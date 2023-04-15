Restaurant header imageView gallery

Top Notch Diner

review star

No reviews yet

682 S High St

Cortland, OH 44410

TopNotch Diner

Appetizer

Street Rods

$6.50

Sweet Potato Crinkle Fries

Lug Nuts

$5.99

Fried mushrooms w/Ranch

O Rings

$6.99

Fried Onion Rings w/ bbq

Spark Plugs

$5.99

Fried stuffed jalepenos

Nachos & Salsa

$4.99

Dipsticks

$7.99

Breaded Provolone fried cheese

Tailpipes

$5.99

Fried pickle spears

Recaps

$9.99

5 Loaded potato skins w/ sour cream

Fender Benders

$9.99

5 Potato skins w/ chili & cheese

Flywheel

$9.99

Chicken or Steak Quesodilla w/ sourcream & salsa

Spare Parts

$19.99

Lug nuts, Dipsticks, O-rings, Spark plugs & Tailpipes. includes 2 dipping sauces/dressings.

Personal Pizza

$13.50

9" rim w/ pepperoni

Vegetable Pizza

$13.99

9" rim w/ Veggies & ranch

Boneless Wings

$12.99

10 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$23.99

30 Wings

$32.99

Soups & Salads

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Quart of Soup

$8.99

Dinner Salad

$4.50

Tomato, cheese, cucumber, & onion

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Ham, Turkey, Chicken, Bacon, Black Olives

Large Salad

$8.99

Tomato, cheese, cucumber, & onion

Small Spring Salad

$7.99

Banana Peppers, cucumber, green olives, walnuts, apples, tomato, cranraisins, boiled egg & choice of cheese

Chicken or Tuna Platter

$8.49

Chicken or tuna salad w/ cottage cheese & peaches

Chicken or Tuna in the Garden

$8.99

Chicken or tuna salad on top of dinner salad

Large Spring Salad

$14.99

Banana Peppers, cucumber, green olives, walnuts, apples, tomato, cranraisins, boiled egg & choice of cheese

Soup n salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Reuben Sandwich

$7.50+

Corned beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing on Marble Rye bread

The Rachel

$7.50+

Turkey, Coleslaw, Swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing on Marble Rye

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy Fried, or Grilled chicken w/ cheese & Vegetables on a Kaiser Bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Ranch seasoned Grilled chicken, Bacon, & cheese w/ vegetables

Pulled BBQ Sandwich

$9.50

Shredded Chicken smothered in BBQ

Chicken or Tuna Melt

$9.49

Chicken or Tuna salad with cheese on grilled country bread

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on toasted Country bread

Turkey Club

$11.50

Turkey, Swiss cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on toasted Country Bread

Turkey Sandwich with Soup

$8.50

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, & tomato on Country bread

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Homemade Meatballs on 6" Hoagie bun covered in Mozzerella cheese and our House Marinara

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Hot or Mild Italian Sausage topped w/ onion & peppers and Provolone cheese on a Hoagie bun

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$13.99

Fried Cod w/ American cheese, lettuce & tomato on a Hoagie bun

Steak or Chicken Hoagie

$11.99

Philly Steak or Chicken topped w/ roasted peppers & onions and Swiss cheese

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$9.50

Choice of Vegetables & cheese

Gyro w/ Fries

$10.50

Choice of Lamb or Chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade cucumber sauce served on a pita

French Dip

$10.99

Chipped Roast beef w/ sauteed onions on a Hoagie bun served w. Au Jus

Two All Beef Hot Dogs

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$11.99

Burgers

Traditional Burger

$10.99

1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ Bleu cheese and Cajun seasoning

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

1/2lb. Beef Patty Cooked to temperature w/ Mushrooms & Swiss cheese

Bacon Ranch Burger

$14.99

1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ Ranch seasonoing, Bacon, & Swiss cheese

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ BBQ sauce, Bacon & choice of cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ Bacon and choice of cheese

Italian Burger

$12.99

1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ Provolone cheese & house marinara

Chili Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature w/ homemade Chile & Cheddar cheese sauce

Alpine Burger

$14.99

1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature topped w/ shaved Ham & Swiss cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$19.99

Two 1/2lb. Beef Patties cooked to temperature w/ choice of cheese

Patty Melt

$14.99

1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature topped w/ grilled onions & choice of cheese on grilled Country bread

Pepper Burger

$14.99

1/2lb. Beef Patty cooked to temperature topped w/ your choice of two cheeses & Abruzzi's Hot Peppers

The Bulldog

$39.99+

3-1/2lb. Beef Patties piled w/ Onion rings, Jalepenos, American cheese, Mozzerella cheese, Cheddar cheese, & smothered in Chili

Dressings

$0.45

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, & Fat Free Toasted Sesame dressing in a Wheat wrap

Honey Baked Ham Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Cheddar cheese, & Honey Mustard dressing in a Wheat wrap

Gyro Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Feta cheese w/ homemade cucumber sauce on a Tomato Basil Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Crumbled Bleu cheese & Ranch dressing in a Wheat wrap

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Mozzarella cheese & Honey mustard dressing in a Wheat wrap

Grilled Steak Wrap

$14.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Mushrooms, & Bleu cheese in a Tomato Basil wrap

Taco Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Cheddar cheese, Sourcream & Taco sauce in a Tomato Basil wrap

Entrée

Martha's Meatloaf

$10.99+

8 oz. meatloaf slices with brown gravy, side, and salad

Stuffed Pepper/Cabbage

$11.99+

Pot Roast

$17.99

Country Fried Steak

$16.99

Chicken Parmasan

$9.99+

Served with Pasta-no additional side

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.99

Salad included- no additional side

Alfredo

$9.99

Choose between Plain, Chicken, Steak, Vegetable, or Shrimp. No additional side.

Veal Parmasan

$14.99+

Served with Pasta-no additional side

BBQ Ribs

$19.99

Half Rack

New York Strip Steak

$24.99

12oz Cooked to temperature

Sirloin Steak

$22.99

8oz. Cooked to temperature

Shrimp

$14.99+

Grilled or Fried

Cod

$18.99

Baked or Beer Battered

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99+

Stir Fry

$10.99

Choose between: Veggie, Chicken, Steak or Shrimp no addiional side or salad included

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99

Salad included- no additional side

Four Piece Fried Chicken

$17.99

Sides

Red-skin Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Fresh Cut French Fries

$4.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.50

Sidewinders

$4.50

Applesauce

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Peaches

$3.50

California Blend Vegetable

$4.50

Rice Pilaf

$4.50

Baked Potato

$4.50

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Home-fries

$3.99

Other

hot peppers jar

$10.99

honey bottle

$9.99

Wheat bread loaf

$4.99

Kids

1 EGG ANYWAY

$5.50

1 EGG WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY

$4.25

1 EGG WITH MINI PANCAKES

$4.75

TEDDY CAKE

$3.75

MINI CAKES

$3.75

1 PANCAKE WITH MEAT

$5.25

JUNIOR BURGER

$7.25

BISKETTI & MEATBALL

$8.25

Kids CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.99

Kids CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.25

Kids HOT DOG

$5.25

MINI CORN DOGS

$6.25

Grilled Cheese w Fries

$5.99

Desserts

Frypies

$4.99

Whole pie

$14.95

Cheesecake

$6.25

Pie slice

$3.99

Ice cream

$1.99

Milkshakes

$4.99

Breakfast

Breakfast

Two Egg Omelet

$10.25

Three Egg Omelet

$12.25

Greek Omelet

$15.99

Italian Omelet

$15.99

Wow Omelet

$23.99

Two Eggs Anyway

$7.99

Three Eggs Anyway

$8.99

Ham & Eggs

$12.99

Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Scrambler

$10.25

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.50+

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Breakfast Griddle

$11.50

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

TopNotch Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

French Toast

$8.99+

Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Pancakes (5)

$8.99

Pancakes (3)

$6.99

Poached on toast

$4.45

Breakfast Sides

Home-fries

$3.99

Toast

$2.99

Marble Rye-Glut free

$3.05

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage

$3.50

Canadian Bacon

$3.79

Ham

$3.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Sausage Gravy side

$2.99

Pancake (1)

$2.49

Applesauce

$3.50

1 Egg

$1.55

2 Eggs

$3.05

1/2 Toast

$1.99

Kids/seniors

1 Egg Anyway with fruit & toast

$4.99

1 Eggs with sausage gravy

$4.25

1 Egg with meat & toast

$4.99

1 Egg with Mini Cakes

$4.99

Teddy Cake

$3.99

Mini Cakes

$3.99

Cake with Meat

$5.25

Jr. Burger

$7.25

Bisketti & Meatball

$8.99

1 Hot dog

$4.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.25

Chicken Nuggets

$7.25

Half Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Bevs

Beverage

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Milk

$2.55

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.25

Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.55

Milkshake

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.65

Cappuccino

$2.65

Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Mug Root Beer

$2.75

Water bottle

$2.75

MT.DEW

$2.75

Kids Bevs

White Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.35

Orange Juice

$2.35

Soda

$2.15

Friday Specials

Friday AM Specials

Scrambler

$10.25

2 Eggs w/ Toast

$4.99

2 EGGS TOAST & MEAT

$6.50

Friday After 11 Specials

Ayce Cod

$17.99

Baked or Beer Battered

Reorder Beer batter

Reorder Baked

Coleslaw

Applesauce

Cot. Cheese

Extras

Seasoning

Lemon pepper

$35.00

Canun

$0.35

Veggies

Onion

$0.25

Peppers

$0.25

Jalapeños

$0.25

Banana peppers

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

Lettuce

$0.25

Pickle

$0.25

Green peppers

$0.25

Dressings

Dressings

$0.45

Chili cheese

Add chili

$1.50

Add cheese

$0.75

Add chili & cheese

$2.25

Sauce/ gravy

Brown

$1.50

Country

$1.50

Sausage

$1.50

Ham gravy (holidays only)

$1.50

Hollandaise sauce

$1.50

Sauerkraut

Kraut

$0.50

Meat

Crumble meat

$2.50

2 Bacon stripes

$2.99

Bread bowl

Bread bowl

$3.05

Garlic toast

Garlic toast

$3.05

Fries on salad

Add fries on salad

$1.99

Cornbread

Cornbread

$1.55

Add Cheese

Pepperjack cheese

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

682 S High St, Cortland, OH 44410

Directions

Banner pic

