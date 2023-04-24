Top Tea
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Thank you and enjoy!
Location
4243 Gordon Drive Suite B, Sioux City, IA 51106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes - 300 Gold Circle
No Reviews
300 Gold Circle Dakota Dunes, SD 57049
View restaurant