Topp't Pizza & Salad Company - New Albany

379 Professional Ct

New Albany, IN 47150

Popular Items

2-5 topp't
$7.99 (1) topping pizza
Unlimited

$7.99 (1) topping pizza

$7.99 (1) topping pizza

$7.99 (1) topping pizza

$7.99

Signature Pizzas

Full Carnivore

Full Carnivore

$9.99

Olive oil, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, crumbled meatballs

Full Bbq Chicken

Full Bbq Chicken

$9.99

Olive oil, bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella + cheddar, red onion, grilled chicken.

Full Chicken Bacon Ranch

Full Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Ranch dressing, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon.

Full Supreme

Full Supreme

$9.99

Olive oil, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, sausage.

Mini Carnivore

Mini Carnivore

$6.99

Olive oil, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, crumbled meatballs.

Mini BBQ Chicken

Mini BBQ Chicken

$6.99

Olive oil, bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella + cheddar, red onions, grilled chicken.

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.99

Ranch dressing, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon.

Mini Supreme

Mini Supreme

$6.99

Olive oil, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, sausage.

Craft Your Own Pizza

2-5 topp't

2-5 topp't

$9.99

Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice.

Unlimited

Unlimited

$11.99

Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and your choice of toppings.

Mini 1 topp't

Mini 1 topp't

$5.99

Your choice of sauce, paired with mozzarella cheese and your choice of 1 topping.

Mini 2-5 topp't

Mini 2-5 topp't

$6.99

Your choice of sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice.

Chopped Salads

Full Topp’t Salad

Full Topp’t Salad

$11.99
Half Topp’t Salad

Half Topp’t Salad

$8.99
Wrap Topp’t Salad

Wrap Topp’t Salad

$9.99
Full Classic Club Salad

Full Classic Club Salad

$11.99
Half Classic Club Salad

Half Classic Club Salad

$8.99
Wrap Classic Club Salad

Wrap Classic Club Salad

$9.99
Full Orchard Salad

Full Orchard Salad

$11.99
Half Orchard Salad

Half Orchard Salad

$8.99
Wrap Orchard Salad

Wrap Orchard Salad

$9.99
Full Cobb Salad

Full Cobb Salad

$11.99
Half Cobb Salad

Half Cobb Salad

$8.99
Wrap Cobb Salad

Wrap Cobb Salad

$9.99
Full Craft Your Own Personal Salad

Full Craft Your Own Personal Salad

$11.99
Half Craft Your Own Personal Salad

Half Craft Your Own Personal Salad

$8.99
Wrap Craft Your Own Personal Salad

Wrap Craft Your Own Personal Salad

$9.99
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.49
Side House

Side House

$4.49

Appetizers

Full Garlic Cheese Sticks

Full Garlic Cheese Sticks

$7.99
Mini Garlic Cheese Sticks

Mini Garlic Cheese Sticks

$5.99
Full Garlic Bread Sticks

Full Garlic Bread Sticks

$4.49
Mini Garlic Bread Sticks

Mini Garlic Bread Sticks

$3.29

Topp't Kids

1 Topping Mini Pizza, Drink & S'Mores Chip

1 Topping Mini Pizza, Drink & S'Mores Chip

$6.99

Desserts

Slice S’mores Stick

Slice S’mores Stick

$2.49
Slice Chocolate Chip Cookie

Slice Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99
Full Chocolate Chip Cookie

Full Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.99
Full Cinnamon Sticks

Full Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99
Mini Cinnamon Sticks

Mini Cinnamon Sticks

$3.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.69

Bottled Water

$1.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

379 Professional Ct, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

