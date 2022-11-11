Restaurant header imageView gallery

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

2,418 Reviews

$$

100 E Franklin St

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bell Tower Blueberry Wheat Crowler
Crowler Old Well White
Salmon Salad

Pint Glasses

Logo Pint Glass

Logo Pint Glass

$4.95

16 oz. Pint Glass with TOPO LOGO!

Beer

Crowler Kenan Lager

Crowler Kenan Lager

$10.00

32 oz. can

Bell Tower Blueberry Wheat Crowler

Bell Tower Blueberry Wheat Crowler

$10.00

32 oz. can

Crowler Old Well White

Crowler Old Well White

$10.00

New batch brewed July 21st. Old Well White will be available first week of August. Please stay tuned!!!

Plott Hound Pale Ale Crowler

$10.00

Crowler IPA

$10.00

Hand Sanitizer

4 oz. Hand Sanitizer Bottle

4 oz. Hand Sanitizer Bottle

$4.95Out of stock

4 oz. of TOPO's 80% ABV WHO formula hand sanitizer in a spray top bottle

32 oz. Hand Sanitizer Bottle

32 oz. Hand Sanitizer Bottle

$15.00

32 oz. of TOPO's 80% ABV WHO formula hand sanitizer bottle with a flip-top dispensing cap

Apps & Salads

Porthole Rolls

$4.50

Pull-apart soft yeast rolls baked with an herbed parmesan crust

(6) Jalapeño-Cheddar Hushpuppies

(6) Jalapeño-Cheddar Hushpuppies

$6.99

organic cornmeal hushpuppies blended with minced jalapeño, cheddar cheese & local buttermilk served with white cocktail sauce for dipping

(12) Jalapeño-Cheddar Hushpuppies

(12) Jalapeño-Cheddar Hushpuppies

$11.99

organic cornmeal hushpuppies blended with minced jalapeño, cheddar cheese & local buttermilk served with white cocktail sauce for dipping

Lizard Chips

$9.50

sliced dill pickles & jalapeños crispy fried in TOPO beer batter, served with Baja dipping sauce

Sweet Potatoes & Pepper Jelly

$11.99

waffle-cut sweet potato fries with cream cheese & house-made pepper jelly

Mediterranean Hummus Dip

$11.99

creamy house-made hummus filled with artichoke, sun dried tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, scallions & pita chips for dipping

Baja Chicken Salad

Baja Chicken Salad

$13.99

fresh greens tossed in house-made creamy Baja dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, white & yellow cheddar topped with cornmeal dusted chicken skewers & Baja tortilla crisps

Thai Seared Tuna Salad

Thai Seared Tuna Salad

$15.25

sliced sushi grade tuna, seared rare with Thai chili sauce, wasabi cream, frizzled onions, honey roasted nuts & sesame seeds, on a bed of fresh greens

Chicken Burger Caesar

$13.99

Caesar salad

$9.99

Salmon Salad

$18.99

grilled 8oz Salmon on your choice of salad: house, goat cheese, Baja or Thai

Sandwiches

Tuscan Deli Club

$13.25

ham, turkey & smoked provolone on rustic Italian bread with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette, chipotle aioli, served with Old Bay kettle chips.

Top Burger

Top Burger

$13.99

grilled 8 oz. beef burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, aioli & your choice of American cheese, pepper jack, cheddar, Swiss, gorgonzola or pimento cheese on a brioche bun, served with beer-battered fries

Edamame Burger

$14.50

house-made edamame patty with feta tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a brioche bun with sweet potato waffle fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Entrees

Wild Mushroom Grit Cakes

Wild Mushroom Grit Cakes

$13.99

crisp local & organic grit cakes with sautéed portobello, shiitake & oyster mushrooms in a rosemary cream sauce topped with cashews

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.50

locally sourced crispy fried chicken breasts, with mushroom cream gravy, mashed potatoes, southern cabbage and kale & a buttermilk biscuit

Southwest Chicken Pasta

Southwest Chicken Pasta

$16.99

gemelli pasta sautéed with grilled chicken, black beans, shoe-peg corn & chipotle cream sauce, garnished with scallions, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese & crisp tortilla strips

French Quarter Jambalaya

French Quarter Jambalaya

$17.50

shrimp, grilled chicken & Andouille sausage sautéed with arborio rice, onions, tomatoes & roasted okra in a rich Cajun broth

Topo Whiskey & Coke Braised Beef

Topo Whiskey & Coke Braised Beef

$23.99

boneless beef short rib slow-braised in a TOPO 8 Oak Whiskey & Coke sauce with roasted vegetables & mashed potatoes

New York Strip Steak

$29.99

salt & pepper grilled hand-cut 12 oz. NY strip steak topped with house-made Wocestershire sauce, mashed potatoes & garlic sautéed spinach

Low Country Pork Chop

$22.99

grilled 12 oz. bone in pork chop with Creole dijon cream sauce, herb roasted potatoes and southern cabbage & kale

Jamaican Jerk Salmon

$23.99

pan seared 8 oz. salmon with mango pico de gallo, tequilla-lime butter sauce, with spinach and tomato rice

Bruschetta Caprese

$14.99

Bowls

Mexicali Bowl

$12.50

brown rice, black beans, mixed cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & crisp tortilla strips

Quinoa Bowl

$12.99

black, red & golden quinoa with baby greens, Old Well White vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber & house-made feta tzatziki

Teriyaki Cauliflower Bowl

$12.99

brown rice stir-fried with cauliflower, edamame, red & green cabbage, red & poblano peppers, scallions & sesame seeds in a sesame-soy sauce

Desserts

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$8.99

vanilla cheesecake with torched sugar crust, raspberry sauce & Chantilly cream

Red Velvet Ice Cream

$7.99

molten bittersweet chocolate baked in a puff pastry with raspberry sauce, creme anglaise & powdered sugar

Key Lime Pot de Creme

$7.99

Rich key lime custard with cinnamon graham crumble, Chantilly cream & candied lime

1 scoop ice cream

$1.00

2 scoops ice cream

$2.00

3 scoops ice cream

$3.00

Kids

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kid Mac N Chz

$5.99

Kid Pasta w/ Butter

$5.99

Family Dinners

boneless beef short rib slow-braised in a TOPO 8 Oak Whiskey & Coke sauce with roasted vegetables, red potatoes and a house salad

Family Chicken (serves 4)

$29.00

TAKE OUT ONLY: locally sourced crispy fried chicken breasts, with mushroom cream gravy, mashed potatoes, cabbage & kale, house salad & 4 buttermilk biscuits

Southwest Chicken Pasta (serves 4)

$34.00

TAKE OUT ONLY: Southwest Chicken Pasta: gemelli pasta sautéed with grilled chicken, black beans, shoe-peg corn & chipotle cream sauce, garnished with scallions, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese & crisp tortilla strips with a house salad

Cajun Meal (serves 4)

$39.00

TAKE OUT ONLY: French Quarter Jambalaya: shrimp, grilled chicken & Andouille sausage sautéed with arborio rice, onions, tomatoes & roasted okra in a rich Cajun broth, with a house salad, and 4 hushpuppies

TOPO Whiskey & Coke Braised Beef (serves 4)

$59.00

TAKE OUT ONLY: TOPO Whiskey & Coke Braised Beef: boneless beef short rib slow-braised in a TOPO 8 Oak Whiskey & Coke sauce with roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and a house salad

Sides

Side Avocado

$3.00

Brown Rice (serves one)

$3.00

Beer-Battered Fries (serves one)

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Mac & Cheese (serves one)

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Roasted Vegetables (serves one)

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Cabbage and Kale

$3.00

Sautee' Spinach

$3.00

Spinach Tomato Y Brown Rice

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Top of the Hill Restaurant and Brewery! Located on the corner of Franklin and Columbia in downtown Chapel Hill, Top of the Hill has been proud to serve the community since 1996.

Website

Location

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Directions

Gallery
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery image
Banner pic
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery image
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Perennial - 401 W. Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
401 W. Franklin St Chapel Hil, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Lantern
orange star4.4 • 895
423 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS
orange starNo Reviews
140 W Franklin St #110 Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Franklin Motors
orange starNo Reviews
601 West Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Seafood Destiny Express - 100 West Franklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
100 West Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lucha Tigre
orange star4.6 • 1,417
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Chapel Hill
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1800 E Franklin St #22 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lantern
orange star4.4 • 895
423 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chapel Hill
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston