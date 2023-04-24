Restaurant header imageView gallery

Top Tea

review star

No reviews yet

4243 Gordon Drive Suite B

Sioux City, IA 51106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Teas & Treats

Milk Teas

CLASSIC MILK TEA

$4.50

HONEYDEW MILK TEA

$4.50

MATCHA MILK TEA

$4.50

STRAWBERRY MILK TEA

$4.50
TARO MILK TEA

TARO MILK TEA

$4.50

THAI MILK TEA

$4.50

TIGER MILK TEA

$4.50

FRUIT TEAS

BLUEBERRY

$4.50

HONEY & LEMON

$4.50

HONEYDEW

$4.50

LYCHEE

$4.50

PASSION FRUIT

$4.50

PEACH & LYCHEE

$4.50

PEACH & ORANGE

$4.50

PINEAPPLE & PASSION FRUIT

$4.50

PINNEAPPLE AND MANGO

$4.50

RASPBERRY

$4.50

RED GUAVA

$4.50

STRAWBERRY

$4.50

STRAWBERRY & GUAVA

$4.50

STRAWBERRY & MANGO

$4.50

STRAWBERRY & ORANGE

$4.50

WATERMELON

$4.50

WATERMELON & BLUEBERRY

$4.50

WINTERMELON

$4.50

PASSION AND MANGO

$4.50

MANGO

$4.50

TEA

EARL GREY BLACK TEA

$2.00+

JASMINE GREEN TEA

$2.00+

OOLONG GREEN TEA

$2.00+

TREATS

BUBBLE WAFFLES

$6.00

MACAROONS

$2.00Out of stock

MILK CHEESE JELLY SWEET SOUP

$5.50

chips

$1.00

LOTUS ENERGY

BLUE LOTUS

$4.50+

GOLD LOTUS

$4.50+

RED LOTUS

$4.50+

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$4.00

BROWN SUGAR

BROWN SUGAR 16 OZ

$5.00

BROWN SUGAR 20 OZ

$5.50

PRELOADED GIFT CARD

$100

$100

$100.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$5

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank you and enjoy!

Location

4243 Gordon Drive Suite B, Sioux City, IA 51106

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marto Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
930 4th Street Sioux City, IA 51101
View restaurantnext
Copal Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
710 Dakota Avenue South Sioux City, NE 68776
View restaurantnext
Mi Familia Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 504
618 Dakota Ave South Sioux City, NE 68776
View restaurantnext
Brightside Cafe and Deli
orange starNo Reviews
525 4th St, Sioux City Sioux City, IA 51109
View restaurantnext
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes - 300 Gold Circle
orange starNo Reviews
300 Gold Circle Dakota Dunes, SD 57049
View restaurantnext
High Ground- - Cafe. - Espresso Bar. - Roasterie.
orange star4.7 • 87
202 N Derby Ln North Sioux City, SD 57049
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sioux City
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Arnolds Park
review star
No reviews yet
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston