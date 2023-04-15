Top Notch Diner
682 S High St
Cortland, OH 44410
TopNotch Diner
Appetizer
Street Rods
Sweet Potato Crinkle Fries
Lug Nuts
Fried mushrooms w/Ranch
O Rings
Fried Onion Rings w/ bbq
Spark Plugs
Fried stuffed jalepenos
Nachos & Salsa
Dipsticks
Breaded Provolone fried cheese
Tailpipes
Fried pickle spears
Recaps
5 Loaded potato skins w/ sour cream
Fender Benders
5 Potato skins w/ chili & cheese
Flywheel
Chicken or Steak Quesodilla w/ sourcream & salsa
Spare Parts
Lug nuts, Dipsticks, O-rings, Spark plugs & Tailpipes. includes 2 dipping sauces/dressings.
Personal Pizza
9" rim w/ pepperoni
Vegetable Pizza
9" rim w/ Veggies & ranch
Boneless Wings
10 Wings
20 Wings
30 Wings
Soups & Salads
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Quart of Soup
Dinner Salad
Tomato, cheese, cucumber, & onion
Cobb Salad
Ham, Turkey, Chicken, Bacon, Black Olives
Large Salad
Tomato, cheese, cucumber, & onion
Small Spring Salad
Banana Peppers, cucumber, green olives, walnuts, apples, tomato, cranraisins, boiled egg & choice of cheese
Chicken or Tuna Platter
Chicken or tuna salad w/ cottage cheese & peaches
Chicken or Tuna in the Garden
Chicken or tuna salad on top of dinner salad
Large Spring Salad
Banana Peppers, cucumber, green olives, walnuts, apples, tomato, cranraisins, boiled egg & choice of cheese
Soup n salad
Sandwiches
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing on Marble Rye bread
The Rachel
Turkey, Coleslaw, Swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing on Marble Rye
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried, or Grilled chicken w/ cheese & Vegetables on a Kaiser Bun
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch seasoned Grilled chicken, Bacon, & cheese w/ vegetables
Pulled BBQ Sandwich
Shredded Chicken smothered in BBQ
Chicken or Tuna Melt
Chicken or Tuna salad with cheese on grilled country bread
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on toasted Country bread
Turkey Club
Turkey, Swiss cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on toasted Country Bread
Turkey Sandwich with Soup
Turkey, cheese, lettuce, & tomato on Country bread
Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatballs on 6" Hoagie bun covered in Mozzerella cheese and our House Marinara
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Hot or Mild Italian Sausage topped w/ onion & peppers and Provolone cheese on a Hoagie bun
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich
Fried Cod w/ American cheese, lettuce & tomato on a Hoagie bun
Steak or Chicken Hoagie
Philly Steak or Chicken topped w/ roasted peppers & onions and Swiss cheese
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Choice of Vegetables & cheese
Gyro w/ Fries
Choice of Lamb or Chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade cucumber sauce served on a pita
French Dip
Chipped Roast beef w/ sauteed onions on a Hoagie bun served w. Au Jus
Two All Beef Hot Dogs
Grilled Cheese
Roast Beef & Cheddar
Burgers
Traditional Burger
1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature
Black & Bleu Burger
1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ Bleu cheese and Cajun seasoning
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2lb. Beef Patty Cooked to temperature w/ Mushrooms & Swiss cheese
Bacon Ranch Burger
1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ Ranch seasonoing, Bacon, & Swiss cheese
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ BBQ sauce, Bacon & choice of cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ Bacon and choice of cheese
Italian Burger
1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ Provolone cheese & house marinara
Chili Cheeseburger
1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ homemade Chile & Cheddar cheese sauce
Alpine Burger
1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature topped w/ shaved Ham & Swiss cheese
Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/2lb. Beef Patties cooked to temperature w/ choice of cheese
Patty Melt
1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature topped w/ grilled onions & choice of cheese on grilled Country bread
Pepper Burger
1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature topped w/ your choice of two cheeses & Abruzzi's Hot Peppers
The Bulldog
3-1/2lb. Beef Patties piled w/ Onion rings, Jalepenos, American cheese, Mozzerella cheese, Cheddar cheese, & smothered in Chili
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, & Fat Free Toasted Sesame dressing in a Wheat wrap
Honey Baked Ham Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Cheddar cheese, & Honey Mustard dressing in a Wheat wrap
Gyro Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Feta cheese w/ homemade cucumber sauce on a Tomato Basil Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Crumbled Bleu cheese & Ranch dressing in a Wheat wrap
Turkey Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Mozzarella cheese & Honey mustard dressing in a Wheat wrap
Grilled Steak Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Mushrooms, & Bleu cheese in a Tomato Basil wrap
Taco Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Cheddar cheese, Sourcream & Taco sauce in a Tomato Basil wrap
Entrée
Martha's Meatloaf
8 oz. meatloaf slices with brown gravy, side, and salad
Stuffed Pepper/Cabbage
Pot Roast
Country Fried Steak
Chicken Parmasan
Served with Pasta-no additional side
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Pot Pie
Salad included- no additional side
Alfredo
Choose between Plain, Chicken, Steak, Vegetable, or Shrimp. No additional side.
Veal Parmasan
Served with Pasta-no additional side
BBQ Ribs
Half Rack
New York Strip Steak
12oz Cooked to temperature
Sirloin Steak
8oz. Cooked to temperature
Shrimp
Grilled or Fried
Cod
Baked or Beer Battered
Shrimp Scampi
Stir Fry
Choose between: Veggie, Chicken, Steak or Shrimp no addiional side or salad included
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Salad included- no additional side
Four Piece Fried Chicken
Sides
Kids
Breakfast
Breakfast
Two Egg Omelet
Three Egg Omelet
Greek Omelet
Italian Omelet
Wow Omelet
Two Eggs Anyway
Three Eggs Anyway
Ham & Eggs
Steak & Eggs
Chopped Steak & Eggs
Eggs Benedict
Scrambler
Biscuits and Gravy
Country Fried Steak
Breakfast Griddle
Breakfast Burrito
TopNotch Breakfast Sandwich
French Toast
Stuffed French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Pancakes (5)
Pancakes (3)
Poached on toast
Breakfast Sides
Kids/seniors
1 Egg Anyway with fruit & toast
1 Eggs with sausage gravy
1 Egg with meat & toast
1 Egg with Mini Cakes
Teddy Cake
Mini Cakes
Cake with Meat
Jr. Burger
Bisketti & Meatball
1 Hot dog
Chicken Fingers
Mini Corn Dogs
Chicken Nuggets
Half Grilled Ham & Cheese
Bevs
Beverage
Soda
Friday Specials
Friday AM Specials
Friday After 11 Specials
Extras
Seasoning
Veggies
Dressings
Sauerkraut
Bread bowl
Garlic toast
Fries on salad
Cornbread
Add Cheese
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
682 S High St, Cortland, OH 44410