$10.49

A blueberry infused waffle, topped with more blueberries, strawberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream, and strawberry syrup.

Chicken Sliders: Side Chicks

2-Pack

$5.99

2 chicken sliders with a flavor of your choice & 1 Drink

4-Pack

$11.49

4 chicken sliders with a flavor of your choice & 1 Drink

8-Pack

$19.99

8 chicken sliders with a flavor of your choice & 1 Drink

16-Pack

$35.99

16 chicken sliders with a flavor of your choice & 1 Drink

Family Meals / Party Packs

Waffles + Chicken Strips

$49.99

Waffles + Chicken Wings

$54.99

A Little Party Pack

$52.99

A Party Pack

$99.99

50 Chicken Strips

$49.99

50 Chicken Wings

$54.99

Drinks

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Water

Water

$1.50

A La Carte

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

1 Belgian Waffle & syrup

Chicken Strip

$1.75

1 Chicken Strip

Chicken Wing

$1.99

One Chicken Wing

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Waffle cut potatoes cooked until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

Cajun Waffle Fries

$3.50

Waffle cut potatoes cooked until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Unlike the original, these come with a Cajun kick.

A Single Side Chick

$2.75

One chicken slider with a flavor of your choice.

Add Ons & Dipping Sauces

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Bananas (on the side)

$0.50

Blueberries (on the side)

$0.50

Strawberries (on the side)

$0.50

Chocolate Chips (on the side)

$0.50

Peanut Butter Chips (on the side)

$0.50

Caramel Syrup (on the side)

$0.50

Chocolate Syrup (on the side)

$0.50

Strawberry Syrup (on the side)

$0.50

Extra Maple Syrup (on the side)

$0.50

Nutella (on the side)

$0.50

Sprinkles (on the side)

$0.50

Walnuts (on the side)

$0.50

Whipped Cream (on the side)

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kansas City's #1 spot for Chicken and Waffles!

Location

1600 Campbell St # 101, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fry Lane - 1600 Campbell St
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Campbell St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Digital Kitchen - 1600 Campbell Street
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Campbell Street Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Torn Label Public House
orange starNo Reviews
1708 Campbell Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Soirée Steakhouse & Oyster Bar - 1512 E 18th St
orange starNo Reviews
1512 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Border Brewing Company - 512 E 18th Street
orange starNo Reviews
512 E 18th Street Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Novel Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 227
1927 McGee St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
GRINDER'S KC VENUE - 417 E 18th ST
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th ST Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston