Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar

285 Reviews

$$

855 Macarthur Blvd

San Leandro, CA 94577

Popular Items

Banh Mi
Rice Vermicelli Bowl
Cherokee Squash, Braised Lentil in Onion Chutney

Gift Cards

Linen Gift Cards

Linen Gift Cards

$25.00+

Note that these are physical gift cards, made of linen and are one-of-a-kind. These are not digital cards. Digital cards can be ordered through our website and can be emailed to you instantly.

Snacks

Tissue Bread
$9.00

Tissue Bread

$9.00

Tissue bread, pickles, and tamari dipping sauce. [vegan] Notes on common allergens: wheat

Savory Donuts w/ Bacon

$10.00

Savory ricotta doughnut pecorino, garlic, scallion, bacon. At this time, we are not able to omit bacon for savory doughnuts due to limited number of fryers.

Young Jackfruit w/ Sesame Rice Crackers
$11.00

Young Jackfruit w/ Sesame Rice Crackers

$11.00

young jackfruit w/ sesame rice crackers, pickled onions, viet herbs, jalapeno, peanuts, and fried shallots {gf}

Grilled Galangal Pork Skewer

$8.00Out of stock

grilled lemongrass pork skewer*, viet pickles, scallion oil, peanuts, cucumber dipping sauce {gf }. Price is for 1 skewer.

Salads

Chicory w/ Chamomile Tea Dressing

$14.00

chicory salad w/ chamomile tea dressing apples, shaved radish, sunflower seeds, persimmons (vgn gf )

Tatsoi w/ Preserved Lemon Dressing

$15.00

tatsoi and baby kale w/ preserved lemon dressing, roasted blue hubbard squash, farro, crispy bean thread noodles (vgn)

Starters or Lighter Mains

Grilled Lemongrass Beef Short Rib
$22.00

Grilled Lemongrass Beef Short Rib

$22.00

(Dinner only) One grilled short rib topped with peanuts, served with vermicelli sheets, lettuce and herbs for wrapping and dipping in lime, cilantro, cucumber dipping sauce[gluten free]Notes on allergens: peanuts, fish sauce

Seared Rice Cake w/ Pork and Shrimp Cotton, Lap Xuong Sausage
$16.00

Seared Rice Cake w/ Pork and Shrimp Cotton, Lap Xuong Sausage

$16.00

Seared rice cakes with pork and shrimp cotton, lap xuong sausage, scallion oil, fried shallots, and pickles.

Vegan Rice Cake
$15.00

Vegan Rice Cake

$15.00

Our seared rice cakes with crispy ginger tofu, scallion oil, pickles, and furikake.

Lunch Mains

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

{lunch only}Viet sandwich, hoi-an style sauce, pickled daikon, cucumber, peppers, cilantro, on a house-made viet baguette. LUNCH ONLY

Rice Vermicelli Bowl
$12.00

Rice Vermicelli Bowl

$12.00

LUNCH ONLY Rice vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil, peanuts, viet dipping sauce. Add your choice of protein. (gf)

Grilled Eggplant and Heirloom Tomato Tartine
$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Eggplant and Heirloom Tomato Tartine

$12.00Out of stock

Lunch only: grilled eggplant and heirloom tomato tartine*, spicy bomba spread, dressed greens, basil {vgn}

Cherokee Squash, Braised Lentil in Onion Chutney

$15.00

cherokee squash, lentil braised in onion chutney, greek yogurt, herb and mint oil, topped with pumpkin seeds, served with side of caraway crackers (vgt) Gluten-free crackers available.

Dinner Mains

Oxtail & Grits (or rice)
$41.00

Oxtail & Grits (or rice)

$41.00

Dinner Only. Braised oxtail in red wine and served with creamy grits and orange gremolata. You can now substitute grits with peasant rice. (gf) Notes on common allergens: dairy, fish sauce

Pork Belly w/ Peasant Rice
$35.00

Pork Belly w/ Peasant Rice

$35.00

Rolled pork belly braised in coconut water served with peasant rice {gluten free}. Dinner only.

Sweets and Dessert

Fried Sesame Mochi
$8.00

Fried Sesame Mochi

$8.00

fried sesame mochi, coconut and pandan cream, ginger syrup, peanut sesame sugar salt(GF, VGN)

Lemon Ricotta Donuts
$7.00

Lemon Ricotta Donuts

$7.00

Lemon ricotta zeppole italian lemon ricotta doughnuts

Sides and Add-ons

Peasant Rice

$6.00

DINNER ONLY

Grits

$5.00

Available for dinner only

Grilled Bread (As Kneaded Bakery)

$6.00

Sesame Rice Cracker

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
We made it in SF Chronicle's Top Restaurant List AND Michelin Guide! We are a modern neighborhood restaurant. While we could easily bring on familiar dishes and flavors often associated with neighborhood restaurants, it would be a shame not to take advantage of the diverse culinary offerings our Bay Area has to provide. We offer an eclectic mix of rustic made-from-scratch dishes, always nuanced and inspired by what’s available seasonally. Our food will be approachable, eschewing complicated names, and bohemian in spirit as we are nonconforming and unconventional—sophisticated only in the way we are able to weave different ethnic influences and ingredients together.

855 Macarthur Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577

