Restaurant header imageView gallery

TOP EURO FOOD

review star

No reviews yet

150 2nd Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Goulash

Main Dishes

Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

$12.00
Breaded Pork Chop

Breaded Pork Chop

$10.00
Chicken Meatballs/Dill Sauce

Chicken Meatballs/Dill Sauce

$10.00
Chicken Shish Kebab

Chicken Shish Kebab

$12.00
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$10.00
Goulash

Goulash

$12.00
Meat Pierogi

Meat Pierogi

$10.00
Meat Stuffed Potato Dumplings

Meat Stuffed Potato Dumplings

$12.00
Polish Sausage

Polish Sausage

$10.00
Potato & Cheese Pierogi

Potato & Cheese Pierogi

$10.00
Salmon with vegetables

Salmon with vegetables

$15.00
Swai Fish with vegetables

Swai Fish with vegetables

$10.00
Turkey Leg

Turkey Leg

$15.00
Sweet Cheese Crepes

Sweet Cheese Crepes

$8.00
Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$8.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00
Rice with vegetables

Rice with vegetables

$3.00
Sauerkraut Salad

Sauerkraut Salad

$3.00
Carrot Salad

Carrot Salad

$3.00
Sour Cream Cucumber Salad

Sour Cream Cucumber Salad

$3.00
Roast Beef with Gravy

Roast Beef with Gravy

$12.00
Cabbage Roll

Cabbage Roll

$10.00
Roasted Veggies

Roasted Veggies

$3.00
Bezy

Bezy

$12.00
Cakes

Cakes

$15.00
Hot Kraut/Kapusta

Hot Kraut/Kapusta

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious European Food for everyone

Website

Location

150 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Penny's Coffee - Washington Ave
orange star4.5 • 566
100 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
EaTo
orange starNo Reviews
305 S Washington Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Smith & Porter Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
428 South 2nd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Smith & Porter Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
428 South 2nd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
112 Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,781
112 N 3rd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Zen Box Izakaya
orange star4.8 • 937
602 South Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (165 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston