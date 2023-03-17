Main picView gallery

Topaz Cafe 780 Village Center Dr.

780 Village Center Dr.

Burr Ridge, IL 60527

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Cevaps

$15.00

Octopus

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Mussels

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Meatballs

$15.00

Burrata

$18.00

Hummus

$14.00

Cauliflower

$13.00

Steak Tartar

$20.00

Side Of Pita

$3.00

Soup & Salads

Beet Salad

$12.00

Caesar

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Cup-Butternut Squash Bisque

$8.00

Bowl-Butternut Squash Bisque

$10.00

Cup-Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Bowl-Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Cup-Chicken Soup

$8.00

Bowl-Chicken Soup

$10.00

Cup-Clam Chowder

$8.00

Bowl-Clam Chowder

$10.00

Cup-Soup of the Day

$8.00

Bowl-Soup of the Day

$10.00

Wedge

$12.00

Kale Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Spicy Red Sauce

Pastas

Gnocchi

$24.00

Ravioli

$25.00

Bucatini

$34.00

Rigatoni

$22.00

Pappardelle

$26.00

Eggplant Gateau

$24.00

Entrees

Filet

$48.00

Pork Chop

$35.00

Lamb Shank

$36.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Short Ribs

$36.00

Liver & Onions

$24.00

Half Chicken

$25.00

Salmon

$30.00

Whitefish

$29.00

Burger

$18.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Puree

$9.00

Smashed Potatoes

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Broccolini

$11.00

Mushrooms & Onions

$9.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

French Fries

$9.00

Roasted Potatoes

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Polenta

$9.00

Blue Cheese Gratin

$9.00

Risotto Side

$12.00

Sauteed Spinch

$9.00

Side Of Pita

$3.00

Seasonal Veggies

$9.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Fruit

$5.00

Specials

Risotto of the Day

$36.00

Bronzino

$58.00

Meat Special

$54.00

Seafood Special

$38.00

Appetizer Special

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$48.00Out of stock

Raw Oysters-Half Dozen

$20.00

Raw Oysters-Dozen

$40.00

Lamb Loin

$34.00Out of stock

Chef's Dinner

$85.00

Bar Menu

Burger Sliders-Each

$6.00

Burger Sliders Trio

$15.00

Fish Taco

$6.00

Fish Taco Trio

$14.00

Meat & Cheese Plate

$24.00

HH Cheeseburger Slider

$5.00

HH Fish Taco

$4.00

HH Oysters

$2.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Crostata

$9.00

Lemon Tart

$9.00

Scoop of Gelato

$4.00

Scoop of Sorbet

$4.00

2 Scoops of Gelato

$7.00

2 Scoops of Sorbet

$7.00

Trio of Gelato

$9.00

Trio of Sorbet

$9.00

Mini Bites

$12.00

Birthday Dessert

Cake Fee

$30.00

Kids Menu

ChIcken Fingers

$8.95

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Add Meatball

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Sliders

$8.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Beverage

Wine

GLS Banshee PN

$12.00

GLS Cherry Hill PN

$15.00

GLS Raymond Merlot

$10.00

GLS Kumusha Cab

$12.00

GLS PVR Cab

$12.00

GLS P&B Cab

$22.00

GLS San Felipe Malbec

$12.00

GLS Saint Cosme

$12.00

GLS Plavac

$14.00Out of stock

GLS Vranac

$14.00

GLS Highlands 41 Blend

$12.00

GLS Hands of Time Blend

$20.00

GLS Dow's Tawny

$8.00

GLS Black Noval Ruby

$8.00

GLS Sandeman 20

$14.00Out of stock

Corkage fee

$30.00

GLS Rickshaw Cab

$10.00

GLS Hayes Cab

$10.00

BTL Banshee PN

$52.00

BTL Cherry Hill PN

$58.00

BTL Patz & Hall PN

$78.00

BTL Crossbarn PN

$80.00

BTL En Route PN

$88.00

BTL Beaune Du Château PN

$98.00

BTL Walter Hansel PN

$118.00

BTL Dusky Goose PN

$136.00

BTL Kistler PN

$146.00

BTL Raymond Merlot

$40.00

BTL Charles Krug Merlot

$54.00

BTL 1903 Delena Merlot

$68.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$78.00

BTL Kumusha Cab

$48.00

BTL PVR Cab

$48.00

BTL P&B Cab

$88.00

BTL Justin Cab

$68.00

BTL Quilt Cab

$72.00

BTL Trinchero Cab

$86.00Out of stock

BTL Jordan Cab

$126.00

BTL Venge Cab

$128.00

BTL Cru Cab

$136.00

BTL Caymus Cab

$162.00

BTL Quintessa

$398.00

BTL Opus One

$546.00

BTL San Felipe Malbec

$48.00

BTL Saint Cosme

$48.00

BTL Plavac

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Vranac

$56.00

BTL Termes Tinta de Toro

$68.00

BTL CDP

$88.00

BTL Amarone Della Valpolicella

$88.00

BTL Brunello

$90.00

BTL Barolo

$90.00

BTL Gaja Promis

$98.00

BTL Highlands 41 Blend

$48.00

BTL Prisoner Blend

$98.00

BTL Hands of Time Blend

$80.00

BTL Rickshaw Cab

$44.00

BTL Justin Isoscles

$128.00

BTL Saldo Zinfindel

$44.00

BTL Hayes Cab

$44.00

BTL Francis Coppola Claret

$64.00Out of stock

BTL Serial Cab

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Weather

$45.00Out of stock

Corkage fee

$30.00

BTL Blackbird Arise

$118.00

GLS Sea Sun Caymus Chard

$12.00

GLS Ferrari Carano Chard

$16.00

GLS Echo Bay SB

$12.00

GLS Ferrari Carano Fume SB

$12.00

GLS Villa Loren PG

$10.00

GLS Wairau River PG

$12.00

GLS Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$11.00

GLS Posip

$12.00

GLS Delena 100 Jazz

$12.00

GLS Core Bianco

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Moscato

$10.00

GLS Prosecco

$12.00

GLS Sauternes

$16.00

GLS Cave Spring Reisling

$16.00

GLS Rayun Chard

$10.00

GLS Rayun SauvBlanc

$10.00

Corkage fee

$30.00

BTL Sea Sun Caymus Chard

$48.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chard

$52.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Chard

$56.00

BTL Gainey Vineyard Chard

$58.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Chard

$64.00

BTL Chablis Chard

$66.00

BTL Pouilly Fuissé Chard

$68.00

BTL Patz & Hall Chard

$68.00

BTL Jordan Chard

$78.00

BTL Far Niente Chard

$96.00

BTL Kistler Chard

$138.00

BTL Alegra SB

$42.00

BTL Delena 70/30 SB

$44.00

BTL Echo Bay SB

$48.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Fume SB

$48.00

BTL San Simeon SB

$48.00

BTL William Fevre SB

$64.00

BTL Duckhorn SB

$66.00

BTL Sancerre SB

$68.00

BTL Villa Loren PG

$40.00

BTL Livio Felluga PG

$54.00

BTL Wairau River PG

$48.00

BTL Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$42.00

BTL Albarino

$46.00

BTL Posip

$48.00

BTL Delena 100 Jazz

$48.00

BTL Core Bianco

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Trebbiano, Zenato

$48.00

BTL Kozlovic

$56.00

BTL Riesling, Nik Weis

$58.00

BTL Rayun Chard

$44.00

BTL Rayun Sauv Blanc

$44.00

BTL Charles Krug Chard

$56.00

BTL Saldo Chenin

$44.00

BTL Simi SB

$44.00

BTL Simi Chard

$44.00

BTL Hayes Chard

$44.00

Corkage fee

$30.00

GLS Lamoreaux Landing

$10.00

GLS Whispering Angel

$14.00

GLS H3

$10.00

BTL Lamoreaux Landing

$40.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$56.00

BTL H3

$44.00

Corkage fee

$30.00

GLS Prosecco

$12.00

GLS Moscato

$10.00

BTL Jean Louis Brut 187ml

$16.00

BTL Laurent Perrier 187ml

$26.00

BTL Henriot 375ml

$55.00

BTL Moscato D'Asti

$40.00

BTL Prosecco

$48.00

BTL El Serralet

$48.00

BTL Bajta

$48.00

BTL Baron Fuente

$78.00

BTL Cava Juve & Camps

$80.00

BTL Nicolas Feuillatte

$88.00

BTL Moet & Chandon

$118.00

BTL Louis Roederer

$128.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow

$144.00

BTL JCB Rose

$56.00

BTL Chandon 187ml

$16.00

Corkage fee

$30.00

Liquor

Prairie Vodka

$14.00+

Tito's

$15.00+

Belvedere

$16.00+

Chopin

$16.00+Out of stock

Grey Goose

$16.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$16.00+

Grey Goose Pear

$16.00+

Grey Goose Watermelon

$16.00+Out of stock

Amsterdam Lemon

$14.00+

Ketel One

$15.00+

Ketel Citroen

$15.00+

Ketel Orange

$15.00+

Ketel GF&Rose

$15.00+

Ciroc Coconut

$14.00+Out of stock

Effen Black Cherry

$14.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$14.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$14.00+

Aviations

$15.00+Out of stock

Beefeater

$14.00+

Bombay Saphire

$16.00+

Hendricks

$15.00+

Prairie Gin

$14.00+

Tanqueray

$15.00+

Appleton 12

$18.00+

Bacardi

$14.00+

Barcadi Lime

$14.00+

Captain Morgan

$14.00+

Lemon Hart 151

$12.00+

Malibu

$14.00+

Mount Gay

$16.00+

Gran Clasico Blanco

$14.00+

Gran Clasico Reposado

$15.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00+

Cincoro Anejo

$22.00

Cincoro Blanco

$19.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00+

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$14.00+

Patron Anejo

$16.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$16.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00+

Baker's

$15.00+

Barrell 5

$22.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00+

Blantons

$22.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00+

Bulleit Rye

$15.00+

Eagle Rare

$19.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$15.00+

Elijah Craig Rye

$15.00+

Heaven Hill Bond

$15.00+

Heaven's Door

$15.00+

High West DB Rye

$15.00+

Jack Daniel's

$12.00+

Jack Daniel's Bonded

$14.00+Out of stock

Jameson

$12.00+

Jim Beam

$12.00+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$15.00+Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00+

Maker's Mark

$14.00+

Old Forrester

$14.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$14.00+

Stellum Bourbon

$14.00+

Stellum Rye

$14.00+

Templeton Rye 4

$15.00+

Weller Special Reserve

$19.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig Rye 6

$16.00+

Willett Rye

$16.00+

Woodford Reserve

$16.00+

Woodinville

$16.00+

Ardbeg 10

$18.00

Auchentoshan 12

$16.00

Auchentoshan American Oak

$16.00

Canadian Club CC

$12.00+

Chivas Regal 13

$12.00+

Copper Dog

$12.00

Cragganmore 12

$18.00

Crown Apple

$14.00+

Crown Reserve

$16.00+

Crown Royal

$14.00+

Dewars

$12.00

Famous Grouse

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenfiddich 14

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glenmorangie 10

$18.00

Highland Park 12

$18.00

J&B

$12.00Out of stock

JW Red

$12.00

JW Black 12

$14.00

JW Green 15

$22.00

JW High Rye

$18.00

JW 18

$28.00

JW Blue

$38.00

Lagavulin 8

$20.00

Laird's Applejack

$10.00+

Macallan 12

$21.00

Macallan 15

$34.00

Macallan 18

$54.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00+

Seagrams VO

$10.00+

Southern Comfort SoCo

$14.00+

Suntory Toki

$14.00+

Christian Bros

$12.00+

Courvoisier VSOP

$20.00+

Hennessy Black

$18.00+

Hennessy VS

$16.00+

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00+

Hennessy XO

$38.00+

LR Tikves Grape Brandy

$12.00+

Pierre Ferrand

$18.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$20.00+

Zaric Apricot

$10.00+

Zaric Pear

$10.00+

Zaric Plum

$10.00+

Zaric Quince

$10.00+

Absinthe 110

$16.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Amaro Lucano

$12.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

B&B

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Bruto Americano

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$18.00

Cherry Herring

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Creme de Violette

$12.00

Dimmi

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Dubonnet

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fernet Menta

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Galliano

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Italicus

$12.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Malort

$10.00

Mr. Black

$12.00

Ouzo

$12.00

Pimms No.1

$12.00

Sambuca, Black

$12.00

Sambuca, White

$12.00

St. Germaine

$12.00

Suze

$12.00

Beer

Modelo

$8.00

Anti-Hero

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Hacker-Pschorr

$8.00

Moody Tongue Pilsner

$8.00

Moody Tongue Saison

$8.00

Fools Cider Tart Cherry

$8.00

Bitburger N/A

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken N/A

$6.00Out of stock

Peroni N/A

$6.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Appletini

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

French 75

$14.00

French Martini

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Kir Royal

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$16.00

Mexican Coffee

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned Brandy

$14.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Sangria Red

$14.00

Sangria White

$14.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Vesper Martini

$16.00

White Russian

$14.00

Black Russian

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Blood and Sands

$14.00

GTO

$14.00

Midnight in Paris

$14.00

Peacemaker

$14.00

Smoky Situation

$14.00

House Cocktail Week

$14.00

Old Fashioned Bourbon

$16.00

Old Fashioned Rye

$14.00

French Cold Brew

$18.00

Comp prosecco

Comp Rose

Comp Zaric Plum

Comp Zaric Quince

Comp Zaric Pear

Comp Zaric Apricot

Comp Limoncello

Comp Port

Corkage fee

$30.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Club Soda

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Sm Sparkling

$4.00

Lg Sparkling

$7.00

Sm Regular

$4.00

Lg Regular

$7.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

V Cocktail

$9.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Cappucino

$4.00

Decaf Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch Apps

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Cauliflower

$13.00

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Steak Tartar

$20.00

Hummus

$14.00

Burrata

$18.00

Lunch Soup & Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Tuna Salad

$21.00

Cup-Soup of the Day

$8.00

Bowl-Soup of the Day

$10.00

Cup-Chicken Soup

$8.00

Bowl-Chicken Soup

$10.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

Kale Salad

$15.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Burger

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Salmon Sandwich

$21.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Lunch Entrees

Salmon

$30.00

Whitefish

$29.00

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Steak Salad

$24.00

Rigatoni

$21.00

Eggplant Gateau

$24.00

Ravioli

$24.00

Risotto

$25.00

L- Fish Special

$28.00

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Fruit

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$8.00

Bowl of Soup

$10.00

Private Events

Events Menu

Bruschetta

$5.00

Antipasto Skewer

$5.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

Lobster Roll

$9.00

Salmon Tartar

$6.00

Tuna Tartar

$6.00

Mini Crab Cake

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

Cheeseburger Slider

$5.00

Chicken Satay

$5.00

Beef Wellington

$6.00

Mushroom Tartlet

$5.00

Proscuitto Wrapped Dates

$5.00

Meatballs

$5.00

Family Charcuterie

$7.00

Dinner Three Course Family Style

$49.95

Dinner Four Course Family Style

$59.95

Lunch Three Course Family Style

$39.95

Dinner Buffet

$59.95

Lunch Buffet

$49.95

Dinner Three Course Plated

$49.95

Dinner Three Course Plated

$59.95

Lunch Three Course Plated

$49.95

8 oz Filet Up Charge

$25.00

10 oz NY Up Charge

$10.00

Short Rib Up Charge

$10.00

Surf & Turf

$35.00

Pork Chop Up Charge

$10.00

Beef Tenderloin Carving

$450.00

Sirloin Carving

$350.00

Pork Tenderloin Carving

$350.00

Prime Rib Carving

$500.00

Charcuterie Up Charge

$7.00

Children's Menu

$12.00

Valet

$200.00

Course

Fire Course

Fire Course 1

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Fire Course 4

Fire Course 5

Fire Course 6

Fire Course 7

Fire Course 8

Fire Course 9

Fire Course 10

Holiday Menu

Starters

Seared Tuna

Smoked Burrata

Holiday Crab Cake

Wagyu Meatball

Soup & Salads

Lobster Bisque

Pear Salad

Out of stock

Carrot Salad

Entrees

Grilled Angus Filet

$85.00

Icelandic Cod

$85.00

Lamb Loin

$85.00

Holiday Risotto

$85.00

Desserts