Topp™ Pizza

5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35

Austin, TX 78751

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
16" B.Y.O.P.
12" B.Y.O.P. Cauliflower Crust

Topp™ Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$12.00

4 Rolls filled with the perfect amout of pepperoni and cheese.

Calzone

Traditional Calzone

$12.00

Lasagna

Original & Unique Lasagna with a Topp™ Twist.
Topp™ Lasagna

Topp™ Lasagna

$15.00

Original & Unique Bolognese Lasagna with a Topp™ twist

Pesto Topp™ Lasagna

Pesto Topp™ Lasagna

$14.00

Lasagna with our delicious Pesto

12" Cauliflower Crust & Keto

12" Margherita Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

Topp™ unique cauliflower crust, tomato sauce, our cheese blend and basil oil.

12" Pepperoni Crave Cauliflower Crust

$19.00

Topp™ Pepperoni Mix (Over AND Under! the Cheese) , Mushroom

12" B.Y.O.P. Cauliflower Crust

$16.00

12" Chorizo Cauliflower Crust

$17.00

12" Ham Cauliflower Crust

$17.00

12" Tuna Popper Cauliflower Crust

$20.00

Topp™ unique cauliflower crust, Tuna, Jalapeño, Onion (Try it with Bacon)

12" Topp™ Alambre Cauliflower Crust

$23.00

Topp™ Unique Cauliflower Crust, Al Pastor Meat, Green Pepper, Onion, Bacon

12" The Supreme Cauliflower Crust

$21.00

Topp™ Unique Cauliflower Crust, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

12" The Canadian Cauliflower Crust

$21.00

Topp™ Unique Cauliflower Crust, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Bacon

12" Almost Veggie Cauliflower Crust

12" Almost Veggie Cauliflower Crust

$20.00

Topp™ unique cauliflower crust, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Extra Cheese (Try it with Olives)

14" Medium Pies

14" The Sheriff (spicy)

$25.00

Our signature sauce brought to a new level with Spicy Salsa Macha, Salami, Beef, Red Onion and Bacon

14" Topp™ Pastor

14" Topp™ Pastor

$20.00

Al Pastor Meat, Pinapple, Onion

14" Pepperoni Crave

14" Pepperoni Crave

$16.00

Topp™ Pepperoni Mix (Over AND Under! the Cheese), Mushroom

14" Topp™ Cowboy

14" Topp™ Cowboy

$17.00

Sausage, Onion, Bacon, Jalapeño

14" Topp™ Barbacoa

14" Topp™ Barbacoa

$25.00

Barbacoa Meat, Onion, Cilantro

14" Topp™ Rodeo

14" Topp™ Rodeo

$20.00

Chorizo, Refried Beans, Jalapeño, Onion

14" Topp™ Genoa

14" Topp™ Genoa

$17.00

Genoa Salami, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives

14" Rocky

14" Rocky

$20.00

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion

14" Tuna Popper

14" Tuna Popper

$17.00

Tuna, Jalapeño, Onion (Try it with Bacon)

14" Topp™ Special

14" Topp™ Special

$25.00

Chorizo, Canadian Bacon, Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Jalapeño

14" Topp™ Alambre

14" Topp™ Alambre

$25.00

Al Pastor Meat, Green Pepper, Onion, Bacon (Try it with Pinapple)

14" The Supreme

14" The Supreme

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$17.00

Ham, Pinapple, Bacon (Try it with Jalapeño)

14" Meats Galore

14" Meats Galore

$20.00

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Ham, Bacon

14" Almost Veggie

14" Almost Veggie

$17.00

Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Extra Cheese (Try it with Olives)

14" The Canadian

14" The Canadian

$20.00

Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Bacon (Try it with Pinapple)

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$19.00

Tomato sauce, our cheese blend and basil oil.

16" Large Pies

16" The Sheriff (spicy)

$33.00

Our signature sauce brought to a new level with Spicy Salsa Macha, Salami, Beef, Red Onion and Bacon

16" Topp ™ Pastor

16" Topp ™ Pastor

$28.00

Al Pastor Meat, Pinapple, Onion

16" Pepperoni Crave

16" Pepperoni Crave

$24.00

Topp™ Pepperoni Mix (Over AND Under! the Cheese) , Mushroom

16" Topp™ Cowboy

16" Topp™ Cowboy

$25.00

Sausage, Onion, Bacon, Jalapeño

16" Topp™ Barbacoa

16" Topp™ Barbacoa

$33.00

Barbacoa Meat, Onion, Cilantro

16" Topp™ Rodeo

16" Topp™ Rodeo

$28.00

Chorizo, Refried Beans, Jalapeño, Onion

16" Topp ™ Genoa

16" Topp ™ Genoa

$25.00

Genoa Salami, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives

16" Rocky

16" Rocky

$28.00

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion

16" Tuna Popper

16" Tuna Popper

$25.00

Tuna, Jalapeno, Onion (Try it with Bacon)

16" The Supreme

16" The Supreme

$28.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

16" Topp™ Special

$33.00

Chorizo, Canadian Bacon, Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Jalapeño

16" Topp™ Alambre

16" Topp™ Alambre

$33.00

Al Pastor Meat, Green Pepper, Onion, Bacon (Try it with Pinapple)

16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$25.00

Ham, Pinapple, Bacon (Try it with Jalapeño)

16" Meats Galore

16" Meats Galore

$28.00

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Ham, Bacon

16" Almost Veggie

16" Almost Veggie

$25.00

Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Extra Cheese (Try it with Olives)

16" The Canadian

16" The Canadian

$28.00

Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Bacon (Try it with Pinapple)

16" Margherita

$27.00

Half & Half

14" Half & Half

14" Half & Half

16" Half & Half

16" Half & Half

B.Y.O.P.

14" B.Y.O.P.

14" B.Y.O.P.

$13.00

Build Your Own Pizza with your favorite toppings starting from the Topp™ House Blend Cheese Pizza

16" B.Y.O.P.

16" B.Y.O.P.

$21.00

Build Your Own Pizza with your favorite toppings starting from the Topp™ House Blend Cheese Pizza

Salads

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$5.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Walnuts, Bacon, Mediterranean Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romano Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons, Dressing

Desserts

Arroz con Leche

Arroz con Leche

$5.00

Original recipie from "La Suegra"

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Original recipie from "La Comadre"

Flan

Flan

$7.00

Original recipie from "La Abuela"

Tiramisú

$6.00Out of stock

Beverages

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50

The real one!

Sangría Señorial

Sangría Señorial

$3.50

A forever classic! (Mexican non-alcoholic soft drink)

Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$3.50

A favorite!

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50

Sparkling mineral water, a Monterrey tradition

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

10" Lunch Menu

10” Cheese

$9.00

10" Pepperoni Crave

$10.00

10" Almost Veggie

$14.00

10" The Supreme

$15.00

10" Topp™ Genoa

$15.00

Topp™ Lasagna

$15.00

Pesto Topp™ Lasagna

$14.00

Spinach Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Arroz con Leche

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Join Topp™ Rewards and start earning delicious rewards! Get a 20 point welcome bonus and unlock $6 OFF for 40 points. https://www.toasttab.com/topp-pizza/rewardsSignup

Topp™ Pizza image
Topp™ Pizza image

