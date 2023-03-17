- Home
Topaz Cafe 780 Village Center Dr.
780 Village Center Dr.
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Soup & Salads
Beet Salad
$12.00
Caesar
$12.00
Arugula Salad
$13.00
Cup-Butternut Squash Bisque
$8.00
Bowl-Butternut Squash Bisque
$10.00
Cup-Lobster Bisque
$10.00
Bowl-Lobster Bisque
$12.00
Cup-Chicken Soup
$8.00
Bowl-Chicken Soup
$10.00
Cup-Clam Chowder
$8.00
Bowl-Clam Chowder
$10.00
Cup-Soup of the Day
$8.00
Bowl-Soup of the Day
$10.00
Wedge
$12.00
Kale Salad
$12.00
House Salad
$10.00
Spicy Red Sauce
Entrees
Sides
Sweet Potato Puree
$9.00
Smashed Potatoes
$9.00
Mac & Cheese
$10.00
Broccolini
$11.00
Mushrooms & Onions
$9.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts
$10.00
French Fries
$9.00
Roasted Potatoes
$9.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$9.00
Polenta
$9.00
Blue Cheese Gratin
$9.00
Risotto Side
$12.00
Sauteed Spinch
$9.00
Side Of Pita
$3.00
Seasonal Veggies
$9.00
Asparagus
$9.00
Fruit
$5.00
Specials
Bar Menu
Dessert
Kids Menu
Beverage
Wine
GLS Banshee PN
$12.00
GLS Cherry Hill PN
$15.00
GLS Raymond Merlot
$10.00
GLS Kumusha Cab
$12.00
GLS PVR Cab
$12.00
GLS P&B Cab
$22.00
GLS San Felipe Malbec
$12.00
GLS Saint Cosme
$12.00
GLS Plavac
$14.00Out of stock
GLS Vranac
$14.00
GLS Highlands 41 Blend
$12.00
GLS Hands of Time Blend
$20.00
GLS Dow's Tawny
$8.00
GLS Black Noval Ruby
$8.00
GLS Sandeman 20
$14.00Out of stock
Corkage fee
$30.00
GLS Rickshaw Cab
$10.00
GLS Hayes Cab
$10.00
BTL Banshee PN
$52.00
BTL Cherry Hill PN
$58.00
BTL Patz & Hall PN
$78.00
BTL Crossbarn PN
$80.00
BTL En Route PN
$88.00
BTL Beaune Du Château PN
$98.00
BTL Walter Hansel PN
$118.00
BTL Dusky Goose PN
$136.00
BTL Kistler PN
$146.00
BTL Raymond Merlot
$40.00
BTL Charles Krug Merlot
$54.00
BTL 1903 Delena Merlot
$68.00
BTL Duckhorn Merlot
$78.00
BTL Kumusha Cab
$48.00
BTL PVR Cab
$48.00
BTL P&B Cab
$88.00
BTL Justin Cab
$68.00
BTL Quilt Cab
$72.00
BTL Trinchero Cab
$86.00Out of stock
BTL Jordan Cab
$126.00
BTL Venge Cab
$128.00
BTL Cru Cab
$136.00
BTL Caymus Cab
$162.00
BTL Quintessa
$398.00
BTL Opus One
$546.00
BTL San Felipe Malbec
$48.00
BTL Saint Cosme
$48.00
BTL Plavac
$56.00Out of stock
BTL Vranac
$56.00
BTL Termes Tinta de Toro
$68.00
BTL CDP
$88.00
BTL Amarone Della Valpolicella
$88.00
BTL Brunello
$90.00
BTL Barolo
$90.00
BTL Gaja Promis
$98.00
BTL Highlands 41 Blend
$48.00
BTL Prisoner Blend
$98.00
BTL Hands of Time Blend
$80.00
BTL Rickshaw Cab
$44.00
BTL Justin Isoscles
$128.00
BTL Saldo Zinfindel
$44.00
BTL Hayes Cab
$44.00
BTL Francis Coppola Claret
$64.00Out of stock
BTL Serial Cab
$42.00Out of stock
BTL Weather
$45.00Out of stock
BTL Blackbird Arise
$118.00
GLS Sea Sun Caymus Chard
$12.00
GLS Ferrari Carano Chard
$16.00
GLS Echo Bay SB
$12.00
GLS Ferrari Carano Fume SB
$12.00
GLS Villa Loren PG
$10.00
GLS Wairau River PG
$12.00
GLS Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc
$11.00
GLS Posip
$12.00
GLS Delena 100 Jazz
$12.00
GLS Core Bianco
$12.00Out of stock
GLS Moscato
$10.00
GLS Prosecco
$12.00
GLS Sauternes
$16.00
GLS Cave Spring Reisling
$16.00
GLS Rayun Chard
$10.00
GLS Rayun SauvBlanc
$10.00
BTL Sea Sun Caymus Chard
$48.00
BTL Mer Soleil Chard
$52.00
BTL Robert Mondavi Chard
$56.00
BTL Gainey Vineyard Chard
$58.00
BTL Ferrari Carano Chard
$64.00
BTL Chablis Chard
$66.00
BTL Pouilly Fuissé Chard
$68.00
BTL Patz & Hall Chard
$68.00
BTL Jordan Chard
$78.00
BTL Far Niente Chard
$96.00
BTL Kistler Chard
$138.00
BTL Alegra SB
$42.00
BTL Delena 70/30 SB
$44.00
BTL Echo Bay SB
$48.00
BTL Ferrari Carano Fume SB
$48.00
BTL San Simeon SB
$48.00
BTL William Fevre SB
$64.00
BTL Duckhorn SB
$66.00
BTL Sancerre SB
$68.00
BTL Villa Loren PG
$40.00
BTL Livio Felluga PG
$54.00
BTL Wairau River PG
$48.00
BTL Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc
$42.00
BTL Albarino
$46.00
BTL Posip
$48.00
BTL Delena 100 Jazz
$48.00
BTL Core Bianco
$48.00Out of stock
BTL Trebbiano, Zenato
$48.00
BTL Kozlovic
$56.00
BTL Riesling, Nik Weis
$58.00
BTL Rayun Chard
$44.00
BTL Rayun Sauv Blanc
$44.00
BTL Charles Krug Chard
$56.00
BTL Saldo Chenin
$44.00
BTL Simi SB
$44.00
BTL Simi Chard
$44.00
BTL Hayes Chard
$44.00
GLS Lamoreaux Landing
$10.00
GLS Whispering Angel
$14.00
GLS H3
$10.00
BTL Lamoreaux Landing
$40.00
BTL Whispering Angel
$56.00
BTL H3
$44.00
GLS Prosecco
$12.00
GLS Moscato
$10.00
BTL Jean Louis Brut 187ml
$16.00
BTL Laurent Perrier 187ml
$26.00
BTL Henriot 375ml
$55.00
BTL Moscato D'Asti
$40.00
BTL Prosecco
$48.00
BTL El Serralet
$48.00
BTL Bajta
$48.00
BTL Baron Fuente
$78.00
BTL Cava Juve & Camps
$80.00
BTL Nicolas Feuillatte
$88.00
BTL Moet & Chandon
$118.00
BTL Louis Roederer
$128.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow
$144.00
BTL JCB Rose
$56.00
BTL Chandon 187ml
$16.00
Liquor
DO NOT MAKE
Prairie Vodka
$14.00+
Tito's
$15.00+
Belvedere
$16.00+
Chopin
$16.00+Out of stock
Grey Goose
$16.00+
Grey Goose Citron
$16.00+
Grey Goose Pear
$16.00+
Grey Goose Watermelon
$16.00+Out of stock
Amsterdam Lemon
$14.00+
Ketel One
$15.00+
Ketel Citroen
$15.00+
Ketel Orange
$15.00+
Ketel GF&Rose
$15.00+
Ciroc Coconut
$14.00+Out of stock
Effen Black Cherry
$14.00+
Stoli Blueberry
$14.00+
Smirnoff Vanilla
$14.00+
DO NOT MAKE
Aviations
$15.00+Out of stock
Beefeater
$14.00+
Bombay Saphire
$16.00+
Hendricks
$15.00+
Prairie Gin
$14.00+
Tanqueray
$15.00+
DO NOT MAKE
Appleton 12
$18.00+
Bacardi
$14.00+
Barcadi Lime
$14.00+
Captain Morgan
$14.00+
Lemon Hart 151
$12.00+
Malibu
$14.00+
Mount Gay
$16.00+
DO NOT MAKE
Gran Clasico Blanco
$14.00+
Gran Clasico Reposado
$15.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00+
Casamigos Mezcal
$15.00+
Casamigos Reposado
$16.00+
Cincoro Anejo
$22.00
Cincoro Blanco
$19.00
Don Julio 1942
$28.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00+
Los Vecinos Mezcal
$14.00+
Patron Anejo
$16.00+
Patron Silver
$14.00+
DO NOT MAKE
Angel's Envy Bourbon
$16.00+
Angel's Envy Rye
$18.00+
Baker's
$15.00+
Barrell 5
$22.00
Basil Hayden
$16.00+
Blantons
$22.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$15.00+
Bulleit Rye
$15.00+
Eagle Rare
$19.00
Elijah Craig Bourbon
$15.00+
Elijah Craig Rye
$15.00+
Heaven Hill Bond
$15.00+
Heaven's Door
$15.00+
High West DB Rye
$15.00+
Jack Daniel's
$12.00+
Jack Daniel's Bonded
$14.00+Out of stock
Jameson
$12.00+
Jim Beam
$12.00+
Knob Creek Bourbon
$15.00+Out of stock
Knob Creek Rye
$15.00+
Maker's Mark
$14.00+
Old Forrester
$14.00+
Rittenhouse Rye
$14.00+
Stellum Bourbon
$14.00+
Stellum Rye
$14.00+
Templeton Rye 4
$15.00+
Weller Special Reserve
$19.00Out of stock
Whistle Pig Rye 6
$16.00+
Willett Rye
$16.00+
Woodford Reserve
$16.00+
Woodinville
$16.00+
Ardbeg 10
$18.00
Auchentoshan 12
$16.00
Auchentoshan American Oak
$16.00
Canadian Club CC
$12.00+
Chivas Regal 13
$12.00+
Copper Dog
$12.00
Cragganmore 12
$18.00
Crown Apple
$14.00+
Crown Reserve
$16.00+
Crown Royal
$14.00+
Dewars
$12.00
Famous Grouse
$9.00
Glenfiddich 12
$16.00
Glenfiddich 14
$18.00
Glenlivet 12
$15.00
Glenmorangie 10
$18.00
Highland Park 12
$18.00
J&B
$12.00Out of stock
JW Red
$12.00
JW Black 12
$14.00
JW Green 15
$22.00
JW High Rye
$18.00
JW 18
$28.00
JW Blue
$38.00
Lagavulin 8
$20.00
Laird's Applejack
$10.00+
Macallan 12
$21.00
Macallan 15
$34.00
Macallan 18
$54.00
Seagrams 7
$9.00+
Seagrams VO
$10.00+
Southern Comfort SoCo
$14.00+
Suntory Toki
$14.00+
DO NOT MAKE
Christian Bros
$12.00+
Courvoisier VSOP
$20.00+
Hennessy Black
$18.00+
Hennessy VS
$16.00+
Hennessy VSOP
$18.00+
Hennessy XO
$38.00+
LR Tikves Grape Brandy
$12.00+
Pierre Ferrand
$18.00+
Remy Martin VSOP
$20.00+
Zaric Apricot
$10.00+
Zaric Pear
$10.00+
Zaric Plum
$10.00+
Zaric Quince
$10.00+
DO NOT MAKE
Absinthe 110
$16.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$12.00
Amaro Lucano
$12.00
Amaro Montenegro
$12.00
Aperol
$12.00
B&B
$12.00
Bailey's
$12.00
Benedictine
$12.00
Bruto Americano
$12.00
Campari
$12.00
Chambord
$12.00
Chartreuse, Green
$18.00
Cherry Herring
$12.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Creme de Violette
$12.00
Dimmi
$12.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Dubonnet
$12.00
Fernet Branca
$12.00
Fernet Menta
$12.00
Frangelico
$12.00
Galliano
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$14.00
Italicus
$12.00
Jagermeister
$12.00
Kahlua
$12.00
Licor 43
$12.00
Limoncello
$8.00
Malort
$10.00
Mr. Black
$12.00
Ouzo
$12.00
Pimms No.1
$12.00
Sambuca, Black
$12.00
Sambuca, White
$12.00
St. Germaine
$12.00
Suze
$12.00
Beer
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$14.00
Appletini
$16.00
Bloody Mary
$14.00
Chocolate Martini
$16.00
Cosmopolitan
$16.00
Espresso Martini
$18.00
French 75
$14.00
French Martini
$16.00
Gimlet
$16.00
Hot Toddy
$14.00
Irish Coffee
$14.00
Kir Royal
$14.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$16.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$15.00
Mai Tai
$14.00
Margarita
$14.00
Martini
$16.00
Mexican Coffee
$14.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Mint Julep
$16.00
Mojito
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$14.00
Negroni
$14.00
Old Fashioned Brandy
$14.00
Rob Roy
$16.00
Sangria Red
$14.00
Sangria White
$14.00
Sazerac
$16.00
Vesper Martini
$16.00
White Russian
$14.00
Black Russian
$14.00
Aperol Spritz
$14.00
Manhattan
$14.00
Blood and Sands
$14.00
GTO
$14.00
Midnight in Paris
$14.00
Peacemaker
$14.00
Smoky Situation
$14.00
House Cocktail Week
$14.00
Old Fashioned Bourbon
$16.00
Old Fashioned Rye
$14.00
French Cold Brew
$18.00
Corkage fee
$30.00
NA Beverages
DO NOT MAKE
Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$3.50
Ice Tea
$3.50
Milk
$3.50
Pineapple Juice
$3.50
Grapefruit
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Orange Juice
$3.50
Apple Juice
$3.50Out of stock
Club Soda
$3.50
Tonic
$3.50
Sm Sparkling
$4.00
Lg Sparkling
$7.00
Sm Regular
$4.00
Lg Regular
$7.00Out of stock
Red Bull
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
V Cocktail
$9.00
Topo Chico
$4.00
Coffee
$3.00
Espresso
$3.50
Double Espresso
$5.00
Cappucino
$4.00
Latte
$4.00
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Espresso
$3.50
Decaf Cappucino
$4.00
Decaf Latte
$4.00
Hot Tea
$3.50
DO NOT MAKE
Macchiato
$4.00
Lunch Menu
Lunch Apps
Lunch Soup & Salad
Lunch Sandwiches
Lunch Entrees
Lunch Sides
Private Events
Events Menu
DO NOT MAKE
Bruschetta
$5.00
Antipasto Skewer
$5.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$6.00
Lobster Roll
$9.00
Salmon Tartar
$6.00
Tuna Tartar
$6.00
Mini Crab Cake
$6.00
Grilled Shrimp Cocktail
$6.00
Cheeseburger Slider
$5.00
Chicken Satay
$5.00
Beef Wellington
$6.00
Mushroom Tartlet
$5.00
Proscuitto Wrapped Dates
$5.00
Meatballs
$5.00
Family Charcuterie
$7.00
Dinner Three Course Family Style
$49.95
Dinner Four Course Family Style
$59.95
Lunch Three Course Family Style
$39.95
Dinner Buffet
$59.95
Lunch Buffet
$49.95
Dinner Three Course Plated
$49.95
Dinner Three Course Plated
$59.95
Lunch Three Course Plated
$49.95
8 oz Filet Up Charge
$25.00
10 oz NY Up Charge
$10.00
Short Rib Up Charge
$10.00
Surf & Turf
$35.00
Pork Chop Up Charge
$10.00
Beef Tenderloin Carving
$450.00
Sirloin Carving
$350.00
Pork Tenderloin Carving
$350.00
Prime Rib Carving
$500.00
Charcuterie Up Charge
$7.00
Children's Menu
$12.00
Valet
$200.00