- Top Hat Deli
Top Hat Deli
415 NE 3RD ST
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301-1139
Food
Appetizers
Chopped Liver
Topped with diced egg and chicken cracklings, served with bagel chips.
Knish
Two potato knish served with rosemary gravy.
Mac N Cheese
Cavatelli with creamy cheddar and Swiss sauce.
Pickle Plate
A combination of sour pickles, pickled carrots and beets, and sauerkraut
Reuben Egg Rolls
An egg roll filled with corned beef, thousand island, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served with cheese dipping sauce.
Blue Plates
Brisket Plate
Sliced brisket, mashed potatoes, green beans, brown gravy
Chicken Parm
Panko crusted chicken breast, mother's gravy and provolone served with a side Caesar salad.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Panko crusted chicken breast, provolone, mother's gravy and arugula on toasted garlic bread.
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, onion, celery, carrots and puff pastry
Fried Shrimp Platter
Tempura battered shrimp served with french fries and cole slaw.
Noodle Kugel
Savory spinach noodle kugel served with side mixed green salad.
Lasagna
Ground beef, mozzarella, and béchamel lasagna.
Liver & Onions
Veal liver, sauteed onions, mashed potatoes, and brown gravy.
Meatloaf
Bacon wrapped meatloaf with mushroom gravy served green beans and mashed potatoes.
Roasted Chicken
Roasted half chicken with lemon, thyme, and garlic with a side of warm quinoa salad and sauteed spinach.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Two beef, veal, and pork meatballs served with spaghetti, mother's gravy, and garlic bread.
Breakfast
Blueberry Pancakes
Two large pancakes topped with blueberry compote, fresh blueberries, and powdered sugar.
Challah French Toast
Challah French toast topped with granola and fresh berries.
Cheese Blintz
Three crepes with lemon ricotta filling topped with blueberry compote and powdered sugar.
Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette with your choice of cheese.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Two large pancakes topped with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar.
Corned Beef Hash
Two eggs cooked any style with sliced corned beef and potato hash.
Fast-Break Sandwich
A kaiser roll with 1 egg any style, Top Hat bacon, tomato, and American cheese. Served with a side of fruit and a latke.
Fruit Bowl
Strawberries, blueberries, green grapes, honey dew melon, and banana.
Good Morning Ramen
Ramel noodles, bacon broth, six minute eggs, bacon, sausage, and scallion.
Grand Schlam
Matzo Brei
Three scrambled eggs scrambled with matzo
MBT Granola
Meat Omelette
Three egg omelette with corned beef and brisket.
Nova Lox Sandwich
Plain Pancakes
Two large pancakes dusted with powdered sugar.
Salami Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with sliced salami
Steak & Eggs
8oz. Boneless ribeye, sauteed onions, potato hash and 2 eggs any style.
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Oatmeal and quinoa blend with brûléed sugar, berries, and banana.
The Leo
Three eggs scrambled with nova lox and caramelized onions
Veggie Hash
Veggie Omelette
3 egg omelette with tomato, onion, and spinach.
Waffle
Belgium waffle served with a strawberry compote and fresh whipped cream.
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Desserts
Fish Platters
Tuna Salad Platter
A scoop of tuna salad with choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce, and capers.
Nova Platter
Smoked salmon, choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.
Whitefish Platter
Choice of whitefish salad or filet, bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.
Pickled Herring Platter
Herring in vinegar, choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.
Gravlox Platter
House cured dill salmon, choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.
Chopped Liver Platter
Salad
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, pecorino romano, white anchovy, bagel croutons.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, romaine, turkey, salami, muenster cheese, egg, bacon, tomato and cucumber.
Mockingbird Salad
Mixed greens, romaine, six minute eggs, cucumber, tomato, pumpkin seeds, and golden beets with a citrus-honey vinaigrette.
Quinoa Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives and feta cheese with a garlic vinaigrette.
Waldorf Salad
Mixed greens, apples, walnuts, celery and grapes with a yogurt vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Large House Salad
Sandwiches
BYO
Create your own sandwich.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and house aioli on toasted multi-grain bread.
Fat Village Burger
A classic burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
Fried Bologna
Sliced bologna with American cheese, dijonnaise, and a fried egg on a kaiser roll.
Gravy Brisket
Sliced brisket, muenster cheese and gravy on a kaiser roll.
Hot Dogs
Two Hebrew National Hot Dogs with pickle slaw. Served with homemade chips and a deviled egg.
Open Face Turkey
Sliced roasted turkey breast with mashed potatoes and gravy over a slice of challah.
Pastrami Cheeseburger
Pizza Bagel
Plain bagel toasted with marinara and provolone served with a side salad.
Rachel
Oven roasted turkey and thousand island coleslaw on multi-grain.
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and Swiss cheese on multi-grain.
The Classic
Thick sliced house smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and deli mustard on a kaiser roll
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, swiss cheese, and tomato on multi-grain
Turkey Club
Oven roasted turkey breast, top hat bacon, lettuce, tomato, and aioli on toast multi-grain.
Sides
Bacon
Bagel
Bagel Chips
Beet Salad
Chips
Cole Slaw
Croissant
Cucumber Salad
Deviled Eggs
French Fries
Fruit
Grits
Latkes
Maple Sausage
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Hash
Potato Salad
Side of Bread
Sliced Cucumbers
Tomato Slices w/ Basil Oil
Top Hat Bacon
Veggie 1
Veggie 2
Kid's Menu
Beverages
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
GingerAle
Soda Water
Tonic
Coffee
Iced Tea
Decaf Coffee
Cold Brew
Espresso
Macchiato
Cappuccino
Latte
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Dr. Brown's Soda
Tab (can)
Coke (can)
Diet Coke (can)
Sprite (can)
Ginger Ale (can)
Root Beer (can)
Snapple
Fresca
Yoohoo
Komucha - (radiate can)
San Pellegrino
Fiji Water
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Hot Chocolate
Komucha - (radiate can)
Roy Rogers
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Milkshakes/ Floats
Beer
Brunch Cocktails
Specialty Cocktails
Wine
Le Charmel - Rosé
Valdo "Numero 1" - Sparkling Rosé
Le Rime - Pinot Grigio
Decoy by Duckhorn - Sauvignon Blanc
Angeline - Chardonnay
Etoile by Chandon - Sparkling
Collet - Champagne
Ron Rubin - Pinot Noir
Ferrari-Carano - Merlot
Storypoint - Cabernet
Catering
Beverages
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
