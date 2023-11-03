Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Top Shelf Bar and Grill
501 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1825 Acushnet Ave, New Bedford, MA 02746
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in New Bedford
More near New Bedford