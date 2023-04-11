Restaurant header imageView gallery

Top Hat Deli

415 NE 3RD ST

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301-1139

Food

Appetizers

Chopped Liver

$8.00

Topped with diced egg and chicken cracklings, served with bagel chips.

Knish

$8.00

Two potato knish served with rosemary gravy.

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Cavatelli with creamy cheddar and Swiss sauce.

Pickle Plate

$6.00

A combination of sour pickles, pickled carrots and beets, and sauerkraut

Reuben Egg Rolls

$10.00

An egg roll filled with corned beef, thousand island, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served with cheese dipping sauce.

Blue Plates

Brisket Plate

$23.00

Sliced brisket, mashed potatoes, green beans, brown gravy

Chicken Parm

$17.00

Panko crusted chicken breast, mother's gravy and provolone served with a side Caesar salad.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Panko crusted chicken breast, provolone, mother's gravy and arugula on toasted garlic bread.

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Chicken, onion, celery, carrots and puff pastry

Fried Shrimp Platter

$23.00

Tempura battered shrimp served with french fries and cole slaw.

Noodle Kugel

$15.00

Savory spinach noodle kugel served with side mixed green salad.

Lasagna

$18.00

Ground beef, mozzarella, and béchamel lasagna.

Liver & Onions

$19.00

Veal liver, sauteed onions, mashed potatoes, and brown gravy.

Meatloaf

$22.00

Bacon wrapped meatloaf with mushroom gravy served green beans and mashed potatoes.

Roasted Chicken

$18.00

Roasted half chicken with lemon, thyme, and garlic with a side of warm quinoa salad and sauteed spinach.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Two beef, veal, and pork meatballs served with spaghetti, mother's gravy, and garlic bread.

Breakfast

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Two large pancakes topped with blueberry compote, fresh blueberries, and powdered sugar.

Challah French Toast

$12.00

Challah French toast topped with granola and fresh berries.

Cheese Blintz

$8.00

Three crepes with lemon ricotta filling topped with blueberry compote and powdered sugar.

Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with your choice of cheese.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

Two large pancakes topped with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar.

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Two eggs cooked any style with sliced corned beef and potato hash.

Fast-Break Sandwich

$11.00

A kaiser roll with 1 egg any style, Top Hat bacon, tomato, and American cheese. Served with a side of fruit and a latke.

Fruit Bowl

$11.00

Strawberries, blueberries, green grapes, honey dew melon, and banana.

Good Morning Ramen

$13.00

Ramel noodles, bacon broth, six minute eggs, bacon, sausage, and scallion.

Grand Schlam

$13.00

Matzo Brei

$12.00

Three scrambled eggs scrambled with matzo

MBT Granola

$10.00

Meat Omelette

$14.00

Three egg omelette with corned beef and brisket.

Nova Lox Sandwich

$16.00

Plain Pancakes

$10.00

Two large pancakes dusted with powdered sugar.

Salami Scramble

$14.00

Three eggs scrambled with sliced salami

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

8oz. Boneless ribeye, sauteed onions, potato hash and 2 eggs any style.

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$5.00+

Oatmeal and quinoa blend with brûléed sugar, berries, and banana.

The Leo

$16.00

Three eggs scrambled with nova lox and caramelized onions

Veggie Hash

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

3 egg omelette with tomato, onion, and spinach.

Waffle

Belgium waffle served with a strawberry compote and fresh whipped cream.

1 Egg

2 Eggs

Desserts

Large Cookie

$4.00

Slice of Pie

Black & White Cookie

$5.00

Brookie

$6.00

Large Cookie

$4.00

Rugelach

$1.50

Macaron

$3.50

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Chocolate Whopper Cake

$12.00

Rainbow Cake

$10.00

Rice Crispy Treat

Slice of Pie

Whoopie Pie

Fish Platters

Tuna Salad Platter

A scoop of tuna salad with choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce, and capers.

Nova Platter

$19.00

Smoked salmon, choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.

Whitefish Platter

$18.00

Choice of whitefish salad or filet, bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.

Pickled Herring Platter

$15.00

Herring in vinegar, choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.

Gravlox Platter

$19.00

House cured dill salmon, choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.

Chopped Liver Platter

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, pecorino romano, white anchovy, bagel croutons.

Chef Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, romaine, turkey, salami, muenster cheese, egg, bacon, tomato and cucumber.

Mockingbird Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, romaine, six minute eggs, cucumber, tomato, pumpkin seeds, and golden beets with a citrus-honey vinaigrette.

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives and feta cheese with a garlic vinaigrette.

Waldorf Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, apples, walnuts, celery and grapes with a yogurt vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$5.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

BYO

Create your own sandwich.

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and house aioli on toasted multi-grain bread.

Fat Village Burger

$14.00

A classic burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Fried Bologna

$13.00

Sliced bologna with American cheese, dijonnaise, and a fried egg on a kaiser roll.

Gravy Brisket

$16.00

Sliced brisket, muenster cheese and gravy on a kaiser roll.

Hot Dogs

$13.00

Two Hebrew National Hot Dogs with pickle slaw. Served with homemade chips and a deviled egg.

Open Face Turkey

$14.00

Sliced roasted turkey breast with mashed potatoes and gravy over a slice of challah.

Pastrami Cheeseburger

$15.00

Pizza Bagel

$10.00

Plain bagel toasted with marinara and provolone served with a side salad.

Rachel

$15.00

Oven roasted turkey and thousand island coleslaw on multi-grain.

Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and Swiss cheese on multi-grain.

The Classic

$15.00

Thick sliced house smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and deli mustard on a kaiser roll

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Tuna salad, swiss cheese, and tomato on multi-grain

Turkey Club

$14.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, top hat bacon, lettuce, tomato, and aioli on toast multi-grain.

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Bagel

$3.00

Bagel Chips

Beet Salad

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Croissant

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fruit

Grits

Latkes

$5.00

Maple Sausage

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Potato Hash

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side of Bread

Sliced Cucumbers

$4.00

Tomato Slices w/ Basil Oil

$4.00

Top Hat Bacon

$5.00

Veggie 1

Veggie 2

Bacon

$5.00

Bagel

$3.00

Croissant

Fruit

Grits

Latkes

$5.00

Maple Sausage

$5.00

Potato Hash

Side of Bread

Tomato Slices w/ Basil Oil

$4.00

Top Hat Bacon

$5.00

Veggie 1

Veggie 2

Bagel Chips

Beet Salad

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Tomato Slices w/ Basil Oil

$4.00

Veggie 1

Veggie 2

Onion Slice

$1.00

Cheese Slice

$1.00

One Tomato Slice

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

One Slice Bread

$1.00

Whole Banana

$2.50

Soup

Matzo Ball Soup

$11.00

Lentil Soup

$5.00+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Chili

A La Carte Protein

Burger Patty

Shrimp

Chicken Breast

Scoop of Chicken Salad

Scoop of Chopped Liver

Scoop of Egg Salad

Scoop of Tuna Salad

Scoop of Whitefish Salad

Side of Herring

Side of Nova

Side of White Fish Filet

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pancake

$6.00

Kid's Egg

$6.00

Kid's French Toast

$6.00

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.00

Kid's Blueberry Pancakes

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Buttered Pasta

$7.00

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Beverages

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

GingerAle

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Dr. Brown's Soda

$3.00

Tab (can)

$3.00

Coke (can)

$3.00

Diet Coke (can)

$3.00

Sprite (can)

$3.00

Ginger Ale (can)

$3.00

Root Beer (can)

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Yoohoo

$3.00

Komucha - (radiate can)

$5.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50+

Fiji Water

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Komucha - (radiate can)

$5.50

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Milkshakes/ Floats

Milkshake

$8.00

"The Shakes"

$8.00

Pie Shake

$12.00

B&W Soda

$8.00

Black Cow

$8.00

Egg Cream

$3.50

Lime Ricky

$3.50

Phosphate

$3.50

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Seltzer

$3.50

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Floridian

$7.00

Space Dust

$8.00

Islamorada Channel Marker

$7.00

Shock Top

$7.00

Hooter Brown

$8.00

Brunch Cocktails

Loaded Deli Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Pom-Mosa

$9.00

Hibiscus-Mosa

$11.00

Mango-Mosa

$10.00

Bellini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Brown Derby

$14.00

Vesper

$14.00

Vanilla Old Fashion

$13.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

Top Hat Fizz

$12.00

Corpse Reviver

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Wolf in the Woods

$12.00

Wine

Le Charmel - Rosé

$9.00+

Valdo "Numero 1" - Sparkling Rosé

$10.00+

Le Rime - Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Decoy by Duckhorn - Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Angeline - Chardonnay

$10.00+

Etoile by Chandon - Sparkling

$67.00

Collet - Champagne

$82.00

Ron Rubin - Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Ferrari-Carano - Merlot

$10.00+

Storypoint - Cabernet

$10.00+

Spirits

Vodka

$8.00

Gin

Rum

Tequila

Whiskey/ Bourbon

Scotch

Cognac

Cordials

Catering

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Gallon of OJ

$15.00

Hot Tea - 96oz

$18.75

Iced Tea - 96oz

Locally Roasted Argyle Coffee - 96oz

$18.75

96oz. - Served with cups, stirrers, creamers, and sweeteners. Available in regular and decaf.

Desserts

Dessert Platter

$5.95

Assorted cookies and brownies.

Fresh Fruit Platter

$6.95

Retail

Merchandise

Ball Cap

$14.00

Be Nice Mug

$13.00

Fleece Full Zip

$29.00

Fleece Half Zip

$29.00

Steel Creamer

$25.00

T-Shirt

$24.00

Bloody Mary Mix

Bloody Mary Mix

$18.00

Bloody Mary Mix Refill

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Main pic

