Top Shelf Sports Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd.

Welsey Chapel, FL 33544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Tender Bolts
Classic Burger

STARTERS

Black Bean Hummus

$10.95

Seasoned with roasted garlic and spices, topped with sliced jalapeno, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with house-made crispy pita and plantain chips.

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.95

Brisket braised in 81Bay Reel Slo Irish Red Ale tossed in our habanero-guava BBQ sauce, pressed with shredded colby-jack cheese, spicy candied bacon, fried onion strings, then topped with our chipotle sauce and avocado lime sauce, and a side of our pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, and crispy onion strings

Nachos

$12.95

Our version of a classic: house potato chips topped with our mojo roast pork, queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, shredded cheese, green onions and drizzled with our chipotle sauce

Ahi Tuna Stack

$14.95

Ponzu-marinated diced ahi tuna stacked atop our Asian slaw, diced avocado, topped with our house mango salsa, then drizzled with our soy ginger glaze. Served with house-made crispy wonton strips and plantain chips

Quesadilla

$10.95

Your choice of our mojo roast pork, marinated chicken or no protein, pressed with shredded colby-jack cheese, then served with our chipotle sauce, avocado lime sauce, and pico de gallo on the side

Tender Bolts

$9.95

Five golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce

The Hat Trick

$16.95

Our sampler to please any group! Four house-style wings, Top Shelf chips, and two Ybor eggrolls.***NO SUBSTITUTIONS***

Top Shelf Chips

$9.95

Seasoned house chips topped with melted blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, green onions, and a balsamic drizzle.

Ybor Eggroll

$9.95

Two eggrolls stuffed with our mojo roast pork, ham, salami, smoked gruyere cheese, our mayo-mustard sauce, and pickles, deep-fried then finished with our chipotle sauce and avocado lime sauce.**This item is pre-rolled so no changes can be made**

POUTINES

Heat Slash

$12.95

Brisket braised in 81Bay Reel Slo Irish Red Ale, grilled onion, roasted corn, grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese sauce, and finished with avocado lime sauce

The Canuck

$10.95

Traditional poutine with our rich beef gravy, melted Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds and green onions

Loaded Cheese Fries Skillet

$10.95

Topped with our pepper jack cheese sauce, shredded colby-jack cheese, bacon, green onion, and finished with a ranch drizzle

Piggin' Out

$11.95

Topped with our pepper jack cheese sauce, our mojo roast pork, bacon, shredded colby-jack cheese, our habanero guava bbq sauce, ranch dressing and green onions

SALADS

Southwest Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens topped with our black bean corn pico, sliced avocado, shredded colby-jack cheese, diced red pepper, and our chipotle ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing and grated parmesan. Topped with crispy croutons and shaved parmesan cheese

Tropical Salad

$11.95

Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds, and fresh strawberries topped with feta and our mango salsa. Served with our lemon honey vinaigrette and a balsamic glaze

Wedge Salad

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with our bleu cheese dressing, spicy candied bacon, sliced red onion, diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles

Power Play

$11.95

Kale and cabbage tossed in our lemon-honey vinaigrette and creamy Italian, then topped with toasted almonds, matchstick carrots, diced tomato, sliced red onion, diced avocado, cucumber slices, quinoa, and feta cheese, finished with balsamic glaze

Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, diced red pepper, carrots, cucumber, red onion, shredded colby-jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Chimmy Steak Taco Salad

$16.95Out of stock

WINGS

Wings 8pc

$12.95

All wings are marinated in mojo, garlic, and oregano overnight then grilled to perfection

Wings 16pc

$23.95

All wings are marinated in mojo, garlic, and oregano overnight then grilled to perfection

BURGERS

Classic Burger

$12.95

Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle slices | Add your choice of cheese $1 or bacon $1.50

Lightning Bleu Burger

$14.95

Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, spicy candied bacon, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato, and our chipotle sauce

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce

Turkey Burger

$12.95Out of stock

In-house seasoned turkey patty topped with gruyere cheese, avocado, sliced red onion, tomato, spinach and dijon mustard

SANDWICHES

7th Avenue Wrap

$11.95

Ham, salami, sliced gruyere cheese, olives, tomato, onions, our creamy Italian dressing, and lemon-honey vinaigrette. All rolled together in a spinach wrap.

Blackened Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$15.95

Three lettuce wraps filled with blackened shrimp, green rice, corn, diced tomatoes, diced avocado, crumbled spicy candied bacon, and topped with creamy Italian dressing

Cali Turkey Wrap

$12.95

Boar’s Head® turkey breast, spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, provolone cheese, lemon honey vinaigrette, avocado sauce rolled in a spinach wrap

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast on a locally baked bun with spinach and our pesto aioli, topped with sliced fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and balsamic glaze

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.95

Blackened chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, grilled onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on a locally baked bun

Citrus Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions and red peppers, spinach, tomato, avocado, our creamy Italian dressing, and lemon-honey vinaigrette. All rolled together in a spinach wrap

Cuban

$11.95

A Tampa favorite! Our homemade mojo roast pork, sliced ham, and salami topped with melted gruyere cheese, pickles, and mustard sauce on pressed Cuban bread

Drunken Sloppy Joe

$13.95

Brisket braised in 81Bay Reel Slo Irish Red Ale, grilled jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese sauce, crispy onion strings, and pickles on a locally baked bun

Farmhouse Club

$14.95

Fried chicken topped with ham, bacon, avocado, gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard sauce served on a locally baked bun (grilled chicken or buffalo-style available)

High Kickin' Pita

$11.45

Grilled pita bread topped with our black bean hummus, diced blackened chicken breast, spinach, feta, diced cucumber, pico de gallo and finished with our chipotle sauce

Portabella Sandwich

$11.95

Our marinated portabella cap grilled then topped with melted gruyere cheese, grilled red peppers, spinach, red onions, and chipotle sauce served on a locally baked bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.45Out of stock

BOWLS

Brisket Bender

$14.95

Brisket braised in 81Bay Reel Slo Irish Red Ale atop roasted garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, fried onion strings, crispy kale chips, and served with garlic bread.

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce mix of pepper jack, colby jack and parmesan cheeses, topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken tenders, green onions, and served with bread.

Thunder Chop Chop

$13.95

A bowl piled with green rice topped with mixed greens and surrounded by grilled corn, onions, and peppers, pico de gallo, black beans, shredded colby-jack cheese, tortilla strips. Topped with our creamy Italian dressing and avocado lime sauce.The option of grilled chicken 12.45, or grilled shrimp 13.95

Tuna Bowl

$17.95

Blackened ahi tuna lightly seared, then sliced and served on green rice with Asian slaw, edamame, matchstick carrots, diced red peppers. Topped with green onions, lime, our honey soy ginger glaze and crispy wonton strips.

Havana Bowl

$12.95

Our mojo roast stacked on top of green rice, black beans, and grilled onions, served with our avocado lime sauce and chipotle sauce on the side

KIDS MENU

Kid's Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$8.95

Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Cheese quesadilla cut into 4 pieces, served plain and includes optional sour cream on the side.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.95

No box here! Cavatappi noodles tossed our scratch-made cheese sauce and topped with shredded mixed cheddar cheese.

Kid's Burger & Fries

$8.95

Kid's burger is cooked medium well and served plain (no cheese or condiments) on our locally baked buns, unless requested differently.

SIDES

Asian Slaw

$4.45

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.95

Pasta Salad

$4.95

Rice & Beans

$4.45

Seasoned Grilled Veggies

$4.95

Seasoned Fries

$3.95

Seasoned House Chips

$3.95

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Side of Celery

$2.00

DESSERT

Funnel Fries

$6.95

Funnel cake dough deep fried then tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with caramel and chocolate sauces on side

Reese's Peanut Butter Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Chocolate cake layered with Reese's Peanut Butter filling. Caramel and chocolate sauces served on the side.

Brownie

$4.95

Warm brownie out of our oven and served with caramel and chocolate sauces on the side

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thanks for supporting local small business!!

