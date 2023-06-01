Restaurant header imageView gallery

Topics Bistro

4014 Indian River Road

Chesapeake, VA 23325

Food

Appetizers

Topics Wings

$12.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Crab Balls

$15.00

Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$25.00

Chicken Rasta Pasta

$18.00

Sides

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Entrees

Topics Burger (Classic Cheeseburger)

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Indian River Burger (Crabmeat)

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lamb Chops

$25.00

Crab Stuffed Lamb Chops Tower

$28.00

Shrimp

$14.00

Chesapeake Salmon

$20.00

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$25.00

Jerk Bowl

$16.00

Curry Bowl

$16.00

Garlic Parmesan Bowl

$16.00

Turkey Legs

Plain Turkey Leg

$12.00

Lemon Pepper Turkey Leg

$12.00

Jerk Turkey Leg

$15.00

Curry Turkey Leg

$15.00

Hennessy Turkey Leg

$15.00

Seafood Alfredo Turkey Leg

$25.00

Beverages

Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Hookah

blueberry mint

$40.00

watermelon mint

$40.00

pineapple

$40.00

magic love

$40.00

other

$40.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4014 Indian River Road, Chesapeake, VA 23325

Directions

